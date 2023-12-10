Connections NYT hints and answers for December 10, 2023

‘Connections’ is the New York Times’ newest word game sensation, captivating players with its unique challenge of uncovering the links between words.

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

For those eager to know the solution to today’s puzzle, simply skip ahead to the conclusion of this article for the December 10 ‘Connections’ answer. However, if you prefer the satisfaction of solving it on your own, continue reading for helpful clues and methods to guide you through today’s challenge.

Each puzzle presents 16 words, organized into four distinct categories. These categories can encompass a diverse range of themes, from book titles and software to country names, marine codes, and beyond. While several words may appear to be related, there is only one correct combination. Successfully identifying all four words in a set clears them from the board, whereas incorrect guesses count as errors—players are allowed a maximum of four lifelines before the game concludes.

Connections Today Hints for December 10

Yellow: Related to river

Green: Easy activities

Blue: Related to circle

Purple: Pouncing

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today Hints: These are categories

Yellow: PARTS OF A RIVER

Green: SOMETHING EASY TO DO

Blue: WRAP AROUND IN A CIRCLE

Purple: JUMP INTO THE AIR

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 10

Here is the #182 Connections' answer-

PARTS OF A RIVER: BANK, BED, DELTA, MOUTH

SOMETHING EASY TO DO: BREEZE, CINCH, PICNIC, SNAP

WRAP AROUND IN A CIRCLE: COIL, SPIRAL, TWIST, WIND

JUMP INTO THE AIR: BOUND, LEAP, SPRING, VAULT

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.

