Haven't tried ChatGPT in Hindi, Bhojpuri, or Urdu yet? 7 steps to select an Indian language preference

ChatGPT has had a transformative influence on the artificial intelligence sector. This powerful conversational AI tool's human-like qualities have made it helpful for content development, research, and and even for entertainment purpose. Surprisingly, many users are unaware that OpenAI's ChatGPT can communicate in languages other than English, increasing its variety and reach.

Languages supported by ChatGPT

You may converse with ChatGPT in the following Indian languages

1. Hindi

2. Bengali

3. Punjabi

4. Urdu

5. Tamil

6. Telugu

7. Marathi

8. Gujarati

9. Kannada

10. Malayalam

11. Bhojpuri

You may converse with ChatGPT in the following international languages

1. English

2. Spanish

3. French

4. German

5. Italian

6. Portuguese

7. Dutch

8. Russian

9. Japanese

10. Chinese

11. Korean

12. Arabic

How to get responses in other languages from ChatGPT

1. Go to https://chat.openai.com/auth/login.

2. Click on "Sign up".

3. Choose to log in with your Google, Apple, or Microsoft ID, or create a new account.

4. Enter your email ID and password.

5. After logging in, you will have access to ChatGPT without any waitlist. It is available to everyone.

6. Now, when submitting your query, specify that you would like a response in Hindi (or any specific language of your choice).

7. It's worth noting that ChatGPT can also answer in different languages when you question it in that language.

It should be noted that, while the AI chatbot can comprehend and respond in the languages listed above, its efficiency and accuracy may vary depending on the language. Furthermore, the list provided is not exhaustive, and OpenAI is continually expanding ChatGPT's language capabilities.

