Bowser breaks free from bars, but not from bills, owes Nintendo $10 million

Gary Bowser, infamous for his role in a hack-selling scheme involving Nintendo Switch consoles, has been released from prison after serving a reduced sentence. Bowser's release may bring some relief to him, but he will still have to pay Nintendo a staggering sum of $10 million in restitution for his actions. Bowser's plea agreement with the prosecutors stipulated that he would pay Nintendo 25 to 30% of his monthly gross income.

The "Canadian Hacker," as he is popularly known, was a member of Team Xecuter, a group that created and sold devices used to hack video game consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. Bowser's devices were used by customers to get free Switch games, causing significant losses to Nintendo, which led to the company filing a civil lawsuit against Bowser.

Bowser's Legal Battle

Bowser was sentenced to three years in prison for his criminal activities, which he admitted to in November 2021. Bowser's plea agreement with the prosecutors stipulated that he would pay Nintendo 25 to 30% of his monthly gross income. The deal also required Bowser to pay $4.5 million in fines, which he claimed he was unlikely to pay since he was returning to Canada.

In December 2021, Bowser agreed to settle the civil lawsuit by paying Nintendo $10 million. However, it remains to be seen if Nintendo will ever receive the full amount owed by Bowser, who has only paid $175 so far.

Bowser's Early Release

In a recent interview on a podcast, Bowser revealed that he was released early from federal prison in Seattle due to his age, medical condition, and nationality. Although he is relieved to be back home in Toronto, he still has to pay the restitution to Nintendo. Bowser has six months before he has to start making payments, which may give him some breathing room.

Bowser's release raises questions about how the justice system handles cases involving technology and intellectual property. It also highlights the consequences of engaging in illegal activities and the need for stronger measures to protect companies from piracy and copyright infringement.

Bowser's Health Concerns

In addition to his legal battles, Bowser's health issues have been a significant concern. He suffers from mobility issues, and his return to Canada will give him access to healthcare and disability insurance. Bowser expressed his gratitude in the podcast interview for being back home and having access to the necessary medical facilities.

Gary Bowser's early release from prison may have provided him some respite, but he still faces the hefty penalty of $10 million restitution to Nintendo. His case serves as a cautionary tale of the consequences of engaging in illegal activities and the need for stronger measures to protect companies from piracy and copyright infringement.