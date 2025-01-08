CES 2025: LG smart vehicle solutions, Halliday smart glasses, NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU take centre stage

The Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025) is underway in Las Vegas, United States, bringing the world of consumer tech to life with brands showcasing the latest innovations. Among the standout products are futuristic vehicle solutions, smart glasses featuring hidden displays, and brands like LG incorporating artificial intelligence into everyday devices, such as Bluetooth speakers. Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing products showcased at the CES 2025 so far. LG xboom by Will.i.am(LG)

1. LG xboom by Will.i.am

At CES 2025, LG unveiled its new lineup of Bluetooth speakers and earbuds in partnership with popular musician Will.i.am. The lineup is called ‘xboom by Will.i.am’ and consists of smart Bluetooth speakers, namely the xboom Bounce, xboom Grab, and xboom Stage 301 and xboom Buds. All of these speakers come with AI capabilities and can automatically adjust sound, accentuating the melody and rhythm of voice, as LG says. There's also AI lighting, allowing the speaker bars to pulse in multi-coloured sync. Additionally, there’s AI calibration, which enables the speakers to recognise their surroundings for better sound quality. These new xboom audio products will be released in global markets in 2025.

2. Halliday Smart Glasses

Smart glasses are gaining popularity, with devices like Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses at the forefront. This year, Halliday introduced its own smart glasses, which come with an AI assistant and a hidden display, providing access to essential information seamlessly integrated into the frame. Weighing only 35 grams, these glasses feature the world’s smallest optical module (as claimed). They also include a control ring that can be worn on your finger, helping with control. With AI integration, the glasses are also claimed to anticipate users' needs, and help with translation. The Halliday smart glasses are expected to retail between $399 and $499 (approx. ₹33,000 to 42,000).

3. Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs

CES 2025 also saw the release of Nvidia’s RTX 50 series graphic cards, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announcing the line-up consisting of the Nvidia RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and the top-end RTX 5090, along with the RTX 5070 Ti. The RTX 5070 stands out because it is claimed to offer RTX 4090-level performance for just ₹59,000. The top-end RTX 5090 costs ₹2,14,000 INR in India. As for availability, the RTX 5090 and 5080 will be available starting 30 January, while the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will be available later in February. These GPUs also offer GDDR7 memory, PCIe Gen 5 support, and carry DisplayPort 2.1B, which can support 8K displays at a 165Hz refresh rate.

4. Lenovo’s First Rollable Display Laptop

Lenovo unveiled the world’s first rollable display laptop, called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. What it essentially does is roll from a 14-inch display to a massive 16.7-inch display, offering much larger screen real estate while still maintaining a portable form factor.

5. Samsung Vision AI

At CES 2025, we also saw Samsung introduce its Vision AI for its TV lineup and smart home devices. The AI offers abilities like click-to-search, generative wallpapers, live translation, and more. It also aids in making homes smarter by acting as a central hub for home appliances.

6. LG’s Integrated Controller Platform for Vehicles

LG announced that is has worked with Qualcomm to introduce a new cross-domain controller (xDC) platform for automobiles. This platform is designed to improve vehicular performance and enhance the mobility experience. Based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, it incorporates LG’s In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) into a single controller.

This system is claimed to simultaneously manage multiple vehicular functions, including navigation, safety features, and ADAS, helping to address the complexity of modern vehicles by providing a central controller for various functionalities.