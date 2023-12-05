Better than 8K LED TVs: Check out top 10 4K and 8K QLED TVs

Introduction

Why search for an 8K LED TV when you can explore the marvels of the latest generation QLED technology? In the time of high-definition displays, there's a significant shift happening, and it's all about the superiority of QLED TVs over their 8K LED TV counterparts.

The transition from traditional LED TVs to the impressive QLED technology is akin to upgrading from a basic sedan to a sleek sports car. While 8K LED TVs have been the talk of the town for a while, QLED TVs have emerged as the actual front runners in the race for visual supremacy. The future of TV had a quantum leap in display quality, setting a new standard for home entertainment. It modifies the world where colours are more vibrant, blacks are deeper, and every detail is brought to life in stunning clarity. It is the promise of QLED technology, and it's making 8K LED TVs seem like relics of the past. With their innovative Quantum Dot technology, QLED TVs achieve unparalleled levels of colour accuracy and brightness, making every frame a visual masterpiece.

However, the advantages of QLED TVs continue beyond picture quality. They are also significantly more energy-efficient than their 8K LED counterparts, which aligns with the growing eco-consciousness of consumers. Moreover, QLED TVs boast impressive upscaling capabilities, making even non-8K content look astonishingly sharp and detailed.

Here, you will discover a wealth of information about the best 8K TV that are taking the market by storm. Each of these TVs has its unique features and benefits, making them worthy subjects for your content creation endeavours. Whether you're discussing their sleek designs, smart features, or gaming prowess, there's no shortage of angles to explore.

So, as a content curator, consider redirecting your focus from8K LED TVs to the exciting world of QLED technology. Your audience will thank you for guiding them towards the future of advanced television viewing, where every pixel counts and every moment is a visual delight.

Also Read: Top 10 bread maker of 2023: Home baking made easy

Product List

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QN90AAKLXL (Black)

It isn't just any TV; this is a quantum leap in TV technology. Samsung's 65-inch 4K QLED TV packs more visual punch than a prizefighter with its stunning Ultra HD resolution, quantum dots that make colours pop, and powerful processor that upscales everything you watch. The result? Images that leap off the screen with incredible depth, clarity and realism. The Quantum HDR technology enhances every scene with intense contrast, revealing details you never knew existed, while the 120Hz refresh rate makes fast action look silky smooth. Plus, with smart features like Prime Video, Netflix and built-in WiFi, it's ready to stream all your favourite shows and movies. This TV has all the connectivity options you need, with 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and One Connect Box for a clutter-free setup. With its vivid display, Dolby Atmos sound system and sleek design, this quantum smart TV brings the cinematic experience into your home and transforms everyday TV into an extraordinary visual spectacle.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Tizen

Dolby Digital Plus: Yes

HDR Support: Quantum HDR 32X

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Outstanding 4K picture quality Higher price point Impressive Quantum HDR 32X It may be too large for smaller rooms Smart TV features with Tizen OS Requires wall mounting for best setup

2. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN800CKXXL (Titan Black)

This TV takes 8K to the max. Samsung's Neo QLED display boasts 100% colour volume and 8K Ultra High Definition TV resolution that shows off every tiny detail. The Neural Quantum Processor 8K upscales everything you watch to near 8K perfection, while Quantum Matrix Technology Pro provides ultra-precise LED dimming for perfect blacks and peak brightness. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ makes fast action scenes silky smooth, and the Real Depth Enhancer Pro creates an actual 3D effect. 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports and WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity allow you to hook up all your devices. The 70W audio system with Dolby Atmos and Active Voice Amplifier ensures audio that matches the stunning visuals. The Smart TV features include a built-in voice assistant, smart home control, app casting and mirroring, and an AI speaker for hands-free control.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320 pixels)

Panel Type: Neo QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Tizen

HDR Support: Quantum HDR 200X

Colour: Titan Black

Pros Cons Stunning 8K resolution Premium price tag Neo QLED technology The large screen may not fit all spaces Quantum HDR 200X for vibrant colours Higher power consumption

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

3. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Audio (Metallic Grey)

This QLED TV brings quantum dot brilliance to your living room. Its bezel-less 4K ultra HD display features vivid colours and sharp clarity that makes every scene come alive. The metal design looks stunning, while the wide 178° viewing angle ensures everyone gets an immersive experience. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, sit back and enjoy your favourite movies and shows in stunning pictures and sound. The powerful quad-core processor provides lightning-fast response times and seamless streaming from built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. The 3 HDMI ports allow you to connect all your devices, from gaming consoles to Blu-ray players. Ultra-thin and stylish, this smart TV boasts features like Android TV 10, a built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant for hands-free control. So, if you're looking for a quantum leap in home entertainment, this TV delivers the ultimate QLED experience.

Specifications of Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: PatchWall

Dolby Vision: Yes

Dolby Audio: Yes

Colour: Metallic Grey

Pros Cons Affordable 4K QLED TV Smaller screen size Dolby Vision for enhanced visuals Not as many smart features Dolby Audio for immersive sound

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

4. Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 75U80G (Metal Gray) (2021 Model) | with Dolby Vision and Atmos

Experience breathtaking 8K clarity like never before with the Hisense 75U80G QLED Android TV. This 120Hz set features over 33 million pixels for stunningly sharp and detailed images that make you feel like you're actually there. Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos technologies deliver incredible contrast, colours and cinematic audio that immerse you in the action. Powered by Android TV, the 75U80G offers access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar on the Google Play Store, and far-field voice control lets you navigate content hands-free with the Google Assistant. The Quantum Dot display produces 100% colour volume for a dazzling palette of hues, while the full array of local dimming and MEMC technology optimise brightness and smooth out fast-motion scenes. With 4K upscaling and 4 HDMI ports, including HDMI 2. , 5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth, the 75U80G connects all your devices and transforms everyday content into an 8K spectacular experience.

Specifications of Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes (Android TV)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Android

Dolby Vision: Yes

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Colour: Metal Gray

Pros Cons Massive 75-inch screen High-end pricing 8K Ultra HD resolution Requires a spacious room Android TV with vast app support Higher power consumption Dolby Vision and Atmos for audio Complex setup for some users

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN85BAKLXLÃ‚ (BrightÃ‚ Silver)

This 65-inch 4K Samsung smart TV packs powerful pictures and sound into a slim, stylish frame. The bright silver finish and thin bezel mean it easily blends into any living room decor. The 4 HDMI ports let you hook up cable boxes, game consoles and Blu-ray players, while the USB ports accommodate thumb drives and hard drives for accessing your movies and shows. The 60-watt speakers and Dolby Audio deliver room-filling sound that brings movies and shows to life, while the Adaptive Sound+ automatically adjusts audio settings based on content for a seamless experience. The smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and voice control using Bixby or Alexa make it simple to browse content, control playback and adjust settings. Whether you're watching the latest blockbuster or gaming with friends, this Samsung Neo QLED TV provides stunning picture quality, cinematic sound and smart convenience at an affordable price.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: Neo QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Tizen

Dolby Digital Plus: Yes

HDR Support: Quantum HDR 32X

Colour: Bright Silver

Pros Cons Striking 4K picture quality Premium price point Neo QLED technology It may be too large for some rooms Quantum HDR 32X for vibrant colours Higher energy consumption

Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black)

This big-screen TV is ready to transform the way you watch shows at home. The 4K Ultra HD picture powered by QLED technology means rich colour and super sharp image clarity whether you're streaming your favourite Netflix movies or live sports with friends. The Google TV operating system lets you easily access all your entertainment apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube from the intuitive homepage. Simply use your voice to find content with the Google Assistant easily built right in, or easily cast videos, music and photos from any device with built-in Chromecast. HDR10 and Dolby Vision ensure the brightest highlights and the darkest of shadows for the most lifelike picture, while Dolby Atmos audio means surround sound without wires. All you need is this massive screen, your comfortable seat, and the remote, and you're ready to binge-watch.

Specifications of Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Affordable 4K QLED TV It may not have as many advanced features Google TV for vast app support Larger screen size may not fit all Decent 4K picture quality

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G (Metal Gray)

This Hisense QLED TV promises next-level picture performance and style to transform your home theatre. The 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with Quantum Dot technology delivers over a billion colours and incredible brightness for lifelike images that will wow you. The metal grey stand lends a sleek, modern look to your living room while the Android smart TV platform gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more. The built-in Chromecast allows for easy wireless streaming from your mobile devices. With ultra-narrow bezels and cutting-edge display technology, this Hisense TV aims to provide an immersive viewing experience that rivals theatres at a fraction of the cost. Its big screen and smart features put entertainment right at your fingertips so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes (Android TV)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Android

Colour: Metal Gray

Pros Cons Affordable 4K QLED TV Smaller screen size Android TV with extensive apps Limited advanced features Decent 4K picture quality

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker

This 55-inch Vu Masterpiece QLED TV is a cinematic dream machine designed to transport you into a world of 4K Ultra High Definition TVclarity and QLED colour brilliance. Powered by an Android Q smart platform, it features built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, so you'll never run out of entertainment. The 120Hz refresh rate delivers fluid motion for sports and action movies, while the 4. speaker system pumps out a room-filling sound. The Armani Gold design exudes luxury, from the ultra-thin bezel to the elegant aluminium stand. So pull up a seat, dim the lights and prepare to be dazzled by over a billion shades of colour and stunning 4K resolution that reveals every detail - you'll swear you have a front-row seat at the movies. This Vu Masterpiece TV promises to bring the big screen experience into your home with its stunning QLED display, cinematic refresh rate and built-in smart features - providing endless entertainment for the whole family for years to come.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes (Android TV)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Android

Built-in Speaker: 4.1 Channel

Colour: Armani Gold

Pros Cons Unique Armani Gold design Smaller screen size Built-in 4.1 speaker system Limited brand recognition Android TV with app support

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

A television made for entertainment immersion, this TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV packs advanced features into a sleek design. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10+ support, every scene comes to life with vibrant colours and stunning clarity, bringing the cinema experience into your living room. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures everyone has a clear view of the action, while the 60Hz refresh rate minimises motion blur. The integrated Dolby Atmos speakers provide room-filling sound to complement the sharp picture. The Google TV interface makes finding content a breeze, while the built-in apps like Netflix and Disney+ offer instant access to hours of entertainment. The 3 HDMI ports allow you to connect additional devices, and the 64-bit processor ensures fast and responsive performance. The 450 nits of brightness means that even in a sunlit room, the picture quality remains impressive. All in all, this TV promises to upgrade your binge-watching and movie nights with its best-in-class technology.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Panel Type: QLED

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Affordable 4K QLED TV Smaller screen size Google TV with extensive app support Limited advanced features Decent 4K picture quality

Also read:Acer Android TV vs other brands: Top 10 smart choices

9. Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) | With 3 Years Warranty

This 85-inch Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV boasts stunning resolution, vibrant colour, and next-level smart features for an immersive home theatre experience. With 33 million pixels, 8K resolution displays four times the detail of 4K, bringing movies, sports, and games to life with incredible sharpness and realism. Quantum dot technology produces over a billion colours and shades for a wider range of hues. At the same time, the Neo QLED panel with mini LED backlighting ensures consistent brightness and contrast across the massive display. The smart TV's powerful processor enables an array of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, plus voice control through Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Four HDMI ports connect to your favourite devices, three USB ports handle external drives, and 80 watts of audio create a room-filling soundscape. In short, this 85-inch Samsung 8K LED TV packs high-end features into a sleek Neo slim design, transforming your living room into an entertainment oasis where every scene shines.

Specifications of Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Screen Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320 pixels)

Panel Type: Neo QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Operating System: Tizen

Warranty: 3 Years

Colour: Steel

Pros Cons Immense 85-inch 8K screen Extremely large, may not fit all rooms Neo QLED technology Premium pricing Quantum HDR for stunning visuals High power consumption Smart TV features with Tizen OS

Three best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QN90AAKLXL (Black) Outstanding 4K picture quality Impressive Quantum HDR 32X Smart TV features with Tizen OS IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard Spacious 30-litre capacity Convection cooking capability Starter kit included Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN800CKXXL (Titan Black) Stunning 8K resolution Neo QLED technology Quantum HDR 200X for vibrant colours Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Audio (Metallic Grey) Affordable 4K QLED TV Dolby Vision for enhanced visuals Dolby Audio for immersive sound Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 75U80G (Metal Gray) (2021 Model) Massive 75-inch screen 8K Ultra HD resolution Android TV with vast app support Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN85BAKLXL (Bright Silver) Striking 4K picture quality Neo QLED technology Quantum HDR 32X for vibrant colours Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black) Affordable 4K QLED TV Google TV for vast app support Decent 4K picture quality Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G (Metal Gray) Affordable 4K QLED TV Android TV with extensive apps Decent 4K picture quality Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) Unique Armani Gold design Built-in 4.1 speaker system Android TV with app support TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) Affordable 4K QLED TV Google TV with extensive app support Decent 4K picture quality Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) Immense 85-inch 8K screen Neo QLED technology Quantum HDR for stunning visuals

Best value for money product

With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, a stunning QLED display and a wide range of smart features, the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is ready to take your binge-watching to the next level. The 120 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Quantum HDR ensure every frame is crisp and every colour pops as you stream all your favourite shows. Connect everything from your game console and Blu-ray player using the four HDMI ports or the wireless One Connect Box, while the 60-watt speakers er full sound for an immersive experience. Whether you want to dive into Netflix originals, catch up on hot new Indian shows from Zee5 or Hotstar or simply browse the web on your couch, the Universal Guide and built-in apps have you covered. All that's left now is to grab some popcorn and kick back for a marathon TV session on this sleek and powerful Samsung display.

Best overall product

Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV brings the home theatre experience to your living room. Powered by Google TV OS, it delivers endless entertainment with access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more via the built-in Google Play Store. Simply say "OK Google" to instantly search across apps and content using Google Assistant. The 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision brings movies and shows to life with vibrant colours and inky blacks, while Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive sound experience. The QLED panel enhances contrast and colour volume, and the slim profile looks stylish on your wall. Connect your smartphone and other devices with built-in Chromecast, and control the TV using your voice or the remote. All in all, this Sansui delivers a cinematic experience right in your home with spectacular picture quality, endless content options and smart features to make your life easier.

How to find the best product?

Finding the best QLED TVs can be a rewarding endeavour, but it requires careful consideration and research. To make a smart decision, start by understanding your specific needs and preferences. Begin by determining your budget, desired screen size, and the room where the TV will be placed. Once you have a clear picture of your requirements, follow these steps to discover the best QLED TV for your home.

Firstly, it's essential to research reputable brands known for producing high-quality QLED TVs. Companies like Samsung, Sony, and LG have a strong track record in this regard. Explore their product lines and read reviews from experts and users alike to gain insights into the performance, features, and reliability of their offerings.

Next, focus on the key features that matter most to you. QLED TVs come in various models with varying specifications. Consider factors such as screen resolution (4K or 8K), HDR support, refresh rates, and smart TV capabilities. If you're a gamer, pay attention to features likepremium 8K LEDs, low input lag and HDMI 2.1 support for an enhanced gaming experience.

Thirdly, compare prices and deals from different retailers. Look out for discounts, promotions, and bundles that can provide added value. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest option, remember that investing a bit more in a higher-end QLED TV can lead to a significantly better viewing experience and longevity.

Lastly, take into account the importance of reading user reviews and seeking recommendations from trusted sources. Real-world experiences from other consumers can offer valuable insights into aspects like picture quality, reliability, and customer support. Online forums and social media groups dedicated to home entertainment can be excellent resources for gathering opinions and advice from fellow TV enthusiasts.

So, finding the best QLED TV involves a comprehensive approach that considers your budget, needs, and preferences. Research reputable brands, evaluate key features, compare prices, and seek insights from user reviews and recommendations.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!