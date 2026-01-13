CMF Headphone Pro launched in India with a 100-hour battery and custom controls

CMF has introduced its first pair of over-ear headphones to the Indian market, marking its entry into a new audio product category. The company, which earlier focused on true wireless earbuds, now aims to reach users looking for over-ear headphones with noise cancellation, long battery life, and app-based controls. The new product, called CMF Headphone Pro, sits below the Rs. 8,000 price mark and focuses on battery endurance, physical controls, and software support. CMF Headphone Pro launched in India, featuring a 100-hour battery, 40mm drivers, and LDAC support.

CMF Headphone Pro: Price in India and Availability

CMF Headphone Pro is priced at Rs. 6,999. After the initial offer period ends, the price will increase to Rs. 7,999. The headphones will be available in three colour options: Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green. CMF plans to sell the device through online platforms and partner retail channels across India.

CMF Headphone Pro: Specifications and Features

The CMF Headphone Pro feature 40mm custom drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms and a copper voice coil measuring 16.5mm. The headphones also use a dual-chamber structure to manage sound output. The device supports the LDAC codec and Hi-Res audio, which allows compatible Android devices to stream audio at higher data rates.

For noise control, the headphones rely on hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation, which the company claims can reduce external noise by up to 40dB. Users can also access Spatial Audio modes such as Cinema and Concert. CMF manages all software-related features through the Nothing X app on Android and iOS. The app allows users to adjust equaliser settings, control noise cancellation levels, update firmware, and set up sound tuning using an Audiodo-based hearing test.

CMF claims that the Headphone Pro can deliver up to 100 hours of playback with noise cancellation turned off. With noise cancellation enabled, battery life drops to up to 50 hours when used at 50 percent volume with the AAC codec. Fast charging support allows up to four hours of playback from a five-minute charge.

The headphones feature replaceable ear cushions that users can remove with a twist. Physical controls include an Energy Slider that shifts sound focus between bass and treble, a roller for volume and playback control, and a customisable action button for functions such as Spatial Audio or quick access commands.