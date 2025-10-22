ChatGPT Atlas AI browser is here: 5 reasons why it is better than Chrome, Safari

OpenAI has introduced its first-ever AI-powered browser, dubbed ChatGPT Atlas, powered by the latest GPT-5 AI model. This new tool is said to compete with Google Chrome’s AI Mode, and Perplexity Comet browser, while maintaining a traditional search interface. Reportedly, the ChatGPT Atlas will work similarly to any other web browser we have used, with quick-access tabs, search history, etc. However, it will have a ChatGPT sidebar that will remain on the search window to resolve user queries. If you’re getting started with ChatGPT Atlas to test its capabilities, here are the 5 best ways to unlock the power of OpenAI’s new AI browser features. From study notes to task automation, here how you can use ChatGPT Atlas.(REUTERS)

5 best ways to leverage ChatGPT Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas comes with several advanced AI-powered features, offering multiple use cases. However, before diving deep into the use cases, OpenAI itself has listed two uses of the AI browser shared by early testers of the tool. Here’s how the tester leveraged ChatGPT Atlas:

1. Smarter studying: One of the early testers of ChatGPT Atlas, named Yogya Kalra, who is a college student, highlighted that the tool helps in smarter studying with its context-awareness capabilities. The AI browser helps Kalra to have a deeper understanding of lecture material, such as slides, notes, or practice questions. It helped her in getting instant explanations, asking follow-up questions, creating practice questions, and more in a single space, without leaving the app or website.

2. Job interview preparation: Another user highlighted how ChatGPT Atlas browser memory feature helps prepare for job interviews. The user prompted, “Find all the job postings I was looking at last week and create a summary of industry trends so I can prepare for interviews.” Therefore, the AI browser can provide a personalised experience in preparing for any interview or exam, based on your previous search history, archives, and saved web pages.

While these two examples were provided by OpenAI, here are three other ways users can take advantage of ChatGPT Atlas.

3. Automate tasks or make event/ restaurant booking: With ChatGPT Atlas’s AI Mode, users can prompt the browser to make event and restaurant reservations on the user's behalf. It can help research and analyse the information based on user prompts, help fill forms, collect data, and much more.

4. Compare products and automate price fluctuations: ChatGPT Atlas can be used to compare several different products in terms of specifications, features, user reviews and prices. Now, based on the comparison, users can provide their budget and product requirement and ask the chatbot to suggest a better option. In addition, users can leverage the Agent Mode for tracking price history as well. Hence, the product can be purchased when the price is at its lowest on different platforms.

5. Writing assistance: While the ChatGPT app itself makes a great writing assistant tool, the AI browser integration could be more advantageous. With ChatGPT Atlas users can directly draft and create emails, documents, messages, etc, without leaving the browser since ChatGPT will be working alongside.