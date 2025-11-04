Chinese President Xi gifts Xiaomi phones to South Korean leader, jokes ‘Check for a backdoor’: Watch video

In a rare display of humour during a diplomatic meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping sparked laughter when he gifted South Korean President Lee Jae-myung a pair of Xiaomi smartphones, and cheekily told him to “check if there’s a backdoor.” The exchange took place in Gyeongju, following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, marking Xi’s first visit to South Korea in over a decade. In a rare light-hearted moment, Xi Jinping joked about backdoors in Xiaomi smartphones while presenting them to Lee Jae-myung.

From Go boards to gadgets

The moment unfolded after Lee presented Xi with a handcrafted Go board, a traditional game symbolising strategy and intellect. Xi, in turn, offered the two Xiaomi devices, neatly wrapped in black boxes. An aide reportedly pointed out that the displays were made in South Korea, reflecting the close but competitive tech ties between the two nations.

When Lee asked about “communication security,” Xi laughed and replied, “You can check if there’s a backdoor,” drawing chuckles from both delegations.

The ‘backdoor’ context and tech politics

The term “backdoor” refers to a hidden pathway in hardware or software that can bypass normal security, a hot-button issue in global tech geopolitics. Chinese tech giants like Huawei and Xiaomi have faced similar scrutiny from Western nations over alleged data risks, allegations both companies have denied.

Xi’s quip seemed to allude to US discussions about embedding tracking functions in exported AI chips, an idea that Beijing has previously criticised.

A viral moment that blended tech and diplomacy

Neither Xiaomi nor China’s foreign ministry commented on the viral moment, while Lee’s office said it had no further statement. Yet Xi’s witty one-liner quickly became a trending topic online, proof that in today’s world, even tech diplomacy can go viral.