Compare LG 7kg fully automatic washing machines with other models: Top 10 picks

It's not a new thing to argue about fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines. The debate intensifies when considering the top 10 LG 7kg models, each promising a seamless laundry experience. This discussion isn't just about choosing a washing machine; it's about selecting a laundry assistant that aligns with your lifestyle, budget, and laundry needs. LG, a renowned brand in home appliances, offers a range of 7kg washing machines in both fully automatic and semi-automatic variants, each designed to cater to different washing preferences. Compare LG 7kg fully automatic washing machines with other models and get details on the smart features, energy efficiency, and innovative technologies.

The LG 7kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine stands out for its ease of use and advanced features. These machines are designed for those who seek convenience and efficiency in their busy lives. With innovative technologies like smart inverter control, direct drive motors, and various wash programs, LG's fully automatic models ensure effective cleaning with minimal effort. Their energy-efficient design not only saves time but also reduces electricity consumption, making them an eco-friendly choice for the modern household.

On the other hand, LG's semi-automatic washing machines offer a more hands-on approach to laundry. These are ideal for users who prefer more control over their washing process and for those who are mindful of water usage. Semi-automatic models require manual intervention, like transferring clothes from the wash tub to the spin tub, which can be a consideration for those with specific laundry routines or limited space. They are generally more affordable and are known for their durability and low maintenance cost.

When comparing these two categories, it's crucial to consider factors like the frequency of laundry, the type of clothes, space availability, and budget constraints. The LG 7kg segment provides ample capacity for average-sized families, ensuring that there's a model to fit everyone's unique requirements. This guide will navigate you through the top 10 LG 7kg washing machines, highlighting the key differences between fully automatic and semi-automatic models. We'll delve into the specifications, features, and pros and cons of each model, helping you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritize convenience, control, or cost, LG's range of 7kg washing machines offers a solution that's just right for your laundry needs. Let's explore how these smart laundry assistants can transform your daily chores into a hassle-free experience.

1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam)

This LG washing machine gives clean clothes a whole new spin. Its Hygiene Steam feature and direct-drive technology deliver the ultimate in wash quality, while its energy-saving inverter motor uses up to 36% less power. The 7kg drum fits up to 4 people's wardrobes, with 10 wash programs to handle everything from baby clothes to sports gear. But the real magic happens inside the stainless steel drum. It's built to last, is hygienic, and gently washes your clothes to keep them looking newer and longer. The 1200 RPM spin speed helps clothes dry faster, too. The touch panel puts full control at your fingertips with options like temperature settings, delay start, and child lock. So forget about stains and wave wash day goodbye forever with this high-tech, high-efficiency LG washing machine that makes doing laundry more stylish than ever before.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam):

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with 6 Motion Direct Drive

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Features: In-Built Heater, Steam Wash, Touch Panel

Color: White

Pros Cons 5-star energy efficiency Higher initial cost than top loaders In-built heater for improved wash quality Requires a fixed water inlet 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying Heavier and less portable 6 Motion Direct Drive for efficient washing

2. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Middle Free Silver)

LG's 7 kg TurboDrum washing machine packs the power and smart features into an affordable, easy-to-use design. Its fully automatic top-load function makes laundry simple with just one button. The TurboDrum's powerful pulsator and rotating drum remove even the toughest stains through a strong water stream. The stainless steel drum won't rust or corrode over time. With an energy-efficient 5-star rating and smart inverter technology, this washer saves up to 36% on energy and water costs while still delivering a thorough clean. The 700 RPM spin speed helps reduce drying time. The 8-wash programs include options for Normal, Gentle, Quick, and Strong cycles to handle all your laundry needs. The Aqua Reserve function helps cut down water waste, while the Tub Clean cycle keeps the drum fresh. The LG washing machine's simple control panel lets you select the program water level and start or pause the cycle with just a touch.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Middle Free Silver):

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Smart Motion

Features: TurboDrum, Waterfall Circulation

Color: Middle Free Silver

Pros Cons TurboDrum for thorough cleaning Slower spin speed than front loaders Smart Motion for optimised washing Limited wash programs compared to front loaders Waterfall Circulation for better rinsing Top load design may not fit all spaces

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash), Free 1 Year Extended warranty

This LG fully automatic front load washing machine brings hygiene and convenience to your laundry room. With a 7 kg capacity, it's ideal for families of 3-4. Its inverter motor technology delivers a 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying while 5-star energy efficiency saves you money on bills. The 10 wash programs, including Cotton, Delicate, and Wool, ensure your clothes get the perfect wash. The stainless steel drum and pulsator gently clean clothes while the built-in heater kills germs for ultimate hygiene. Direct drive technology provides quiet and stable performance. With a touch panel control and Hygiene Steam function, it's easy to use and cleans deeply. Make laundry day less of a chore and more of an experience with this feature-packed and stylish LG washing machine, backed by LG's 2-year warranty and 5-year motor warranty.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash), Free 1 Year Extended warranty:

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Steam for Hygiene Wash

Features: In-Built Heater, Touch Panel

Color: Middle Black

Additional: 1 Year Extended Warranty

Pros Cons 1-year extended warranty Higher cost compared to top loaders In-built heater for better wash quality Requires fixed installation Steam for hygienic wash Heavier, affecting portability

4. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SPSF2Z, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Middle Free Silver)

LG's TurboDrum fully automatic washing machine takes the hassle out of laundry day. Its 7 kg capacity suits medium-sized families, and the 8 wash programs - from Normal and Gentle to Quick Wash and Strong - tackle all fabric types with ease. The TurboDrum technology uses a pulsator and rotating drum that move in opposite directions, generating powerful water streams to remove even the toughest stains. The Stainless Steel drum is durable and long-lasting, while the inverter motor's energy efficiency earns it a 5-star rating. With up to 36% savings on energy and water consumption of only 20 liters per kg (approx), this washer is kind to both your wallet and the environment. The 700 RPM spin speed helps clothes dry faster, and the Favorite program lets you save your ideal cycle. The Tub Clean program keeps the drum fresh between uses. The simple control panel and automatic features make this washer simple to operate, freeing up your time so you can focus on more important things.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SPSF2Z, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Middle Free Silver):

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Smart Motion

Features: TurboDrum, Waterfall Circulation

Color: Middle Free Silver

Pros Cons TurboDrum for efficient cleaning Lower spin speed than front loaders Waterfall Circulation for effective rinsing Fewer wash programs than front loaders Smart Motion technology Top-loading design may not fit under counters

5. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1065SDW, Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)

This LG washing machine does more than just clean your clothes—it transforms the mundane chore of laundry into a hygienic, high-tech experience. Powered by LG's Hygiene Steam and Direct Drive technologies, this fully automatic front loader delivers the industry's best wash quality while saving you energy and water. The 6.5 kg capacity suits small families and couples, while 5-star efficiency means lower utility bills. With 1000 RPM, high spin speeds, faster clothes drying, and 10 wash programs, including Steam Wash, Baby Care, and Wool, you get optimized cleaning for all types of fabrics. The stainless steel drum and lifter keep the interior hygienic, while the touch panel makes control intuitive. Get the clean you crave while saving time, effort, and the planet, all thanks to innovative LG technologies inside this powerful yet energy-efficient washing machine.

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1065SDW, Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White):

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Capacity: 6.5 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Steam Wash

Features: In-Built Heater, Direct Drive, Touch Panel

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Slightly smaller capacity Direct Drive for less vibration Higher price compared to top loaders Steam Wash for hygiene Requires a fixed water inlet In-Built Heater for better cleaning Heavier, less portable

6. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1208Z3M, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)

This LG washing machine will revolutionize the way you do laundry. With Hygiene Steam and AI direct-drive technology, it delivers the best wash quality while saving energy and water. The 1200 RPM spin speed helps clothes dry faster, and the 14 wash programs - from Cotton and Mixed Fabric to Sportswear and Duvet - handle every laundry need. The fully stainless steel drum and lifters keep the inside hygienic. The Baby Steam Care program deeply cleans your little one's clothes, while the Allergy Care program helps remove allergens. This fully automatic front-loader with an in-built heater boasts high-tech smarts, hygienic features and versatile cycles into a stylish, space-saving design that will transform how you tackle your ever-growing laundry pile.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1208Z3M, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash):

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology

Features: AI Direct Drive, In-Built Heater, Steam Wash

Color: Middle Black

Pros Cons AI Direct Drive for optimised washing Higher purchase cost 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology Requires a fixed water inlet In-Built Heater for effective cleaning Heavier, less portable

7. LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SKMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Middle Black)

This washing machine, with a massive 8.5 kg capacity, can power through your family's mountain of laundry. Its 5 Star rating means it saves energy while its high 1300 RPM spin speed helps clothes dry faster. The Roller Jet Pulsator creates a dynamic motion that lifts and drops clothes to remove deeply embedded dirt and dust mites, so whites come out bright and colors stay vivid. Plus, Rat Away Technology uses ultrasonic waves to repel rodents, keeping your clothes safe. With 4 versatile programs, including Normal, Gentle, Soak and Strong, you've got options for everything from lingerie to towels. The middle black drum and stylish design will look great in any laundry room. Simply put, this LG washing machine packs the features and performance to tame your toughest laundry tasks, while saving you time, money and worry thanks to LG's reliable engineering.

Specifications of LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SKMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Middle Black):

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 8.5 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Roller Jet Pulsator

Features: Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Technology, Collar Scrubber

Color: Middle Black

Pros Cons Wind Jet Dry for faster drying Manual intervention required Rat Away Technology for durability Less energy efficient than fully automatic models Roller Jet Pulsator for better wash Bulkier design Collar Scrubber for tough stains Limited wash programs

8. LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black)

With 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, this machine’s nnovative design ensures the best wash quality while being energy and water-efficient. The 9 kg capacity and 1200 RPM high spin speed mean faster drying times for large families. Powered by Wi-Fi, this washer comes with 14 wash programs to handle everything from delicate silks to heavy cottons. But the real magic lies under the lid. The hygienic stainless steel drum and built-in heater work together to eliminate 99.99% of allergens using the Hygiene Steam function, keeping your clothes fresh and your family healthy. So, say goodbye to boring, basic washers that leave you with more work to do. This feature-packed LG machine makes laundry something you actually look forward to thanks to its innovative design, superior performance, and built-to-last durability.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black):

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Capacity: 9 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with 6 Motion DD

Features: AI Direct Drive, Wi-Fi Connectivity, In-Built Heater, Steam Wash

Color: Middle Black

Pros Cons Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive High purchase price 6 Motion DD for versatile washing Fixed water inlet required In-Built Heater for enhanced cleaning Heavier and less portable Steam for Hygiene Wash

9. LG 8.0 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8030SGAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak & Wind Jet Dry, Dark Gray)

LG's top-loading washer-dryer combo provides big performance in a compact design. The 8kg capacity and 1300 RPM spin speed handle large loads quickly while the 5-star efficiency rating means lower running costs. Four wash programs - gentle, normal, soak and strong - cater to different fabric types, while the roller jet pulsator rotates clothes thoroughly to lift out every stain. An internal wind jet dry function reduces drying time, so you can get on with your day sooner. The dark gray body looks stylish in any kitchen or laundry room, while a 2-year product warranty and a 5-year motor warranty provide peace of mind. Overall, this affordable, space-saving machine offers the essentials for washing and partially drying your clothes while still delivering LG's reputation for reliability, functionality, and innovative design.

Specifications of LG 8.0 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8030SGAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak & Wind Jet Dry, Dark Gray):

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 8.0 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Roller Jet Pulsator

Features: Soak, Wind Jet Dry

Color: Dark Gray

Pros Cons Roller Jet Pulsator for good wash Manual intervention needed Soak & Wind Jet Dry feature Less energy-efficient than fully automatic Economical price point Bulky design Easy to use and maintain Limited wash programs

10. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL, Steam, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Silver)

This LG 8kg fully automatic washing machine combines cutting-edge technology with sleek, stylish design. The inverter direct drive motor delivers powerful washing performance while being gentle on your clothes. The 6 motion technology ensures a thorough wash by combining different drum motions that lift and drop clothes in the wash water. The steam function uses high-temperature steam during the wash and rinse cycles to thoroughly sanitize your clothes and remove stubborn stains and odors. The touch panel control and smart diagnosis features make using this washer simple and convenient. The in-built heater allows you to wash at higher temperatures for extra hygiene. The foam sensing and removal technology detects and removes detergent foam that can damage your clothes. With its 8kg capacity and energy and water-efficient design, this washer is perfect for medium-sized households looking for a high-performance, feature-rich machine that delivers superior results with every load.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL, Steam, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Silver):

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: Multiple with Steam Wash

Features: Direct Drive, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Direct Drive for reduced noise/vibration Higher cost compared to top loaders Steam function for hygiene wash Requires a fixed water inlet In-Built Heater for better cleaning Heavier, less movable

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 7 Kg FHM1207SDW 6 Motion Direct Drive 1200 RPM Spin Speed Steam Wash LG 7 Kg T70SKSF1Z TurboDrum Technology Waterfall Circulation Smart Motion LG 7 Kg FHM1207SDM In-Built Heater Steam for Hygiene Wash 1 Year Extended Warranty LG 7 Kg T70SPSF2Z TurboDrum Technology Waterfall Circulation Smart Motion LG 6.5 Kg FHM1065SDW Direct Drive Technology Steam Wash In-Built Heater LG 8 Kg FHP1208Z3M AI Direct Drive 6 Motion Direct Drive Tech Steam for Hygiene Wash LG 8.5 Kg P8535SKMZ Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Roller Jet Pulsator LG 9 Kg FHP1209Z5M Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive 6 Motion DD Steam for Hygiene Wash LG 8.0 Kg P8030SGAZ Semi-Automatic Roller Jet Pulsator with Soak Wind Jet Dry LG 8 Kg FHM1408BDL Direct Drive Technology Steam Wash In-Built Heater

Best value for money

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine makes laundry day effortless. The direct-drive inverter motor saves up to 36% energy and 8.25 liters of water per cycle compared to standard washing machines. The steam cycle removes up to 99.9% of bacteria and allergens from clothes without the use of harsh chemicals, keeping your family's clothing hygienic. The 1200 RPM spin speed helps clothes dry faster after the cycle ends. The touch panel allows you to choose from 10 wash programs for any fabric type, adjust temperature settings, delay start times, and enable the child lock for safety. The stainless steel drum and lifter keep the inside of the machine clean and durable for years of dependable laundry performance.

Best overall product

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has a large 7 kg capacity, making it perfect for families of up to four people. The turbo drum technology powerfully washes your laundry, removing even the toughest stains through strong rotating water streams. You get eight wash programs to choose from depending on your laundry needs - from delicate items to heavily soiled towels and jeans. An Aqua reserve cycle helps reduce water wastage and you can even save your favorite customized cycle. The machine's smart inverter technology provides up to 36% energy savings and high 700 RPM spin speeds allow for faster drying times. Along with convenient features like a stainless steel drum and beeper, you also get a two-year warranty on the product and ten years on the motor to give you lasting performance.

How to find the best product?

Finding the best LG 7kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine involves considering several crucial factors to ensure you get a model that suits your specific needs and preferences.

Evaluate Your Laundry Habits: Consider the size of your laundry loads and the frequency of washing. A 7kg machine is ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Check Wash Programs: Look for machines with multiple wash programs that cater to different types of fabrics and stains. Programs for delicate fabrics, heavy-duty washes, and quick washes are beneficial.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for a model with a high energy rating to save on electricity bills. LG's inverter technology often leads to greater energy efficiency.

Water Usage: Assess the water consumption per cycle. Machines with water-saving features are more environmentally friendly and can reduce water bills.

Noise and Vibration: Choose a washing machine with low noise and vibration levels, especially if you live in an apartment or plan to place the machine near living or sleeping areas.

Additional Features: Look for additional features like steam cleaning, WiFi connectivity for smart control, and auto-restart in case of power cuts.

Budget and Warranty: Set a budget and compare models within that range. Also, consider the warranty period and the brand’s after-sales service reputation.

User Reviews and Ratings: Finally, read user reviews and check ratings to understand the real-world performance and durability of the models you are considering.

Considering these factors, you can find an LG 7kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine that offers the perfect blend of functionality, efficiency, and convenience for your home.

