Binge watch better: Top 5 4K QLED TVs for watching shows, movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar

Binge watching TV shows and movies isn’t just a way to pass time, it’s how most of us unwind after a long day at work. From watching Hotstar Orignals to streaming blockbuster movies on Prime Videos to watching K-pop classics on Netflix, watching content on streaming platforms demands more than a simple TV that has decent visuals and supports these apps. To fully immerse in any show/movie, you need a TV that offers rich colours with sharp details and a 360-degree sound experience. That is where a 4K QLED TV steps in.

These QLED TVs come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies.(Amazon)

4K QLED TVs offer excellent brightness along with vibrant colour accuracy, and high durability, which makes them ideal for bright rooms. What’s more? They also deliver excellent HDR performance, offer a better contrast and high durability, are resistant to screen burn-in and more affordable than OLED TVs.

That said, choosing the right 4K QLED TV is not just about resolution, it’s about looking at hardware, software and certifications that guarantee an immersive experience.

Factors to consider when buying a 4K QLED TV

There are six factors that you need to consider while buying a 4K QLED TV.

- First is the screen size vs distance ratio. How far you sit from your TV determines how good your experience is. If you are sitting too close, even a TV with the best features wouldn't give you the experience that you are looking for. So, if your viewing distance is around 8 feet, a TV with screen size ranging between 48-55 inches is ideal for you. For a distance of 10 feet or more, screen size ranging between 65-75 inches would be suitable.

- Brightness is another thing that you need to factor in. Look for a TV with high peak brightness, around 1,000 nits, for a good experience.

- The third factor to consider is HDR performance. Ensure that your TV supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for a better viewing experience.

- While display technologies are important, operating system should also be factored in while buying a QLED TV. Popular operating systems include Google TV, Tizen for Samsung and webOS for LG.

- Buyers should look for TVs with at least 2GB of RAM for a steady and stable experience.

- On the audio front, support for features like Dolby Vision or Dolby Surround Sound with at least 20W speakers is suitable.

{{^usCountry}} So, if you are looking for a QLED TV that you can use to watch your favourite shows and movies on popular OTT platforms, I have curated a list of the 4K QLED TVs for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of TVs, LCD, LED, QLED and OLED, read a bunch of Reddit posts on TV technologies, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon. Best 4K QLED TVs for watching Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, if you are looking for a QLED TV that you can use to watch your favourite shows and movies on popular OTT platforms, I have curated a list of the 4K QLED TVs for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of TVs, LCD, LED, QLED and OLED, read a bunch of Reddit posts on TV technologies, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon. Best 4K QLED TVs for watching Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar in India {{/usCountry}}

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This Samsung QLED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design that blends seamlessly into modern Indian homes. It is Powered by the company's Q4 AI Processor, which delivers sharp 4K upscaling and vibrant visuals with Quantum HDR and 100% colour volume. It enhances audio with Adaptive Sound and OTS Lite, while Q-Symphony syncs perfectly with compatible soundbars. This TV runs on Samsung's custom Tizen OS, which offers seamless access to apps, voice assistants, and smart home integration. It supports popular OTT apps like JioHotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Zee5 and SonyLIV to name a few. Additional features available with this TV include Generative Wallpaper and Multi-View. This TV has received 4 out of 5 ratings by users on Amazon.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD display with 3840 × 2160 resolution, Quantum HDR, 50Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor Q4 AI Processor with 4K Upscaling RAM/ Storage 8GB storage space OS Tizen OS Sound Features 20W output, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony Smart Features Tizen OS, Alexa and Google Assistant support, SmartThings, AirPlay, Multi-View, Generative Wallpaper Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Great build quality Value for money buy Reasons to avoid Average sound output Average remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its sharp 4K picture quality, rich colors, and smooth UI experience. However, some users mention that the built-in speakers are decent but not powerful enough for a cinematic experience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its strong balance between picture quality, smart features, and AI enhancements.

This 4K QLED TV by Xiaomi features a sleek bezel-less design that looks pleasing and blends well with modern interiors. It offers a vibrant 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for rich colours and better clarity. It is powered by a quad-core A55 processor, which ensures smooth navigation across apps and content. This TV delivers immersive audio with 30W+ speakers and Dolby Audio support. It runs on Google TV OS, which provides access to thousands of apps including OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Apple TV, Chromecast built-in, and voice control via Google Assistant. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 120Hz game booster mode Processor Quad-core A55 processor RAM / Storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage OS Google TV with built-in Chromecast Sound Features 34W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual X and Xiaomi Sound support Smart Features Chromecast built-in, AirPlay support, Screen Mirroring, ALLM, Voice Control Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Great build quality Value for money buy Reasons to avoid Sound quality is decent Occasional lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its 4K picture quality, and vibrant colors. However, some users feel the audio output could be better.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its strong mix of visual performance, smart features, and connectivity options.

This 4K QLED TV by Toshiba features a sleek design with ultra-slim bezels that enhances immersion and seamlessly blends in the aesthetics of modern Indian homes. It is powered by the REGZA Engine ZRi, which delivers 4K visuals with AI upscaling, Quantum Dot colour, and Dolby Vision IQ support. It has a 120Hz panel with VRR and ALLM which ensures that the users get a smooth gaming performance. On the audio front, it gets Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers and it runs on VIDAA OS, which offers fast navigation, voice control, and access to popular apps. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings by users on Amazon.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, 144Hz screen refresh rate Processor REGZA Engine ZRi RAM / Storage 8GB of storage space OS VIDAA Smart OS Sound Features 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos support Smart Features Screen mirroring, Bluetooth, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode Pro, multiple OTT apps Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good build quality Fast boot time Value for money buy Reasons to avoid Average performance Average brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its build quality, 4K visuals, vibrant QLED colors. Many users like the value-for-money proposition, though some mention that performance could be better.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its AI-powered picture quality, smooth refresh rate, and Dolby Vision/Atmos support.

This 4K QLED TV by LG features a slim, modern design with narrow bezels that enhance immersion in any living space. It comes with a 4K UHD display that is powered by the α7 AI Processor Gen8, which delivers improved clarity, depth, and 4K upscaling for sharper visuals. Additionally, it offers HDR10 and FILMMAKER Mode for a cinematic picture quality experience. This TV offers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and AI Sound tuning. It runs on webOS 25, which provides seamless access to apps, voice control, and smart home integration. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 by users on Amazon.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, HDR10, 60Hz refresh rate Processor α7 AI Processor Gen8 with 4K Super Upscaling RAM / Storage 8GB of storage space OS webOS 25 with LG ThinQ AI and voice support Sound Features 20W output, 2.0 channel, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Smart Features Chromecast, AirPlay, Voice Recognition, Game Optimizer, ALLM, VRR Reasons to buy Sharp 4K picture quality Good build quality Great sound quality Reasons to avoid Average performance and responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its build quality, its build quality and its sound quality. Some even consider it a value for money buy. However, its performance and responsiveness have received mixed reactions.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its balance of AI-powered picture processing, smart features, audio quality and ease of use.

This 4K QLED TV by TCL features a premium bezel-less design that adds a modern touch to any living space. It delivers 4K QLED visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and advanced colour optimization features. It is powered by a quad-core processor with AI picture enhancement, which ensures smooth performance and 4K upscaling. It comes with a 120Hz panel with VRR and ALLM that make it ideal for gaming. On the audio front, it gets Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. This TV runs on Google TV, which offers seamless app access, Chromecast, and voice control. It supports popular OTT apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5 and it has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings by users on Amazon.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Processor Quad-core processor with AI picture engine RAM / Storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage OS Google TV with Chromecast and Google Assistant Sound Features 35W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS support Smart Features Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control, VRR, ALLM, Screen Mirroring, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good sound quality Great performance Good built Reasons to avoid Average brightness Average reliability

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Processor Quad-core processor with AI picture engine RAM / Storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage OS Google TV with Chromecast and Google Assistant Sound Features 35W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS support Smart Features Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control, VRR, ALLM, Screen Mirroring, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good sound quality Great performance Good built Reasons to avoid Average brightness Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its outstanding picture and sound quality. Its performance has also received positive feedback. However, its reliability and brightness have received mixed reactions.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its balance of picture quality and sound quality.

Top 3 features of 4K QLED TVs in India

NAME DISPLAY SOUND SPECIAL FEATURES Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD display with 3840 × 2160 resolution, Quantum HDR, 50Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ 20W output, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony Tizen OS, Alexa and Google Assistant support, SmartThings, AirPlay, Multi-View, Generative Wallpaper Xiaomi 138 cm (55 Inches) X Pro Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 120Hz game booster mode 34W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual X and Xiaomi Sound support Chromecast built-in, AirPlay support, Screen Mirroring, ALLM, Voice Control Toshiba 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, 144Hz screen refresh rate 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos support Screen mirroring, Bluetooth, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode Pro, multiple OTT apps LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55-inch 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, HDR10, 60Hz refresh rate 20W output, 2.0 channel, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Chromecast, AirPlay, Voice Recognition, Game Optimizer, ALLM, VRR TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD with 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 35W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS support Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control, VRR, ALLM, Screen Mirroring, Bluetooth

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smart TVs, including LCD, LED, QLED and OLED models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve tested hundreds of QLED TVs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about the benefits of using QLED TVs, factors that affect their performance, and how specific display and audio technologies work. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a 4K QLED TV in India What is a 4K QLED TV? A 4K QLED TV uses Quantum Dot technology to enhance color and brightness, combined with 4K resolution (3840×2160) for sharper, more vibrant visuals.

Is QLED better than LED TVs? Yes, QLED TVs offer better brightness, color accuracy, and longer lifespan compared to standard LED TVs

QLED vs OLED: Which is better in India? QLED is better for bright rooms and budget buyers, while OLED offers deeper blacks and superior contrast but at a higher price.

Which brands offer the best 4K QLED TVs in India? Popular brands include Samsung, TCL, LG, Xiaomi, and Toshiba, offering options across budgets.

How is the sound quality on QLED TVs? Most QLED TVs offer decent sound, but for a cinematic experience, pairing with a soundbar is recommended.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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