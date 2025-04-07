Control your ceiling fan speed at your convenience with the best remote fans on Amazon in 2025
Tired of getting up to adjust your fan speed? We have the most convenient solution with the best remote control fans in 2025 from Orient, Atomberg and more.
Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight)
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Aegean Blue)
|
₹5,399
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty (Silver Blue)
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
DIGISMART Autum Mark-1 Premium Series 1200 Mm Bldc Motor Fan (28 W) 5 stars Rated With Led Light |Remote| 3 Blade 380 Rpm High Speed Ceiling Fan Come With 5 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown)
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Polycab Silencio Cruiser 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting【White Chrome】
|
₹6,099
|
|
Wouldn’t it be amazing to sit comfortably on your couch, enjoying a movie or a good book, or taking a nap and adjusting your fan speed without moving an inch? In 2025, remote control fans have become a must-have for modern homes, offering ease, comfort, and smart functionality.
With top-rated brands like Atomberg, Havells, Crompton, Usha, and Bajaj leading the way, these fans come loaded with features like multiple speed settings, timer modes, swing control, and even sleep-friendly silent operation. Many of them are also energy-efficient, making them ideal for everyday use without racking up your electricity bill.
So, if you're tired of constantly getting up to adjust your fan and need to add a remote fan to your home this summer, scroll through our top picks for the best remote control fans of 2025 Amazon.
The Havells FAB BLDC 1200 mm fan is a stylish and energy-efficient choice in the category of best remote fans. With just 30W power consumption, it ensures low electricity bills while offering smooth fan speed control through its hand control. Its 100% copper BLDC motor delivers strong air circulation at 350 RPM and covers wide spaces efficiently. This is one of the best remote fans on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient with very low power consumption
Smooth, noiseless operation with multiple speeds
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher price than regular ceiling fans
Limited colour options available online
Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s quality, look, and value. Some dislike the remote; opinions on noise and speed are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers powerful airflow with remote control and consumes minimal energy at just 30W.
The Crompton Energion Hyperjet is one of the most energy-efficient fans with remote you’ll find. Using ActivBLDC technology, this 35-watt remote controlled fan offers superior air delivery with a 340 RPM motor speed. The fan features a point-anywhere RF remote for hassle-free control, even without a direct line of sight. This is one of the best remote fans that blends performance, smart features, and cost savings for any room in your home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
RF remote works from any direction
Energy-efficient BLDC motor saves electricity
Reasons to avoid
Remote may feel basic compared to others
Air delivery is slightly lower than some competitors
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s design and quiet operation. Some face remote issues and have mixed views on performance, speed, and value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines energy savings, remote convenience, and anti-rust durability in one sleek fan.
The Bajaj Frore Turbo stands tall among the best remote fans for home use. With a 5-star energy rating, this remote controlled fan consumes just 52 watts while offering excellent air delivery at high speeds. It comes with a silent BLDC motor and anti-corrosive aluminium blades for long-lasting use. Ideal for bedrooms and living spaces, this fan with remote control gives you smooth speed control and reliable airflow performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comes with a 5-star energy rating
Silent operation and sturdy build
Reasons to avoid
Only 3 speed levels
Slightly bulky in size compared to sleeker models
Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the fan reliable, energy-efficient, stylish, and easy to install. Some report mixed views on speed, noise, and airflow.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s energy efficient, remote-operated, and built to last with anti-corrosive materials.
The Atomberg Studio+ is one of the best remote fans of 2025. Its 5-star rated BLDC motor consumes only 28W at top speed, helping you save up to 65% on electricity bills. With 6 speed levels, a Smart IR remote, LED indicators, and features like boost, sleep, and timer modes, it offers maximum convenience. The fan maintains performance even at low voltage and runs 3X longer on inverters, making it perfect for uninterrupted comfort during power cuts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra low power usage (28W)
Stable performance during voltage drops
Reasons to avoid
IR remote requires line-of-sight
Price is slightly higher than some alternatives
atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Aegean Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s quality and stylish look. While many are satisfied, views differ on speed, noise, airflow, and value.
Why choose this product?
Choose Atomberg Studio+ for its premium design, high energy savings, and smart features. It’s a great pick for modern homes looking to cut bills while staying cool in style.
The Orient Zeno BLDC ceiling fan delivers powerful airflow and high energy savings. With a 5-star BEE rating, it consumes only 32W, helping you save up to ₹6500* annually. The smart remote lets you control speed, boost mode, and set timers (2 to 8 hrs). Its 220 CMM air delivery and 350 RPM motor ensure efficient cooling. Built to handle voltage fluctuations and run twice as long on inverters, it’s ideal for areas with frequent power cuts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient with inverter compatibility
Timer and boost mode via remote
Reasons to avoid
Slightly noisy at 65 dB
Remote range limited to 15 feet
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fan’s quality, speed, and design. While many like its value and efficiency, opinions on noise and performance vary.
Why choose this product?
Go for the Orient Zeno if you're looking for a budget-friendly energy-saving fan with essential smart features. It’s a reliable pick for consistent performance, even during power fluctuations or outages.
The ACTIVA Gracia stands out in the remote controlled fans category for its smart features and ultra-efficient 28W BLDC motor. It includes a 6-speed fan speed control system, boost mode, and timer via remote. The integrated LED light functions as a night lamp, adding utility and ambiance. Operating at 380 RPM, it delivers strong airflow across the room. It’s one of the most value-packed fans with remote in its range.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in LED light with night mode
6-speed remote with timer and boost function
Reasons to avoid
IR remote requires line-of-sight
Customer must handle warranty service centre visits
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty (Silver Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s quality, value, and style. Some report remote or sensor issues, with mixed views on airflow and noise.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smart remote control, LED lighting, and high airflow at a budget-friendly price.
This energy-efficient fan from Atomberg combines sleek looks with powerful performance. Its 5-star rated BLDC motor consumes only 35W, reducing electricity costs by up to 65%. Known for making the best remote fans in India, Atomberg adds convenience with a universal IR remote for fan speed control, timers, sleep and boost modes. The LED indicator shows current settings, while the fan runs quietly at just 57 dB, making it one of the best remote fans of 2025.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Saves power and runs longer on inverters
Works well even with voltage fluctuations
Reasons to avoid
Remote has no backlight for night use
Premium pricing compared to regular fans
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fan’s quality, design, and energy efficiency. However, opinions vary on functionality, speed, noise, airflow, and overall value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines energy savings, modern design, and reliable performance in remote controlled fans.
This stylish Smoke Brown fan from DIGISMART blends performance with aesthetics. With a powerful 380 RPM speed and a 1200 mm sweep, it offers wide air coverage. The 28W BLDC motor ensures up to 65% energy savings, making it one of the best remote fans for budget-conscious users. Packed with features like LED light, 6-speed control, and double ball bearings, this fan with remote control adds convenience to any modern space with silent operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Consumes very low power with high-speed airflow
Comes with a sleek LED light for dual functionality
Reasons to avoid
Remote batteries not included in the box
Installation must be self-managed
DIGISMART Autum Mark-1 Premium Series 1200 Mm Bldc Motor Fan (28 W) 5 stars Rated With Led Light |Remote| 3 Blade 380 Rpm High Speed Ceiling Fan Come With 5 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s quality, premium design, smooth speed settings, and adjustable light. Views differ on overall functionality and performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers energy-saving performance, full remote access, and modern looks for home use.
Atomberg Efficio Alpha is one of the best remote fans in the market with LED speed indicators and high-performance airflow. It uses only 28W power, thanks to its BLDC motor, offering consistent performance even during voltage drops. This fan with remote control supports fan speed control with 6 speeds and features like sleep mode and boost mode. It's a practical choice for anyone looking for energy-saving remote control fans with stylish appeal.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Runs 3 times longer on inverter power
Stylish LED speed indicator with glossy finish
Reasons to avoid
No smart app or voice control support
Slightly louder than some premium fans at 57 dB
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fan’s quality, airflow, and energy efficiency. It cools rooms fast, though views differ on speed, noise, and remote.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable fan speed control, energy savings, and remote-controlled convenience for daily use.
Polycab Silencio Cruiser is a high-performance fan with remote control and energy-efficient BLDC motor. It consumes only 40W and delivers wide air circulation with its hawk-wing shaped ABS blades. This fan with remote control comes with 7 speed settings, sleep mode, timer, and even a reverse mode for winter use. As one of the best remote control fans, it also includes free installation and a stylish metallic finish.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reverse mode for winter use
RF remote allows operation from any angle
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher power consumption than 28W fans
Polycab Silencio Cruiser 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting【White Chrome】
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the fan stylish, quiet, and reliable. They appreciate its quality and performance, calling it both functional and a statement piece.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers fan speed control, reverse mode, and sleek design in remote controlled fans.
Do remote fans consume more electricity?
Not necessarily. In fact, many remote fans today are energy-efficient and come with inverter or BLDC motors that consume significantly less electricity than traditional fans. You can also use timer settings to automatically switch off the fan after a certain time, saving more energy. Models from brands like Atomberg and Orient are known for low power usage. Always check the wattage and energy-saving features before buying, especially during Amazon Summer Fest for good deals on power-efficient models.
Are remote fans durable and long-lasting?
Yes, most remote-controlled fans from reputed brands like Crompton, Havells, and Bajaj are designed to last for years. Look for fans with ABS plastic bodies, copper motors, and sturdy blades for long-term performance. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors found in many modern fans also reduce wear and tear, improving lifespan. Choose fans with a warranty of at least 2 years and good after-sales support. Reviews on Amazon can also help gauge real-world performance and durability before you buy.
Can I control a remote fan with my smartphone or voice assistant?
Yes, some advanced remote control fans now offer smart connectivity. Brands like Atomberg and Orient have fans that work with smartphone apps, Google Assistant, or Alexa. This allows you to adjust settings, schedule timers, or turn the fan on/off using just your voice or mobile device. Make sure to check product specifications for smart features. These fans are perfect for tech-savvy users who want complete control and automation. You’ll often find them with attractive Amazon deals during sales and seasonal offers.
Factors to consider while buying remote control fans
- Type of fan: Choose between pedestal, tower, wall-mounted, or ceiling fans depending on your room size and placement needs.
- Remote range & functions: Check if the remote offers speed control, timer, swing, and mode selection and works from a reasonable distance (10–15 feet).
- Noise levels: Look for fans with low-noise or sleep mode for undisturbed use in bedrooms or quiet spaces.
- Power consumption: Go for energy-efficient models with BLDC or inverter motors to reduce electricity usage.
- Air delivery & speed settings: Choose a fan with multiple speed levels and strong air throw for effective cooling in all corners.
- Build quality & design: Look for sturdy materials like ABS plastic or metal, and choose a design that matches your home décor.
- Smart features: Some fans support app control, voice assistants (Alexa/Google), or remote scheduling, ideal for smart homes.
- Brand reputation & warranty: Stick to trusted brands like Atomberg, Usha, Havells, Crompton, and check for at least a 1–2 year warranty.
Top 3 features of the best remote fans of 2025
Best remote fans of 2025
Blade Length
Wattage
No. of Speeds
|Havells FAB BLDC I
|1200 mm
|30 W
|5
|Crompton Energion Hyperjet
|1200 mm
|35 Watts
|5
|Bajaj Frore Turbo
|1200 mm
|52 Watts
|3
|atomberg Studio+
|1200 mm
|35 Watts
|6
|Orient Zeno BLDC
|1200 mm
|32 Watts
|5
|ACTIVA Gracia
|1200 mm
|28 W
|5
|atomberg Renesa Enzel
|1200 mm
|35 Watts
|6
|DIGISMART Autum Mark-1
|1200 mm
|28 W
|6
|atomberg Efficio Alpha
|1200 mm
|35 Watts
|6
|Polycab Silencio Cruiser
|1200 mm
|40 W
|7
FAQs on remote control fans
- Are remote control fans expensive?
They are slightly more expensive than basic fans, but with Amazon deals and offers, you can grab great models at affordable prices.
- Do remote fans make noise?
Many remote fans have silent or sleep modes designed for quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms and study areas.
- Are remote fans suitable for kids' rooms?
Absolutely! They're safe, easy to operate from a distance, and many come with child-safe designs and low noise levels.
- How far can the remote work from?
Most fan remotes work within a range of 10–15 feet, depending on the brand and model.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.