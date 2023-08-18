Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Lander to undergo ‘deboosting’; India's moon mission awaits soft landing on Aug 23
- Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Lander Module was seperated from Propulsion module on Thursday making it now ready for historic soft landing on lunar south pole.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India's third lunar mission on Thursday achieved another major milestone in its journey towards a soft landing on the Moon's south pole as the Lander Module, consisting of the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, was separated from the Propulsion Module.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that after the separation, the lander is now expected to undergo a “deboost” (the process of slowing down) to position itself in an orbit where the Perilune (the orbit's closest point to the Moon) is 30 km and the Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km. This is the point from which the attempt for a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region will be made. The Propulsion Module will continue its journey in the current orbit for months or even years.
The soft landing on the lunar south pole is scheduled for 5.47 pm on August 23, making India the fourth country globally to achieve this feat after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.
Meanwhile, Russia's Moon mission, Luna-25, is also gearing up for a soft landing next week, around August 21 to 23, in a race to explore the uncharted south pole of Earth's natural satellite.
- Fri, 18 Aug 2023 07:42 AM
Chandrayaan LIVE updates: When did the lunar mission achieve its last manoeuver?
- Chandrayaan-3's spacecraft achieved its fifth and final manoeuver (moving closer to the Moon's surface) on Friday (August 16) making it ready for a seperation of the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module.
- The space craft then orbit which is at a distance of 153 km x 163 km.
- Fri, 18 Aug 2023 07:17 AM
Chandrayaan LIVE updates: Lander Vikram to undergo ‘deboost’ from today
After the separation from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, the lander Vikram will now commence the process of “deboosting” – slowing down – for a soft landing on the lunar surface (at south pole). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the lander is scheduled to touch down next Wednesday (August 23).