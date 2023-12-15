Connections NYT hints and answers for December 15, 2023

New York Times' new word game "Connections" is taking the world by storm. It challenges players to uncover hidden links between 16 words divided into 4 categories. Themes range from books to software, and while words might seem connected, only one true link exists per group. Conquer a group and it disappears, but guess wrong and your errors stack up! With 4 lifelines, can you master today's puzzle? Dive in or jump to the end for the December 15 solution

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for December 15

Yellow: Bow down

Green: An old trout

Blue: Symbols of a country

Purple: Fraud

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: GET LOW

Green: CURMUDGEON

Blue: NATIONAL SYMBOLS

Purple: SWINDLER

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 15

Here is the #185 Connections' answer-

GET LOW: CROUCH, DUCK, SQUAT, STOOP

CURMUDGEON: CRAB, CRANK, GROUCH, GRUMP

NATIONAL SYMBOLS: ANTHEM, FLAG, MOTTO, SEAL

SWINDLER: CHEAT, CROOK, QUACK, SHARK

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.

