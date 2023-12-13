Connections NYT hints and answers for December 13, 2023

New York Times' "Connections" is a word game challenging you to find connections between 16 words in 4 categories. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Solve it yourself with clues and strategies, or skip ahead for the December 13 answer! Just remember, wrong guesses cost you, so tread carefully. Good luck!

Connections Today Hints for December 13

Yellow: Related to Golf

Green: Accord

Blue: Crude

Purple: Not a rhyme

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: GOLF COURSE PARTS

Green: “I GIVE!”

Blue: INDECENT

Purple: “_OUGH” WORDS THAT DON'T RHYME

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 13

Here is the #185 Connections' answer-

GOLF COURSE PARTS: BUNKER, FAIRWAY, GREEN, ROUGH

“I GIVE!”: ENOUGH, MERCY, STOP, UNCLE

INDECENT: BAWDY, BLUE, COARSE, RISQUE

“_OUGH” WORDS THAT DON'T RHYME: BOUGH, COUGH, DOUGH, TOUGH

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.