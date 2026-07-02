Buying a juicer mixer? These 7 models solved the problems I had with my old one

Are you planning to upgrade your juicer mixer? If you are, chances are that your current one has broken down completely and is now beyond repair or it has given you enough reasons to look for an upgrade. Mine certainly did. From struggling with extracting juice from hard fruits, to leaking jars, a grinder that couldn't do anything beyond making tomato puree, and a motor that overheated after just a few minutes of use, my old juicer mixer turned simple kitchen tasks into a daily frustration. To add to the frustration, it wasted perfectly good ingredients. After struggling with my old juicer mixer for months, I finally decided to ditch it and get a new machine instead.
For this, I compared dozens of options and testing several popular models, including from popular brands like Bajaj, Prestige, Sujata, Maharaja Whiteline, Bosch and some promising ones like Atomberg and Longway. After careful testing and taking feedback from existing users, I finally found a handful of devices that genuinely solved these everyday problems. These juicer mixer grinders come with a powerful motor that doesn't overheat. They extract more juice with less waste, handle grinding tough ingredients with ease, offer durable stainless steel jars and blades, and be easy to clean after every use. They also come with multiple safety features, multiple speed settings, and reliable build quality, which makes a world of difference over time.
So in this guide, I have shortlisted seven juicer mixers that stand out for their performance, convenience, and value for money.
Best juicer mixer to buy in India
This juicer mixer grinder is designed for households that need a powerful juicer mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking. Its premium black finish, sturdy plastic body, and compact footprint give it a modern look while keeping it easy to handle. At its core is a 1000W motor that delivers high torque for grinding tough ingredients, making batters, and extracting juice efficiently. Bosch also includes a juicer sieve for fibre-rich juice extraction, along with drip-free operation, body-lock safety, overload protection, and three speed settings with Pulse mode.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Ergonomic design
Easy juice extraction
Strong performance
Reasons to Avoid
Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this juicer mixer grinder for its overall performance. They appreciate its powerful motor, design and juicer that extracts juice from fruits easily. Buyers also like the fact that this machine is easy to use and clean.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its ease of use and performance.
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The Longway Super Pro Juicer Mixer Grinder combines a sleek glossy ABS plastic body with a compact, modern design that blends well into Indian kitchens. It is powered by a high-performance copper motor with up to 750W maximum output, which makes it suitable for grinding spices, preparing batters, blending smoothies, and extracting fresh juices. It includes four stainless steel jars with durable blades, three speed settings and a Pulse mode for better control over grinding consistency. Its motor rotates at 22,000 RPM which makes it worthy option for buyers.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Strong performance
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this juicer mixer to be of good quality that performs well for its price range. Buyers also like its durable design and find it value for money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance.
This juicer mixer grinder features a compact yet premium ABS body in a stylish Carbon Black and Cashmere Grey finish, making it ideal for all Indian kitchens. It is powered by a 600W Turbo motor that delivers efficient grinding, blending, and juice extraction from hard fruits and vegetables. Its standout features include a Nutri-Juicer with a drip-free spout, Blend and Carry jar that helps retain freshness for up to 60 minutes, and a high-performance stainless steel sieve. Its standout feature is its motor that rotates at 20,000 RPM.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Sturdy build quality
Strong performance
Easy to clean
Reasons to Avoid
Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this juicer mixer to be of good quality and appreciate its ease of use and assembly. They also appreciate the fact that it is good for making chutneys and grinding masalas.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance and build.
The Sujata Powermatic Plus is built for users who need a heavy-duty juicer mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking. It gets a robust white ABS body, industrial-grade construction, and compact footprint and it is powered by a 900W universal motor with double ball bearings and 100% copper winding that can run continuously for up to 90 minutes. Its unique honeycomb filter mesh extracts more juice with less waste, while the research-based cutter design, 22,000 RPM motor speed, and vibration-free operation help it stand out from most conventional juicer mixer grinders.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Sturdy build quality
Strong performance
Easy to clean and use
Reasons to Avoid
Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this juicer mixer to be a best-in-class mixer grinder with a 900 Watt motor that works efficiently and has been reliable for two months of use. They appreciate its ease of use.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.
This juicer mixer grinder combines a premium design with a sleek body, illuminated control knob, and hands-free jar locking system. It is powered by an intelligent 550W BLDC motor, which delivers performance comparable to conventional 1000W mixer grinders while consuming less energy. Its standout feature is its unique Coarse Mode, which produces silbatta-like textures and extracts juice without crushing fruit seeds, resulting in fresher, less bitter juice. Advanced safety features, a dedicated juicer jar, and four versatile jars make it one of the most reliable juicer mixer grinders in its segment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Sturdy build
Strong performance
Good grinding performance
Reasons to Avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this juicer mixer to be a worthwhile investment for home cooks, praising its powerful motor and efficient performance. The product features a no-complicated design, and customers appreciate its grinding capabilities.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance, and design.
This juicer mixer grinder is built for performance-focused Indian kitchens. It features a robust ABS body with a practical, industrial design prioritises durability and long working hours. It is powered by a 900W universal motor with double ball bearing technology, which rotates up to 22,000 RPM, making it ideal for juicing, grinding, and blending tough ingredients with ease. Its standout feature is its centrifugal juicer with honeycomb filter mesh, which ensures higher juice yield with less pulp. Its vibration-free operation, strong couplers, and 90-minute continuous running capability make it ideal for Indian homes.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Sturdy build
Strong performance
Easy to use
Reasons to Avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this juicer mixer performs well, completing tasks within seconds, and appreciate its powerful 900-watt motor and ease of use. The product offers good value for money, with one customer noting it provides commercial quality at consumer prices.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance, and build.
This juicer mixer grinder features a sleek, modern ABS body with a compact design that fits easily into any kitchens. It is powered by a 750W high-performance motor that delivers efficient grinding, blending, and juicing for tough Indian ingredients like spices, chutneys, and batters. Its sharp stainless-steel EliteBlade system ensures finer and faster processing, while its 20,000 RPM operation supports consistent results. One of its standout features is its air ventilation system that helps prevent overheating during long usage.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Elegant design
Strong performance
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this juicer mixer to perform well for daily kitchen needs like chutney grinding, batter preparation, and basic juicing. Users also highlight that it delivers decent performance for the price, especially for Indian cooking requirements.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance, and design.
Top 3 features of the best juicer mixer to buy in India
|NAME
|WATTAGE
|SPEED SETTINGS
|NO. OF JARS
|Bosch Plastic True Mixx Juicer Mixer Grinder
|1000W
|3 Speed + Pulse
|4
|Longway Super Pro Juicer Mixer Grinder
|750W
|3 Speed + Pulse
|4
|Philips HL7579/00 600 Watt Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder
|600W
|3 Speed + Pulse
|3
|Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900W
|3 Speed + Whipper (Pulse) Switch
|2
|Atomberg Zenova Fresh Juicer Mixer Grinder
|550W
|Variable Speed Control, Coarse Mode, Fine Mode & Pulse
|4
|Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900W
|3 Speed + Whipper (Pulse) Switch
|3
|Maharaja Whiteline EliteBlade 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder
|750W
|3 Speed + Pulse
|4
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of juicer, mixer and grinders. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of juicer, mixer and grinders and juicer mixers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motors, grinding technology and juice extracting technology, and factors that impact its overall performance and durability. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
- How many watts should a good juicer mixer have in India?
For home use, 750W to 1000W is ideal. 750W works well for daily tasks, while 900W–1000W is better for heavy grinding and frequent juicing.
- Is a 500W juicer mixer enough for Indian cooking?
It can handle light tasks like smoothies and soft fruits, but it may struggle with tough ingredients like turmeric, coconut, or hard vegetables.
- Which motor type is best for juicer mixers?
Copper-wound motors are preferred for durability and better heat resistance. BLDC motors are newer and more energy-efficient.
- Which is better: centrifugal juicer or cold press juicer mixer?
Centrifugal juicers are faster and more affordable, while cold press juicers give higher nutrient retention but are slower and costlier.
- How important is RPM in a juicer mixer grinder?
Higher RPM (18,000–22,000) generally means faster grinding and better juice extraction, but motor quality matters more than just RPM.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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