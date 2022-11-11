Buy Google Pixel 6a at discount of up to 31,500. Details here

Under Flipkart's ‘Deal of the Day,’ the Google Pixel 6a smartphone is available at a discount of up to ₹31,500, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan. The device has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹43,999, but under the offer, its cost gets reduced to ₹12,499.

Flipkart's Deal of the Day

On the e-commerce website, customers get Google Pixel 6a for ₹30,999, a discount of ₹13,000. However, if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it for your Google Pixel 6a, and save ₹18,500 more, taking the total discount to ₹31,500.

The deal is available on the variant which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and comes in the Charcoal colour option.

Google Pixel 6a

A mid-range variant of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the device comes with a full HD+ display with 1,080*2,400 pixel resolution. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, it has Titan's M2 co-processor, as well as the Tensor chipset, both produced in-house by Google.

For photography, the handset gets a 12.2MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and, for selfies, an 8MP unit on the front. It has Android 12 for operating system (OS), while its 4,410mAh battery supports 18W fast charging.

