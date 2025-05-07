Can iPhone 17 Air recreate design magic of iPhone X era? Here’s what we think

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 17 Air alongside three other iPhone 17 models, which are likely to be the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the newest moniker, introducing a brand-new form factor that is expected to replace the Plus lineup from last year. iPhone 17 Air could bring in a major design change.(Unbox Therapy)

Notably, reports suggest that this phone could measure under 6 mm in thickness, possibly even approaching 5.5 mm. If true, it would make it remarkably thin, comparable to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. This ultra-slim design is expected to represent a futuristic aesthetic, much like the iPhone X did back in 2017, with a design language that redefined the smartphone industry. However, recent reports indicate that Apple may not be planning to manufacture many units of the iPhone 17 Air. This decision seems counterintuitive if demand for the model is indeed high.

Could iPhone 17 Air have a similar impact to that of the iPhone X in 2017?

When it launched, the iPhone X took the smartphone market by storm, introducing a fresh design language and the first-ever notch housing Face ID, and a truly futuristic aesthetic. It performed well despite its premium price of $999, a price point that Apple has continued for its baseline Pro models since 2017.

We believe the iPhone 17 Air could replicate that effect, especially considering Apple's design philosophy has largely remained unchanged over the past few generations. The same Dynamic Island, the flat sides since the iPhone 14 Pro, and a familiar back design have dominated recent releases.

If the iPhone 17 Air debuts with a Pixel-like camera bar design, it could give off a futuristic appeal that attracts consumers. And most importantly, it would appeal to people who do prefer form over function, and give users enough of a redesign compared to the last few generations. Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro models are, too, expected to get a redesign but it is reportedly not going to be as major as what the iPhone 17 Air could offer with its ultra-thin form factor.

Apple is reportedly not confident about iPhone 17 Air’s demand

According to a recent report by 9to5Google (via The Information), Apple is reportedly planning to allocate just 10% of its production line to the iPhone 17 Air, with the remaining capacity dedicated to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17.

If true, this speaks volumes about Apple's expectations for the model. It suggests that the company may be anticipating lower demand for the iPhone 17 Air. How the market responds remains to be seen, especially considering the device is rumoured to have several drawbacks. These include shorter battery life compared to other iPhone 17 models, a single-camera setup, which is practically unheard of in the premium segment nowadays, and potentially using the base A19 chip instead of the A19 Pro.

That being said, it is also worth noting that previous monikers, including both the mini and the Plus lineup failed to garner enough attention, and the sales were notably worse compared to the mainline models like the Pro Max and vanilla. But if the demand for the iPhone 17 Air is beyond what Apple is expecting, it may have to boost the production (which is reportedly miniscule compared to the other models). That is certainly food for thought.

