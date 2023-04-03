With its powerful intelligence, ChatGPT has already astounded netizens. Now that it's upgraded version is running on the GPT4 model, the OpenAI's artificial intelligence tool powers have greatly improved. A user stated in a widely shared tweet that he earned over ₹17,000 using ChatGPT's suggestions. (ALSO READ: This 23-year-old Texas youth earned ₹28 lakh using ChatGPT!)

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, a chatbot for legal services, recounted his story of using ChatGPT's browser extension to reclaim USD 210 ( ₹17,285). He asked ChatGPT to find him some money, and the AI tool responded positively. Browder claimed to receive USD 210 from the Californian government in a matter of minutes.

It should be emphasised that these were invoices that Browder had previously failed to claim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The first idea it came up with was to visit an obscure government website: the “California State Controller.” This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you. It gave me a link with step by step instructions on what to do," Browder detailed in a Twitter thread. “I followed the instructions and, sure enough, $209.67 was waiting for me, one minute later.” (ALSO READ: 'Thanks to ChatGPT': Twitter user claims AI tool helped recover his payment due)

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT.(AP)

Browder went on to say that ChatGPT could have completed the whole process automatically, with the only thing standing in its way being a captcha.

“I have accessed the official website for unclaimed property in California, which is managed by the California State Controller's Office. However, the website requires users to complete a reCAPTCHA verification, which I, as an Al language model, am unable to do,” ChatGPT response read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}