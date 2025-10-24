ChatGPT may soon become background assistant for these Apple users after OpenAI’s big buy

OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Sky, a Mac app that deeply integrates with macOS to understand what’s on your screen, signalling a major step toward making ChatGPT a true desktop assistant. The deal, confirmed on October 23, brings Sky’s entire team, led by co-founder and CEO Ari Weinstein, into OpenAI. The acquisition aligns with OpenAI’s strategy of moving ChatGPT from a web-based chatbot to a system-level assistant.(Representational image/Unsplash)

What Sky brings to ChatGPT

Sky is designed as a lightweight AI layer for Mac that “floats” above the desktop, understanding on-screen content to help users write, plan, or code without leaving their current app. Rather than being a chatbot window, Sky functions as an overlay integrated directly into macOS, powered by accessibility APIs.

It can summarise text, automate app actions, or send messages, all through natural language. Early users have compared it to a blend of Apple’s Shortcuts app and ChatGPT’s intelligence. Instead of typing “write an email,” users could simply ask Sky to send one directly via Apple Mail or Gmail.

Why OpenAI made the move

OpenAI’s Vice President Nick Turley said the acquisition pushes ChatGPT beyond text-based responses into an active, context-aware helper. He credited Sky’s deep macOS integration with accelerating OpenAI’s goal of embedding AI directly into the tools people already use.

Ari Weinstein, who previously co-founded Workflow (acquired by Apple in 2017), said Sky was built to make computers “more intuitive and personal.” He added that joining OpenAI was a natural next step to scale that vision globally.

ChatGPT could soon act like a built-in assistant

The acquisition aligns with OpenAI’s strategy of moving ChatGPT from a web-based chatbot to a system-level assistant. With Sky’s contextual engine, ChatGPT could soon operate quietly in the background, understanding what’s happening on your screen and offering proactive help.

This direction mirrors Apple’s own efforts with Apple Intelligence, which will bring contextual awareness to Siri in upcoming macOS Tahoe and iOS 26 updates. Apple’s AI will allow Siri to perform on-screen tasks like replying to emails or editing photos, a space OpenAI now seems poised to compete in.

What it means for users

If the integration works as intended, Mac users could see ChatGPT evolve into a hands-free assistant that feels native to their system, handling everyday workflows, summarising content, or executing tasks across apps.

OpenAI hasn’t revealed a rollout date, but Sky’s features will likely debut first in ChatGPT Plus and Team plans before a broader release. While Apple may view this as a challenge to Siri’s expanding role, users stand to gain a more capable AI companion integrated directly into their desktop experience.

If successful, ChatGPT could soon transform from a passive chatbot into the world’s first true AI desktop co-pilot.