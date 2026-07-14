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Confused between Intel and AMD? This laptop processor comparison can help you decide

Intel laptops vs AMD laptops can suit different buyers, from work focused users to gamers. Here is how to choose the right one for your needs.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 02:26 PM IST
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One of the biggest mistakes people make while buying a laptop is choosing the processor before deciding what they actually need the laptop for. It is easy to assume that Intel is always better or AMD offers better value, but after testing laptops across different price segments, I have found that the answer is rarely that straightforward. The processor is only one part of the overall experience, and its strengths depend entirely on how you plan to use the machine.

The better laptop chip depends on how you use your device every day.
The better laptop chip depends on how you use your device every day.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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That is exactly why comparing Intel laptops vs AMD laptops needs a practical approach rather than looking at benchmark numbers alone. Whether your priority is battery life, multitasking, gaming or content creation, understanding where each platform performs best can help you spend your money more wisely. In this comparison, we break down the differences that actually matter in day to day use.

Intel laptops vs AMD laptops: quick comparison

Use caseIntel laptopsAMD laptops
Office work and studyStrong and reliable for everyday tasksAlso very good for everyday tasks
Battery focused useOften strong in thin and light laptopsOften excellent in many efficient models
GamingGood, especially with a dedicated GPUStrong value, especially with integrated graphics
Creative workSolid for editing and productivityStrong multitasking and graphics value
Budget buyingWide range across price pointsOften very competitive for the price
Best fitUsers who want broad laptop optionsUsers who want value and efficiency

HP 15 fd1354TU is a mainstream 15.6-inch laptop built around Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It uses an FHD IPS anti-glare panel and Intel Arc graphics, so it is aimed at everyday productivity, office work, and light creative tasks. HP positions it as an AI powered model, and the FHD camera with shutter is a useful privacy touch. Amazon buyers praise the display and speed, but battery life and thermals get mixed feedback.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
RAM
16GB DDR5 5600MHz
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD IPS anti glare
Graphics
Intel Arc Graphics

Reasons to Buy

Fast for office work and multitasking

Good display and large 1TB storage

Reasons to Avoid

Battery life complaints are common in reviews

Thermal feedback is mixed on Amazon

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the display, speed, and value, but many mention limited battery life and some concerns about overheating and real world performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it pairs a modern Core Ultra chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD with a privacy shutter and useful all round productivity features.

Our Principles

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Dell 15 D15260 is a 15.6-inch AI powered laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Dell lists it with an FHD display and built in NPU support, while the retail listing adds Intel Arc graphics, a dedicated Copilot key, and backlit keyboard. It is designed for productivity users who want a modern Windows laptop with AI features. Early Amazon feedback is positive, but review volume is still very limited, so the verdict is still tentative.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD anti glare IPS
Features
Dedicated Copilot key and backlit keyboard

Reasons to Buy

Modern AI ready Core Ultra platform

Copilot key and backlit keyboard improve usability

Reasons to Avoid

Storage is only 512GB, which may feel tight

Customer review base is still too small for a firm verdict

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early Amazon buyers rate it highly and like the fresh AI focused hardware, but there are too few reviews for a broad consensus.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it brings Core Ultra 5 225H performance, 16GB RAM, and a Copilot key into a practical 15.6-inch work laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83UR009QIN is a Copilot+ PC built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It uses a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS panel, which gives it a little more vertical room than standard Full HD laptops. Lenovo describes it as a slim and durable everyday machine, while Amazon reviews highlight its bright screen, fast feel, and long battery life. It looks best suited to students, office work, and general multitasking.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 322
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.3-inch WUXGA IPS, 1920 × 1200
Form factor
Copilot+ PC with backlit keyboard

Reasons to Buy

Bright, roomy WUXGA display

Good battery life and responsive everyday performance

Reasons to Avoid

Only 512GB storage in the listed model

Not a high end choice for heavy graphics work

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the bright screen, fast everyday performance, and battery life, while sound quality is the main area that gets mixed reactions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it is a slim Copilot+ PC with a sharper 15.3-inch panel, decent memory, and strong all day usability.

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54H is a portable 14-inch laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The machine uses a WUXGA IPS display and weighs about 1.2kg, making it one of the lightest in this group. Acer and retail listings position it as a premium productivity laptop with a backlit keyboard and Office bundles. Review coverage describes it as an interesting budget friendly option, while Amazon buyers like its power backup and value, though fan noise and the lack of a LAN port are noted.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS
Weight
1.2kg

Reasons to Buy

Very light and easy to carry

Good battery backup and strong value perception

Reasons to Avoid

Fan noise and missing LAN port are reported by buyers

Not built for heavy gaming or demanding creative loads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it offers strong value, good battery backup, and a light build, but some mention fan noise and the lack of a LAN port.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers Core Ultra performance in a very light 14-inch chassis with a sharp IPS screen and practical office friendly features.

ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607CA MB139WS is a 16-inch AI laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It uses a 16:10 WUXGA IPS display, which gives it more workspace for documents and browsing. ASUS pitches it as a smart productivity laptop, and Amazon buyers say it feels premium, handles light use well, and offers around five to six hours of battery life. The speakers are the most common weak spot.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16-inch WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio
Class
AI laptop with backlit keyboard

Reasons to Buy

Large 16-inch display suits multitasking

Premium feel with decent battery life for light use

Reasons to Avoid

Speakers could be louder

Not ideal for heavy graphics work

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium feel, decent battery life, and smooth daily performance, but they would prefer louder speakers.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines a larger 16-inch screen, current Intel AI hardware, and a polished design for everyday productivity.

ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KA SF044WS is a slim OLED laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 5 330, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. ASUS highlights its 50 TOPS NPU, metal design, and long battery life, positioning it as a Copilot+ class machine. Independent review notes say the S14 performs very well in its category and feels especially strong for an ultraportable. Amazon buyers repeatedly mention solid build quality, excellent colour, and seven to ten hours of battery life in light work.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch OLED
NPU
up to 50 TOPS

Reasons to Buy

Excellent OLED display and colour reproduction

Strong battery life and solid build quality

Reasons to Avoid

512GB storage may feel limiting for some users

Not designed as a heavy workstation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display, build quality, cooling, and long battery life, saying it feels like a future proof everyday machine.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a vivid OLED panel, modern AI acceleration, and a thin premium chassis with good battery life.

HP OmniBook 3 fn0007AU is a 15.6-inch Next Gen AI laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. HP’s family page emphasises Copilot+ style AI hardware, while the retail listing confirms the 15.6-inch anti-glare display and 1.7kg weight. Reviews of the OmniBook 3 line say it is strong on battery life and multi core performance, but the design is plain and graphics performance is not a highlight. That makes it a sensible productivity machine rather than a gaming option.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD anti-glare
Weight
1.7kg

Reasons to Buy

Good battery life and strong productivity performance

Practical AI ready hardware with privacy shutter

Reasons to Avoid

Graphics performance is not a strength

Design is quite basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally highlight the useful AI hardware and everyday speed, while the broader review picture says battery life matters more than design here.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it focuses on practical productivity, long battery life, and AI features in a lightweight 15.6-inch format.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83KA004TIN is a strong value laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, 24GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It uses a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display and a 1.6kg chassis, so it is built for users who want power without a bulky body. Amazon feedback points to good display quality, strong processor performance, and impressive battery life. That makes it a much more capable choice than the Intel Ultra 5 model if heavier multitasking or more storage is the priority.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
RAM
24GB
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
Weight
1.6kg

Reasons to Buy

Best spec sheet in this list for multitasking

Large SSD and strong battery feedback

Reasons to Avoid

Sound quality is mixed in reviews

Not as portable as 14-inch rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the display, processor, battery life, and overall value, though sound quality is the one area that gets inconsistent feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives you a powerful Ryzen 7 chip, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage for demanding everyday work.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0BSIN is a 16-inch business style laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. HT Tech lists a WUXGA IPS display, while the Amazon listing shows the aluminium top, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and 1.7kg weight. Amazon customer feedback is positive about value, build quality, speed, and materials, with no major thermal complaints in the visible review summary. It is best suited to office work, content consumption, and moderate multitasking rather than gaming.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16-inch WUXGA IPS
Weight
1.7kg

Reasons to Buy

Good build quality with aluminium top

Strong value for money in the business laptop segment

Reasons to Avoid

512GB storage may feel modest for long term use

Not meant for heavy graphics workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it good value, fast, and well built, with positive feedback on materials and everyday performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a sturdy 16-inch business focused design with solid Ryzen 5 performance and practical features.

Dell 14 Smart Choice with AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 is a compact 14-inch AI laptop with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 300-nit FHD+ IPS display. Dell’s own 14-inch Ryzen page confirms the slim portable focus, while the Amazon listing adds a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. Buyer feedback highlights the light weight and useful spec sheet, but also flags soldered RAM, no dedicated charging port, and limited upgradeability. That makes it a strong travel laptop, not a tinker friendly one.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch FHD+ IPS, 300 nits
Features
Backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader

Reasons to Buy

Light and travel friendly at 1.52kg

Good AI ready hardware for daily productivity

Reasons to Avoid

RAM is soldered and not upgrade friendly

No dedicated charging port, with limited thermals in long loads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the compact 14-inch format and useful AI hardware, but many point out upgrade limits and modest cooling headroom.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives you a light, modern AI laptop with 16GB LPDDR5X memory, a bright 300-nit display, and strong portability.

Factors to consider when buying

  • Battery life: If you travel often or work away from a charger, look at real world battery backup first, not just processor names.
  • Performance needs: Choose based on your use case. Office tasks need less power than video editing, coding or gaming.
  • Graphics requirement: If you play games or work with visuals, check whether the laptop uses integrated graphics or a dedicated GPU.
  • Cooling and design: A processor can only perform well if the laptop has good cooling, so the chassis matters as much as the chip.
  • Price and value: The best pick is often the laptop that gives you the right mix of performance, battery and features at your budget.

Top 3 features of best laptops

LaptopsProcessorRAMStorage
HP 15 fd1354TUIntel Core Ultra 5 125H16GB DDR51TB SSD
Dell 15 AI Powered LaptopIntel Core Ultra 5 225H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83UR009QIN)Intel Core Ultra 5 32216GB DDR5512GB SSD
Acer Aspire 5 A514-54HIntel Core Ultra 5 125H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607CAIntel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2)16GB DDR5512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KAAMD Ryzen AI 5 33016GB DDR5512GB SSD
HP OmniBook 3 fn0007AUAMD Ryzen AI 5 34016GB DDR5512GB SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83KA004TIN)AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS24GB DDR51TB SSD
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (21MWA0BSIN)AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS16GB DDR5512GB SSD
Dell 14 Smart ChoiceAMD Ryzen AI 5 34016GB LPDDR5X512GB SSD

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Do not settle for just any HP laptop. Find the one that matches your routine, your goals, and your budget.

  • Is Intel better than AMD for laptops?

    Not always. Intel is strong in many areas, but AMD can be better for value, efficiency and graphics in several laptop models.

  • Are AMD laptops good for daily use?

    Yes. AMD laptops handle browsing, office work, streaming and multitasking very well.

  • Are Intel laptops better for professional work?

    They can be, especially in certain thin and light or premium laptops. The full laptop configuration matters more than the processor alone.

  • Which brand is better for budget laptops?

    Both offer good budget options. AMD often stands out for value, while Intel has a wide range of choices across brands.

  • Should I choose the processor before the laptop model?

    No. Always compare the full laptop, including display, battery, RAM, storage, cooling and build quality, before deciding.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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