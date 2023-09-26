Choose best front end washing machine in India to save on water: September guide

Front load washing machines make for a better investment. Wondering why? Well, thanks to the design of these machines, washing laundry in them proves to be beneficial for the environment as well as your clothes too. The answer as to why these machines have a better design is the placement of the drum inside it. It is horizontally placed and as it rotates, it allows clothes to get submerged in the water effectively. So, you don't need to fill the drum to the tee, allowing you to save on water consumption. Amazing fact, right? Well, there's more to these machines. They have high spin speeds as well in comparison to top load washing machines. And thanks to their better spin speed, more water is extracted from clothes during the rinse mode. This also helps in reducing the overall water consumption. You will also notice how most of the front load washing machines come with sensor technology that adjusts the water level based on the size of the load. So, you never have to worry about water getting wasted, as the technology ensures there’s just the right amount of water depending on the load of laundry. You must always strive to go for washing machines that have a high energy star rating on them. Another major plus of having a front load washing machine is how it doesn't create much noise whilst being operated and many would agree that could prove to be a major relief.We have curated a list of front load washing machines that look elegant in appearance and at the same time are super efficient. Doing laundry will prove to be a time saving exercise if you have these machines at your disposal.Bosch 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2846SIN, Silver)

Front end washing machines allows the detergent to distribute evenly, thanks to their design, resulting in cleaner clothes.(Pexels)

Introducing the Bosch 8 Kg fully automatic front load washing machine in sleek Silver. This washing machine is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and elegant design. With its 8 Kg capacity, it can easily handle large loads, making it ideal for families. It comes equipped with a variety of wash programs to cater to all your laundry needs, from delicate fabrics to heavily soiled clothes.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 Kg

Color: Silver

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: VarioDrum, AntiVibration Design, ActiveWater Plus, AllergyPlus, Reload Function

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver)

Experience superior washing performance with the LG 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. This washing machine features a 5-star energy rating, ensuring both efficiency and savings. The Turbodrum technology ensures a thorough and gentle wash for your clothes, while the Tub Clean function keeps the drum clean and hygienic. With its 3 Smart Motion cycles, it adapts to different fabric types for optimal results.

Specifications

Capacity: 6.5 Kg

Color: Middle Free Silver

Washing Method: Top Load

In-Built Heater: No

Special Features: Turbodrum, Tub Clean, Smart Inverter Technology, Child Lock

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL, White, Diamond Drum)

Upgrade your laundry routine with the Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. It boasts a 5-star energy rating, ensuring efficient washing while being gentle on your clothes. The Hygiene Steam feature ensures a deep and thorough clean, eliminating allergens and bacteria. The Diamond Drum technology safeguards your fabrics from snags and tears.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 Kg

Color: White

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Diamond Drum, Ceramic Heater, Smart Check, Delay End

Warranty: 3 years on product, 10 years on motor

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (SENATOR PLUS SXS 8014, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)

The IFB 8 Kg Front Load Washing Machine is your partner for clean and fresh laundry. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficiency and savings. The 2X Power Steam feature tackles tough stains effortlessly, and the in-built heater ensures optimal temperature control. The SENATOR PLUS SXS 8014 comes with a comprehensive 4-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 Kg

Color: Silver

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: 2X Power Steam, Aqua Energie, Ball Valve Technology, Crescent Moon Drum, Auto Imbalance System

Warranty: 4 years comprehensive warranty

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1409BDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash)

Elevate your laundry game with the LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. Its 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, and the In-Built Heater provides customized temperature settings. The Steam for Hygiene Wash function eliminates allergens and bacteria, while the touch panel offers convenience at your fingertips. Say goodbye to laundry hassles.

Specifications

Capacity: 9 Kg

Color: Middle Black

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: Steam for Hygiene Wash, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, Touch Panel, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Havells-Lloyd 6 Kg Fully automatic Front Load Washing Machine (LWMF60WX1 White, 90° Self Clean)

Meet the Havells-Lloyd 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in pristine White. This washing machine is designed for modern households, offering a compact yet efficient laundry solution. With its 90° Self Clean technology, it ensures a clean drum after each wash. The LWMF60WX1 is perfect for small families or individuals who value convenience.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 Kg

Color: White

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: 90° Self Clean, Delay Start, Stainless Steel Drum, Foam Detection, Multiple Wash Programs

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Electrolux 8kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, UltraMix with Woolmark, 40°C Vapour Wash, Scandinavian Design, White, UltimateCare 500, EWF8024R5WB

Experience Scandinavian design and innovation with the Electrolux 8kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. With a 5-star energy rating and Woolmark certification, it ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning. The UltraMix feature ensures even detergent distribution, and the 40°C Vapour Wash eliminates allergens. Enjoy superior laundry care with the EWF8024R5WB.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 Kg

Color: White

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: UltraMix, Woolmark Certification, Vapour Wash, AutoDose, Time Manager, Silent System

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, White, Hygiene Steam)

Elevate your laundry experience with the Samsung 6.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. This compact yet powerful washing machine features a 5-star energy rating for efficiency and gentle care of your clothes. The Hygiene Steam function ensures your laundry is not just clean but also free from allergens and bacteria. Enjoy pristine, hygienic clothes every time.

Specifications

Capacity: 6.0 Kg

Color: White

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter Technology, Ceramic Heater, Eco Drum Clean, Delay End

Warranty: 3 years on product, 10 years on motor

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater (WAJ2416SIN, Silver)

The Bosch 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a perfect combination of innovation and style. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficient washing while being gentle on your clothes. The In-Built Heater allows you to customize the water temperature for different fabrics. The Touch Control panel adds convenience to your laundry routine.These washing machines are designed to make your laundry tasks easier and more efficient. Choose the one that suits your needs and enjoy hassle-free washing.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 Kg

Color: Silver

Washing Method: Front Load

In-Built Heater: Yes

Special Features: Inverter Motor, VarioDrum, ActiveWater Plus, AllergyPlus, SpeedPerfect

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Three best features

Product Name Best Feature 1 Best Feature 2 Best Feature 3 Bosch 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2846SIN) VarioDrum for Gentle Washing ActiveWater Plus Technology AntiVibration Design LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z) 5 Star Energy Rating Turbodrum for Powerful Cleaning Smart Motion Technology Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL) 5 Star Energy Rating Hygiene Steam for Bacteria Removal Diamond Drum for Gentle Fabric Care IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (SENATOR PLUS SXS 8014) 5 Star Energy Rating 2X Power Steam for Stubborn Stains In-built Heater for Customized Washing LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1409BDM) 5 Star Energy Rating In-Built Heater for Customized Temperature Steam for Hygiene Wash Havells-Lloyd 6 Kg Fully automatic Front Load Washing Machine (LWMF60WX1) 90° Self Clean Technology Delay Start for Convenience Multiple Wash Programs Electrolux 8kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EWF8024R5WB) 5 Star Energy Rating UltraMix for Even Detergent Distribution Vapour Wash for Allergen Removal LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1409BDM) 5 Star Energy Rating In-Built Heater for Customized Temperature Steam for Hygiene Wash Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL) 5 Star Energy Rating Hygiene Steam for Bacteria Removal Digital Inverter Technology Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater (WAJ2416SIN) 5 Star Energy Rating In-Built Heater for Customized Washing VarioDrum for Gentle Fabric Care

Pros and cons

Product Name Pros Cons Bosch 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2846SIN) Efficient Cleaning, Quiet Operation, Water and Energy-Efficient Expensive, Longer Wash Cycles LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z) Top Loading Convenience, TurboDrum for Powerful Cleaning, 5 Star Energy Rating Smaller Capacity, Not as Energy-Efficient as Front Loaders Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL) Hygiene Steam for Bacteria Removal, Diamond Drum for Gentle Fabric Care, 5 Star Energy Rating Premium Price, Limited Wash Programs IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (SENATOR PLUS SXS 8014) In-built Heater for Customized Washing, 2X Power Steam for Stubborn Stains, 5 Star Energy Rating Complex Controls, Higher Initial Cost LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1409BDM) Large Capacity, In-Built Heater for Customized Temperature, Steam for Hygiene Wash Requires More Space, Expensive Initial Investment Havells-Lloyd 6 Kg Fully automatic Front Load Washing Machine (LWMF60WX1) 90° Self Clean Technology, Delay Start for Convenience, Multiple Wash Programs Smaller Capacity, Limited Brand Recognition Electrolux 8kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EWF8024R5WB) UltraMix for Even Detergent Distribution, Vapour Wash for Allergen Removal, 5 Star Energy Rating Limited Service Network, Lesser Known Brand Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL) Compact Design, Hygiene Steam for Bacteria Removal, 5 Star Energy Rating Smaller Capacity, Fewer Advanced Features Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater (WAJ2416SIN) In-Built Heater for Customized Washing, VarioDrum for Gentle Fabric Care, 5 Star Energy Rating Smaller Drum Size, Longer Wash Cycles

Best value for moneyThe Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL) offers the best value for money. With its compact design, Hygiene Steam feature for bacteria removal, and impressive 5 Star Energy Rating, this washing machine combines affordability with efficiency, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall productThe LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1409BDM) stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its large capacity, in-built heater for customized temperature settings, and steam function for hygiene wash make it an ideal choice for households seeking premium performance and convenience.How to find the best front load washing machine?When searching for the ideal front-end washing machine, consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency (look for a higher star rating), specialized features like in-built heaters and steam functions, and brand reputation for reliable customer support. Evaluate your budget, laundry needs, and available space to choose the washing machine that best suits your requirements.

