BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Unlock Swordsman backpack and exclusive rewards before they expire
BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Krafton has released new codes offering in-game rewards, including outfits, skins, materials, and the Swordsman backpack.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new chance to claim rewards as Krafton India rolls out the latest set of redeem codes. The game developer has released the 19th batch, bringing the overall count to 950 codes, each offering in-game benefits such as weapon skins, upgrade materials, and outfits. This week’s list also features a code that unlocks the much-awaited Swordsman backpack.
The redeem codes, released on August 20, can be used through BGMI’s official rewards portal. Krafton has confirmed that the codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Players have also been reminded to avoid using codes from unofficial sources, as these will be marked invalid and offer no rewards.
BGMI redeem codes for August 20:
- EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG
- EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X
- EFZDZMMASGCVXW64
- EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF
- EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P
- EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6
- EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU
- EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN
- EFZJZU84K7CHJM77
- EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK
- EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V
- EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9
- EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J
- EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P
- EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5
- EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5
- EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5
- EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P
- EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H
- EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4
- EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E
- EFZBBZES5EB95UBT
- EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA
- EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6
- EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B
- EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN
- EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8
- EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564
- EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S
- EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG
- EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF
- EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3
- EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR
- EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T
- EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ
- EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX
- EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7
- EFZBRZDK957SEPDN
- EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA
- EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A
- EFZBUZHMWN3TME36
- EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9
- EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7
- EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD
- EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH
- EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H
- EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T
- EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA
- EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF
- EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U
Steps to redeem BGMI codes:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Type the redemption code correctly.
- Complete the Captcha verification.
- Wait for the confirmation message “Code redeemed successfully.”
- Collect your rewards directly from your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules to note:
- Each code is limited to 10 users and works on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Players cannot redeem the same code twice.
- Rewards must be claimed within seven days from the in-game mailbox before the mail expires.
- Guest accounts are not eligible.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account per day.
- Unclaimed rewards will be deleted after 30 days from the date of receipt of the mail.
With the codes already live, BGMI players now have the chance to grab rewards quickly before the slots fill up.