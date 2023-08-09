Chandrayaan-3 highlights: Moon now less than 1,500km away, ISRO performs 3rd lunar-bound manoeuvre
Chandrayaan-3 highlights: ISRO's Lunar orbit manoeuvre placed the spacecraft in 174 km x 1437 km orbit, taking it closer to the moon.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission highlights: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre today, placing the spacecraft in 174 km x 1437 km orbit.
The previous orbit reduction move for Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft was performed successfully on Sunday as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The orbit achieved is 170 km x 4,313 km.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:51 PM IST
Chadrayaan-3 Updates: Next lunar orbit reduction manoeuvre on August 14
The Chandrayaan-3 next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:31 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 detailed timeline
July 6: ISRO announces Mission Chandrayaan-3 launch date of July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.
July 7: Successful vehicle electrical tests completed.
July 11: Comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concludes.
July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle launches Chandrayaan-3 into designated orbit.
July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.
July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre places Chandrayaan-3 at 41603 km x 226 km orbit.
July 22: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre establishes spacecraft in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.
July 25: Another successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.
August 1: Chandrayaan-3 inserted into translunar orbit (288 km x 369328 km).
August 5: Successful lunar orbit insertion (164 km x 18074 km).
August 6: Lunar orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km.
August 9: ISRO carefully moves the spacecraft's path lower in its orbit around the moon. It has achieved a lunar orbit of 174 km x 1437 km
August 14: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the moon's surface in another controlled move.
August 16: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, will separate from its propulsion system as the spacecraft gets even closer to the moon, about 100*100 km lunar orbit.
August 18: The Chandrayaan-3 will make the final orbit adjustment by reducing it to be around 100*30 km, the farthest and nearest point from the moon respectively.
August 23: If everything goes well, planned lunar touchdown attempt at 5:47pm where the spacecraft will travel the last 30km distance.
However, ISRO says, there is the possibility of rescheduling for September based on lunar factors.
- Aug 09, 2023 04:54 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 news: In case you missed the spacecraft's first video of Moon
ISRO released the first images of the moon captured by Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft captured the images after entering the moon's orbit on Saturday. The 40-second clip gives a glimpse of the intricate details of the moon's craters. ISRO said Chandrayaan-3 captured these images during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5. The moon mission has been smooth so far, and the ISRO expects the Vikram Lander to make a soft landing on the lunar surface later this month, on August 23.
- Aug 09, 2023 04:32 PM IST
ISRO Chief Somanath bold statement on Chandrayaan-3
“If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed -- provided that the propulsion system works well," ISRO Chief S Somanath. Read our detailed report on ISRO Chief Somanth bold claim
- Aug 09, 2023 03:55 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission updates: What's next?
According to ISRO, there will be two more orbit reduction manoeuvres to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon.
These maneuvers will be performed on August 14 and 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module.
After this, the lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:23 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 news: Why did Chandrayaan-2 lander fail? Why is it so difficult to land on Moon?
The ISRO’s ₹978 crore unmanned mission failed its objective after the lander ceased communication to the ground stations at an altitude of 2.1 km from the surface of the Moon. Soft landings, described by former ISRO chairman K Sivan, are “15 minutes of terror” which present a challenge due to the precise timing required for the rocket engine to fire. The firing attempts to “lower the lander carrying the rover down on the Moon, which has no atmosphere". This is why only 37% soft landings so far have been successful. Read our detailed report on Chandrayaan-2 failure here
- Aug 09, 2023 03:10 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 tracker: What is the spacecraft's current orbit?
Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1,437 km following a manoeuvre performed today
- Aug 09, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 news: What is the most critical part of the mission?
Chandrayaan-3 faces a pivotal challenge: reducing its horizontal speed of approximately 1.68km/s (6,048km/hr), altering its trajectory to achieve a vertical orientation, and ultimately achieving a soft lunar touchdown while gradually reducing its speed to zero. Described as the "most critical task" by ISRO Chief S Somanath. Read our detailed report on Chandrayaan-3 critical phase here
- Aug 09, 2023 02:33 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 latest updates: A recap
India's ambitious third Moon mission's 'Chandrayaan-3' spacecraft successfully underwent another orbit reduction manoeuvre on Wednesday, bringing it even closer to the Moon's surface, ISRO said.
Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 had entered into lunar orbit on August 5.
"Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.
The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs, it said.
As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres are being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:23 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 gets even closer to Moon, next operation on August 14
The Chandrayaan's next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 14, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:07 PM IST
ISRO successfully performs lunar-bound orbit reduction manoeuver, moves closer to Moon
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofitting of engines brought it closer to the Moon's surface, now to 174 km x 1437 km.
- Aug 09, 2023 01:42 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3: The mission's development till now
- Aug 09, 2023 01:27 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: 100km journey is most critical, says ISRO Chief S Somanath
India's third lunar mission – Chandrayaan-3 – is in good health and its most critical phase will be the orbit determination process when the spacecraft starts moving closer to the moon from the 100 km circular orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath said on Monday. Read a detailed report on the critical phase of Chandrayaan-3 mission
- Aug 09, 2023 01:17 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 launch: Relive the historic moment
India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 had a "textbook" launch for its mega-Moon landing. The Union Science and Technology Minister congratulated the ISRO chairman and his team. The Project Director, P. Veeramuthuvel, was at a loss for words after the historic launch. ISRO Chief S. Somanath padded the "emotional" project director Veeramuthuvel on stage. PM Narendra Modi watched the "momentous achievement" from Paris and hailed the ISRO team in a social media post
- Aug 09, 2023 01:12 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Updates: What's next in the mission?
There will be three more de-orbiting manoeuvres -- exercises to bring it closer to the Moon so that Vikram lands on the Moon's surface on August 23.
These de-orbiting manoeuvres will be performed on August 9, August 14, and August 16 till its orbit reduces to 100 kmx100 km from the Moon. A lander propulsion module separation exercise will be taken up subsequently, soon after lander "deboost", a process that slows down the craft.
- Aug 09, 2023 01:03 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: Why is Moon's South Pole landing so important?
The Moon's south pole holds immense strategic significance due to its potential reservoir of valuable resources. Despite its intricate and demanding topography, this region has garnered substantial attention from researchers and explorers alike. The allure stems from the compelling possibility that substantial ice deposits may be present, harbouring crucial elements such as fuel sources, oxygen, and potable water.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:54 PM IST
Chandarayaan-3: More pictures of Moon to come soon?
ISRO's special social media page dedicated to the Chandrayaan-3 mission teased posting more lunar photos captured by the mission. In case you missed the first video: Chandrayaan-3 shares first-ever images after entering Moon's orbit
- Aug 09, 2023 12:44 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 news: While awaiting Indian craft's landing, a Russian contender emerges!
The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, is poised to launch its Luna 25 moon mission towards the lunar south pole on an early Friday morning, rekindling the spirit of Soviet Union-era lunar exploration. This development closely follows India's recent launch of its own lunar lander, Chandrayaan-3, which is on track for a gentle touchdown at the Moon's south pole on August 23. The touchdown time of both missions is also very close; the Russian mission may achieve Moon soft landing sooner than India. Read the detailed report on Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna 25
- Aug 09, 2023 12:33 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 latest updates: ISRO's next Moon manoeuvre today
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre to take place on Wednesday between 13:00 - 14:00 hrs IST.