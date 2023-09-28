Best top load washing machine under 20,000 in India: September 2023 guide

Top load washing machines are well-suited for those who find it difficult to bend to load and unload clothes in a machine. And this is not all. There are numerous other benefits associated with this type of machine. From having large drums, shorter wash cycles, larger storage capacity, efficient cleansing of clothes, ease upkeep to being nominal priced and easily available, there are quite a plenty of reasons why you must bring home a top load washing machine. Also, what if we were to tell you that you can buy the best top load washing machine under ₹20,000? You may not believe us, or simply say that the machine won't come with advanced features. But that’s simply not true. There are myriad options available under ₹20,000 and they all come with user-friendly features that make the laundry experience feel like a breeze. One of the best things about top load machines is how they come with a number of wash cycle options, allowing users to cater to different types of fabrics and laundry needs.If we were to sum it up, top load washing machines combine ease of use, efficiency, affordability, and versatility, making them a valuable addition to many households. Keen on buying one? Take a look at our carefully curated selection of top picks. They are from established and varied brands. Choose one that best suits your requirements in terms of storage capacity, set of features, ease of use and more.

NU 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Soft Close Premium Toughened Glass Lid (WTT70GBT, Burgundy Red) 2023 Model

Top load washing machines under ₹ 20,000 offer great value for money.

The NU 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is a reliable laundry companion designed to make your life easier. With its 7 Kg capacity, it's perfect for small to medium-sized families. The burgundy red color adds a touch of vibrancy to your laundry area. The machine features a Soft Close Premium Toughened Glass Lid, ensuring safety and durability. It offers multiple wash programs to cater to different fabric types and soil levels, allowing you to customize your laundry experience. Its compact design ensures it fits seamlessly into your home, and the 2023 model incorporates the latest technology for improved efficiency.

Specifications of NU WTT70GBT

Capacity: 7 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Semi-Automatic

Premium Toughened Glass Lid

Burgundy Red Color

Multiple Wash Programs

2023 Model

Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine (WT75B3200RR/TL, Light Grey & Red Base, Air turbo drying)

Samsung's 7.5 Kg Inverter Top Load Washing Machine is a perfect blend of style and functionality. It's equipped with advanced features like Inverter technology for energy efficiency and Air Turbo Drying for quick and efficient drying of your clothes. The Light Grey color with a red base adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area. With a 5-star energy rating, it's not only efficient but also eco-friendly, helping you save on your electricity bills.

Specifications of Samsung WT75B3200RR/TL

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Inverter Technology

5-star Energy Rating

Light Grey & Red Base

Air Turbo Drying

Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology)

The Whirlpool 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed to simplify your laundry chores. With its 6 Kg capacity, it's suitable for small families and bachelors. The machine boasts a 5-star energy rating, making it energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. It features ZPF Technology, ensuring faster fill and efficient drum movement. The elegant grey color adds a modern touch to your laundry area, and its fully-automatic operation takes the hassle out of washing clothes.

Specifications of Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Fully-Automatic

5-star Energy Rating

Grey Color

ZPF Technology

Godrej 7 Kg I-Wash Technology Providing 1-Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT EON 700 AP GP GR, Graphite Grey)

The Godrej 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is a reliable addition to your laundry room. Its 7 Kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families. The machine is equipped with I-Wash Technology, providing a 1-Touch Wash experience for your convenience. With its Graphite Grey finish, it adds a touch of sophistication to your laundry area. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual washing, and let this machine take care of your laundry needs efficiently.

Specifications of Godrej WT EON 700 AP GP GR

Capacity: 7 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Fully-Automatic

I-Wash Technology

Graphite Grey Finish

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.5, Grey, Spiro Wash)

Whirlpool presents the 7 Kg Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, designed to elevate your laundry experience. With a 5-star energy rating, it not only ensures efficient cleaning but also saves on energy consumption. The Spiro Wash technology ensures thorough cleaning of your clothes, removing even stubborn stains. Its elegant grey finish complements any modern home decor. The 7 Kg capacity makes it suitable for families, and the fully-automatic operation simplifies your laundry routine.

Specifications of Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.5:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Fully-Automatic

5-star Energy Rating

Grey Finish

Spiro Wash Technology

SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (EST110NGY, 2023 Model, Inox Grey, Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet)

The SHARP 11 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is designed for large families with heavy laundry requirements. With its impressive 11 Kg capacity, it can handle bulky loads effortlessly. The Inox Grey finish adds a touch of sophistication to your laundry area. It comes with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency. The dual inlet for hot and cold water adds versatility to your washing options. The 2023 model incorporates the latest technology for superior washing performance.

Specifications of SHARP EST110NGY

Capacity: 11 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Fully-Automatic

5-star Energy Rating

Inox Grey Finish

Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet

Voltas Beko 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTT72, Burgundy, 2023 Model, Fast Dry)

The Voltas Beko 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers convenience and efficiency in one package. Its 7.2 Kg capacity makes it suitable for small to medium-sized families. The Fast Dry feature ensures quicker drying of your clothes. The machine's burgundy color adds a pop of vibrancy to your laundry area. The 2023 model incorporates the latest technology to enhance your washing experience, making it a valuable addition to your home.

Specifications of Voltas Beko WTT72

Capacity: 7.2 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Semi-Automatic

Burgundy Color

Fast Dry Feature

2023 Model

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-NH)

Whirlpool's 8 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a versatile and efficient laundry solution. With its 8 Kg capacity, it's perfect for larger families. The machine features a 5-star energy rating, ensuring both powerful performance and energy efficiency. The Dry Grey Dazzle finish adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area. Its 10-year warranty on the motor provides peace of mind, and the semi-automatic operation allows you to have more control over your wash cycles.

Specifications of Whirlpool ACE 8.0 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Semi-Automatic

5-star Energy Rating

Dry Grey Dazzle Finish

10-Year Motor Warranty

Samsung 6 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

Samsung's 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is an efficient and compact solution for small families and bachelors. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures both performance and energy efficiency. The Light Gray color adds a touch of modernity to your laundry area. The Air Turbo Drying feature helps in quick and effective drying of your clothes, making laundry a breeze.

Specifications of Samsung WT60R2000LL/TL

Capacity: 6 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Semi-Automatic

5-star Energy Rating

Light Gray Color

Air Turbo Drying

Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey, Durable Metal Body, 8 Wash Program, Aquabeat wash technology, One touch smart wash, 2022 model)

Panasonic's 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. With its 6 Kg capacity, it suits small to medium-sized families. The machine boasts a 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency. The Grey color and durable metal body add durability and style to your laundry area. It offers 8 wash programs, including Aquabeat wash technology and One-touch smart wash, making it versatile for different laundry needs.

Specifications of Panasonic NA-F60LF1HRB

Capacity: 6 Kg

Loading Type: Top Load

Fully-Automatic

5-star Energy Rating

Grey Color

Durable Metal Body

8 Wash Programs

Three best features of each product

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 NU 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Soft Close Premium Toughened Glass Lid 7 Kg Capacity Semi-Automatic Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Inverter Technology 7.5 Kg Capacity Air Turbo Drying Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-Automatic 6 Kg Capacity 5 Star Energy Rating Godrej 7 Kg I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Fully-Automatic 7 Kg Capacity I-Wash Technology Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-Automatic 7 Kg Capacity 5 Star Energy Rating SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Fully-Automatic 11 Kg Capacity Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet Voltas beko, A Tata Product 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing machine Semi-Automatic 7.2 Kg Capacity Fast Dry Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Semi-Automatic 8 Kg Capacity 5 Star Energy Rating Samsung 6 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Semi-Automatic 6 Kg Capacity Air Turbo Drying Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Fully-Automatic 6 Kg Capacity Durable Metal Body, Aquabeat wash technology, One-touch smart wash

Pros and cons of each product

Product Name Pros Cons NU 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Pros: Affordable, Semi-Automatic, Soft Close Glass Lid Cons: Smaller 7 Kg capacity, Manual effort required for some tasks Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Pros: Inverter Technology, 5 Star Energy Rating, Air Turbo Drying Cons: Relatively higher price, 7.5 Kg capacity might be excessive for some households Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Pros: Fully-Automatic, 5 Star Energy Rating, ZPF Technology Cons: Smaller 6 Kg capacity, Limited color options, Godrej 7 Kg I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Pros: Fully-Automatic, 7 Kg capacity, I-Wash Technology Cons: Limited color options, Relatively basic features Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Pros: Fully-Automatic, 5 Star Energy Rating, Spiro Wash Cons: Slightly higher price, Limited color options SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Pros: Large 11 Kg capacity, 5 Star Energy Rating, Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet Cons: Bulky and space-consuming, Higher water consumption Voltas beko, A Tata Product 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing machine Pros: Semi-Automatic, 7.2 Kg capacity, Fast Dry Cons: Smaller capacity, Manual effort required for some tasks Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Pros: Semi-Automatic, 8 Kg capacity, 5 Star Energy Rating Cons: Smaller water tank, Manual effort required for some tasks Samsung 6 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Pros: Semi-Automatic, 5 Star Energy Rating, Air Turbo Drying Cons: Smaller 6 Kg capacity, Manual effort required for some tasks Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Pros: Fully-Automatic, 6 Kg capacity, Durable Metal Body, Aquabeat wash technology, One-touch smart wash Cons: Limited color options, Relatively basic features

Best value for moneyThe Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine offers the best value for money due to its combination of advanced features like inverter technology, efficient air turbo drying, and a 5-star energy rating. It provides excellent washing performance at a reasonable price point.

Best overall product

The SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large 11 Kg capacity, 5-star energy rating, and hot & cold water dual inlet, it offers comprehensive washing capabilities suitable for various household needs.

How to find the best washing machine?To choose the right washing machine from this selection, consider your specific requirements. If you're looking for affordability and don't mind some manual effort, the NU 7 Kg Semi-Automatic model is a good choice. For a balance of features and value, the Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star model is recommended. If you need a high-capacity and feature-rich machine, the SHARP 11 Kg Fully Automatic model is the top pick.

