Bored of long WhatsApp voice messages? This feature will help you read them

Messaging platform WhatsApp is developing a feature to transcribe voice notes. This feature is still under development and is not ready for beta testers, a WABetaInfo report stated.According to report, WhatsApp is also working on an introduction screen to notify when the transcription are not available. It happens when no words are recognised in the voice note or are set to a different languages. The transcriptions appear locally on the device by downloading relevant language packs. In another update, WhatsApp is releasing the feature to enable users to share up to 100 media within their chats, the WABetaInfo report stated. The feature currently available to beta testers allows them to share their albums with their friends and family.

All the users need to do is select the media picker and select more than 30 media (pictures, videos) to test if this feature is enabled. If you are able to select more than 30 media, then it means the feature is enabled. Few days ago, WhatsApp had announced a feature which lets a user read messages without opening the chat. The users can also read the messages in the notification panel but not for a long time. To enable this feature, long press on the homepage of the main screen. Then select ‘Widgets’ and the main screen will show all the widgets. Then, tap the WhatsApp widget to add it to the main screen and then select Done.Recently, the Indian Railways' PSU, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) introduced e-catering services for passengers to order food during their train journey through WhatsApp. The Railways has started Business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 for the purpose.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail