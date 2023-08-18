Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Lander to undergo ‘deboosting’; India's moon mission awaits soft landing on Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India's third lunar mission on Thursday achieved another major milestone in its journey towards a soft landing on the Moon's south pole as the Lander Module, consisting of the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, was separated from the Propulsion Module.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM) and a rover. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that after the separation, the lander is now expected to undergo a “deboost” (the process of slowing down) to position itself in an orbit where the Perilune (the orbit's closest point to the Moon) is 30 km and the Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km. This is the point from which the attempt for a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region will be made. The Propulsion Module will continue its journey in the current orbit for months or even years.

The soft landing on the lunar south pole is scheduled for 5.47 pm on August 23, making India the fourth country globally to achieve this feat after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

Meanwhile, Russia's Moon mission, Luna-25, is also gearing up for a soft landing next week, around August 21 to 23, in a race to explore the uncharted south pole of Earth's natural satellite.