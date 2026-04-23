boAt Aavante Prime X soundbar launched in India with 7.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos support - Details

One of the main changes in this model is how rear speakers are designed. The satellite speakers can be detached from the main soundbar and placed separately. They connect wirelessly and run on an in-built 4,500mAh battery. This allows users to position them based on room layout instead of cable length.

The boAt Aavante Prime X features a 7.1.4-channel setup with support for Dolby Atmos. It includes up-firing drivers that help create height effects, adding a sense of depth to the audio. A wireless subwoofer is also part of the system to handle low-frequency output.

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Home audio setups are changing as more viewers rely on streaming platforms and live broadcasts through their televisions. Many users now want a wider sound experience without setting up a complex system with multiple wires and separate components. In this space, boAt has introduced the Aavante Prime X soundbar in India, which aims to simplify how surround sound works in everyday homes without complex installation.

According to the company, the rear speakers can run for up to 12 hours when using Dolby Atmos through HDMI. For standard playback, the usage time is around seven hours. This setup removes the need for long wires but requires users to charge the speakers when needed. For people living in smaller homes or rented spaces, this trade-off may still work in their favour.

Furthermore, the system offers a peak output of 700W. It includes an 8-inch subwoofer along with multiple 2.25-inch drivers to manage different sound ranges. The audio tuning focuses on strong bass and impact. This type of sound profile works well for sports broadcasts, films with action sequences, and gaming sessions where audio presence adds to the experience.

Instead of aiming for studio-level precision, the system is built to make everyday content sound more immersive compared to standard TV speakers. It is designed to fill a room and create a wider soundstage without additional equipment.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar: Connectivity Options The boAt Aavante Prime X supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming. It also includes HDMI eARC, optical input, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. These options allow it to connect with most televisions and devices without compatibility issues.

boAt Aavante Prime X Soundbar: Price and Availability The boAt Aavante Prime X soundbar is available at an introductory price of Rs. 37,999 for the first two days. After this period, it will be sold at Rs. 39,999. Buyers can purchase it through the official boAt website, along with platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and select offline retail stores.

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