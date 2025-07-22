BGMI x Transformers event: Fastest way to max out prize path and unlock Optimus, Megatron

The latest BGMI 3.9 update is now live, bringing an exciting crossover with the Transformers franchise that is already capturing the attention of players worldwide. This update introduces new gameplay modes, exclusive vehicle skins, and a range of themed rewards that immerse players in the ongoing battle between Autobots and Decepticons. The ingame event went live on July 18 and offers a structured prize path with unlockable rewards. How to unlock Transformers-themed rewards faster in BGMI 3.9 update using missions, UC, and strategies.(BGMI)

BGMI 3.9 Update: How to Progress Quickly in the Transformers Prize Path

To help players progress quickly through the Transformers Prize Path, BGMI has introduced systems designed to speed up reward collection. Players can advance by completing missions or spending UC (the in-game currency). Along the way, they will earn Lucky Coins. These coins can be exchanged for various rewards or used in the Lucky Draw feature. It is useful to save these coins and redeem them when the Double Lucky Treasure multiplier appears, as this increases the value of each redemption.

The update also includes the UC Up Event, which gives bonus UC on select top-ups. Players who buy UC during this event will get more currency for their money, which will help them unlock higher-level rewards faster.

How to Boost Progress with UC Up Event and Crates

To encourage faster progression, BGMI has launched the UC Up Event. This time-limited event offers bonus UC when players top up their accounts. Those planning to invest in higher-tier items may benefit by purchasing UC during this window to unlock more value from their transactions.

Players can also try their luck with the Speed Drift Crate, which includes Transformer-themed vehicles with unique appearances and effects. Options range from the Bumblebeethemed Dacia to the Optimus Prime-style monster truck.

BGMI x Transformers Prize Path: Rewards

The update offers a range of Transformer-themed rewards, including:

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee costumes

Voice packs for Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron

Emotes and style covers featuring key characters

Vehicle skins like the Optimus Prime-themed Prime Monster Truck and

Megatron-themed Mercedes Power C98

Unique collectables such as the Optimus Prime Home Statue

BGMI Players now have multiple ways to engage with the event and unlock themed content through missions, purchases, and strategic play.