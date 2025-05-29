ChatGPT rival DeepSeek’s R1 AI model gets a new update: Details here

DeepSeek has released an update to its R1 reasoning model, following Google’s new series of announcements at I/O 2025, as the AI race keeps heating up globally and various tech giants release their own advanced models. R1 0528 is the newest update to the R1 model.(Bloomberg)

This is the DeepSeek R1 0528 on the developer platform Hugging Face. The company, according to Reuters, did not make an official announcement this morning. Neither has the company put out a detailed description or comparison to its previous offerings.

A DeepSeek official recently posted in a WeChat group that the company had completed a “minor trial upgrade,” Bloomberg reported earlier.

DeepSeek: A Quick Background

DeepSeek came into limelight earlier this year in January when it launched its first model, R1. The tech community was questioning: how could a much smaller company like DeepSeek come up with powerful large language models such as the R1, while OpenAI had spent billions developing its own large language models?

This resulted in Nvidia losing a huge chunk (at the time) of its market cap, after its share prices dropped. And it was revealed at the time that it had reportedly cost only $6 million for DeepSeek to develop, compared to the billions other companies had spent.

DeepSeek R1 is also an open-source AI model, just like Meta's Llama large language model family, and excels at things like maths and reasoning.

What More Do We Know About DeepSeek?

It should be noted that DeepSeek is a company based in Hangzhou, China. It was founded in July 2023, so it really hasn’t been long since the company was created. The company released its first chatbot, the DeepSeek AI assistant, back in January this year on the Apple App Store, and it took the world by storm, also becoming the top free app after release. The company was founded by Liang Wenfeng.

