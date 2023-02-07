Home / Technology / WhatsApp to allow sharing up to 100 media files at once, says report

WhatsApp to allow sharing up to 100 media files at once, says report

technology
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:39 PM IST

According to the report, the feature has been released for select beta testers, and will be rolled out to the general public over the coming days.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WhatsApp is reportedly developing an ability to allow people to share as many as 100 media items in one go. The development has been reported by WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which spotted the feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 update.

The ability, WABetaInfo said in a tweet, has already been released for select beta testers.

According to the website, users can also check if the increased limit for media sharing has been enabled for the instant messaging service on their device. For this, it said, they should simply attempt to select more than 30 files in the media picker within the app. If they are able to select up to 100 such items, this means the feature has been enabled for them; if not activated, on the other hand, they will have to wait for a future update of the app.

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

The feature is helpful as users will be able to share several media files at once. However, a limitation is that it will limit them from selecting the same photo or video multiple items.

While already available to beta testers, the ability will be rolled out for the general public over the coming days, according to WABetaInfo.

whatsapp
