Want to read a WhatsApp message without opening the chat? Here's how to do this

WhatsApp is used by more than 2 billion people. There are, however, several WhatsApp features that many users are not aware of. One such feature allows you to read a message sent by a contact, but without opening the chat.

Yes, there are times when you want to read a message, but without letting the sender know that you have read it. If you open a chat, the sender sees a blue tick below what was sent, which shows that whatever was sent, has been read. You can read the full message on the notification panel as well; in this case, however, you will not be able to read it for too long.

Here's the trick to read a message without opening the chat, on WhatsApp (for Android):

(1.) On your Android device, long press on the homepage of the main screen.

(2.) Now, tap ‘Widgets'; the main screen will show all the widgets.

(3.) Here, look for the WhatsApp widget.

(4.) Tap the widget to add it to the main screen.

(5.) Tap ‘Done’ after the widget is set (you can also extend it to full screen, making it easier to read the message).

(6.) After setting it, just scroll down to read the message (the latest one will be on the top, as in the chat).

(7.) Do not click on any message; this will open the chat and the sender will come to know that the message has been read.

