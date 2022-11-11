Buy Google Pixel 6a at discount of up to 31,500. Details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
technology
Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:42 PM IST

The smartphone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹43,999, but on Flipkart, you can get it for ₹12,499.

Google Pixel 6a.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Under Flipkart's ‘Deal of the Day,’ the Google Pixel 6a smartphone is available at a discount of up to 31,500, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan. The device has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 43,999, but under the offer, its cost gets reduced to 12,499.

Flipkart's Deal of the Day

On the e-commerce website, customers get Google Pixel 6a for 30,999, a discount of 13,000. However, if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it for your Google Pixel 6a, and save 18,500 more, taking the total discount to 31,500.

The deal is available on the variant which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and comes in the Charcoal colour option.

Google Pixel 6a

A mid-range variant of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the device comes with a full HD+ display with 1,080*2,400 pixel resolution. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, it has Titan's M2 co-processor, as well as the Tensor chipset, both produced in-house by Google.

For photography, the handset gets a 12.2MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and, for selfies, an 8MP unit on the front. It has Android 12 for operating system (OS), while its 4,410mAh battery supports 18W fast charging.

