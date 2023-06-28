Haven't tried ChatGPT in Hindi, Bhojpuri, or Urdu yet? 7 steps to select an Indian language preference
Sam Altman's ChatGPT can also communicate in Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil. Check the article to know how.
ChatGPT has had a transformative influence on the artificial intelligence sector. This powerful conversational AI tool's human-like qualities have made it helpful for content development, research, and and even for entertainment purpose. Surprisingly, many users are unaware that OpenAI's ChatGPT can communicate in languages other than English, increasing its variety and reach.
Languages supported by ChatGPT
You may converse with ChatGPT in the following Indian languages
1. Hindi
2. Bengali
3. Punjabi
4. Urdu
5. Tamil
6. Telugu
7. Marathi
8. Gujarati
9. Kannada
10. Malayalam
11. Bhojpuri
You may converse with ChatGPT in the following international languages
1. English
2. Spanish
3. French
4. German
5. Italian
6. Portuguese
7. Dutch
8. Russian
9. Japanese
10. Chinese
11. Korean
12. Arabic
How to get responses in other languages from ChatGPT
1. Go to https://chat.openai.com/auth/login.
2. Click on "Sign up".
3. Choose to log in with your Google, Apple, or Microsoft ID, or create a new account.
4. Enter your email ID and password.
5. After logging in, you will have access to ChatGPT without any waitlist. It is available to everyone.
6. Now, when submitting your query, specify that you would like a response in Hindi (or any specific language of your choice).
7. It's worth noting that ChatGPT can also answer in different languages when you question it in that language.
It should be noted that, while the AI chatbot can comprehend and respond in the languages listed above, its efficiency and accuracy may vary depending on the language. Furthermore, the list provided is not exhaustive, and OpenAI is continually expanding ChatGPT's language capabilities.