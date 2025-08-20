BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Unlock Swordsman backpack and exclusive rewards before they expire

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new chance to claim rewards as Krafton India rolls out the latest set of redeem codes. The game developer has released the 19th batch, bringing the overall count to 950 codes, each offering in-game benefits such as weapon skins, upgrade materials, and outfits. This week’s list also features a code that unlocks the much-awaited Swordsman backpack. BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Here's how you can unlock rewards, including the special Swordsman backpack.(KRAFTON)

The redeem codes, released on August 20, can be used through BGMI’s official rewards portal. Krafton has confirmed that the codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Players have also been reminded to avoid using codes from unofficial sources, as these will be marked invalid and offer no rewards.

BGMI redeem codes for August 20:

EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG

EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X

EFZDZMMASGCVXW64

EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF

EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P

EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6

EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU

EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN

EFZJZU84K7CHJM77

EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK

EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V

EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9

EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J

EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P

EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5

EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5

EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5

EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P

EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H

EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4

EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E

EFZBBZES5EB95UBT

EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA

EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6

EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B

EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN

EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8

EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564

EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S

EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG

EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF

EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3

EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR

EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T

EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ

EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX

EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7

EFZBRZDK957SEPDN

EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA

EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A

EFZBUZHMWN3TME36

EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9

EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7

EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD

EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH

EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H

EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T

EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA

EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF

EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U

Steps to redeem BGMI codes:

Visit the official BGMI redemption page.

Enter your in-game character ID.

Type the redemption code correctly.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Wait for the confirmation message “Code redeemed successfully.”

Collect your rewards directly from your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules to note:

Each code is limited to 10 users and works on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players cannot redeem the same code twice.

Rewards must be claimed within seven days from the in-game mailbox before the mail expires.

Guest accounts are not eligible.

Only one redemption code can be used per account per day.

Unclaimed rewards will be deleted after 30 days from the date of receipt of the mail.

With the codes already live, BGMI players now have the chance to grab rewards quickly before the slots fill up.