Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Control your ceiling fan speed at your convenience with the best remote fans on Amazon in 2025

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 07, 2025 05:32 PM IST

Tired of getting up to adjust your fan speed? We have the most convenient solution with the best remote control fans in 2025 from Orient, Atomberg and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best remote fan

Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Aegean Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty (Silver Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DIGISMART Autum Mark-1 Premium Series 1200 Mm Bldc Motor Fan (28 W) 5 stars Rated With Led Light |Remote| 3 Blade 380 Rpm High Speed Ceiling Fan Come With 5 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Highest speed

Polycab Silencio Cruiser 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting【White Chrome】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Wouldn’t it be amazing to sit comfortably on your couch, enjoying a movie or a good book, or taking a nap and adjusting your fan speed without moving an inch? In 2025, remote control fans have become a must-have for modern homes, offering ease, comfort, and smart functionality.

Check out the most energy-efficient and smart remote control fans of 2025.
Check out the most energy-efficient and smart remote control fans of 2025.

With top-rated brands like Atomberg, Havells, Crompton, Usha, and Bajaj leading the way, these fans come loaded with features like multiple speed settings, timer modes, swing control, and even sleep-friendly silent operation. Many of them are also energy-efficient, making them ideal for everyday use without racking up your electricity bill.

So, if you're tired of constantly getting up to adjust your fan and need to add a remote fan to your home this summer, scroll through our top picks for the best remote control fans of 2025 Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells FAB BLDC 1200 mm fan is a stylish and energy-efficient choice in the category of best remote fans. With just 30W power consumption, it ensures low electricity bills while offering smooth fan speed control through its hand control. Its 100% copper BLDC motor delivers strong air circulation at 350 RPM and covers wide spaces efficiently. This is one of the best remote fans on Amazon.

Specifications

Power Consumption
30 Watts
Air Delivery
225 CMM
Motor Type
BLDC with copper winding
Speed
350 RPM
Control Type
Remote with 5-speed settings and timer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient with very low power consumption

affiliate-tick

Smooth, noiseless operation with multiple speeds

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price than regular ceiling fans

affiliate-cross

Limited colour options available online

Click Here to Buy

Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, look, and value. Some dislike the remote; opinions on noise and speed are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful airflow with remote control and consumes minimal energy at just 30W.

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet is one of the most energy-efficient fans with remote you’ll find. Using ActivBLDC technology, this 35-watt remote controlled fan offers superior air delivery with a 340 RPM motor speed. The fan features a point-anywhere RF remote for hassle-free control, even without a direct line of sight. This is one of the best remote fans that blends performance, smart features, and cost savings for any room in your home.

Specifications

Power Consumption
35 Watts
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Motor Speed
340 RPM
Speed Levels
5
Remote Type
RF remote with timer, hyper mode, sleep mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

RF remote works from any direction

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient BLDC motor saves electricity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Remote may feel basic compared to others

affiliate-cross

Air delivery is slightly lower than some competitors

Click Here to Buy

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s design and quiet operation. Some face remote issues and have mixed views on performance, speed, and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines energy savings, remote convenience, and anti-rust durability in one sleek fan.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Frore Turbo stands tall among the best remote fans for home use. With a 5-star energy rating, this remote controlled fan consumes just 52 watts while offering excellent air delivery at high speeds. It comes with a silent BLDC motor and anti-corrosive aluminium blades for long-lasting use. Ideal for bedrooms and living spaces, this fan with remote control gives you smooth speed control and reliable airflow performance.

Specifications

Power Consumption
52 Watts
Air Delivery
High-speed airflow
Motor Type
Silent BLDC Super Alloy Motor
Speed Levels
3
Material
Anti-corrosive aluminium blades and body

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comes with a 5-star energy rating

affiliate-tick

Silent operation and sturdy build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only 3 speed levels

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky in size compared to sleeker models

Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan reliable, energy-efficient, stylish, and easy to install. Some report mixed views on speed, noise, and airflow.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s energy efficient, remote-operated, and built to last with anti-corrosive materials.

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Studio+ is one of the best remote fans of 2025. Its 5-star rated BLDC motor consumes only 28W at top speed, helping you save up to 65% on electricity bills. With 6 speed levels, a Smart IR remote, LED indicators, and features like boost, sleep, and timer modes, it offers maximum convenience. The fan maintains performance even at low voltage and runs 3X longer on inverters, making it perfect for uninterrupted comfort during power cuts.

Specifications

Power Consumption
28 Watts
Air Delivery
224 CMM
Motor Speed
360 RPM
Speed Levels
6
Remote Type
Smart IR remote with boost, timer & sleep mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra low power usage (28W)

affiliate-tick

Stable performance during voltage drops

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

IR remote requires line-of-sight

affiliate-cross

Price is slightly higher than some alternatives

Click Here to Buy

atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Aegean Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality and stylish look. While many are satisfied, views differ on speed, noise, airflow, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose Atomberg Studio+ for its premium design, high energy savings, and smart features. It’s a great pick for modern homes looking to cut bills while staying cool in style.

Loading Suggestions...

The Orient Zeno BLDC ceiling fan delivers powerful airflow and high energy savings. With a 5-star BEE rating, it consumes only 32W, helping you save up to 6500* annually. The smart remote lets you control speed, boost mode, and set timers (2 to 8 hrs). Its 220 CMM air delivery and 350 RPM motor ensure efficient cooling. Built to handle voltage fluctuations and run twice as long on inverters, it’s ideal for areas with frequent power cuts.

Specifications

Power Consumption
32 Watts
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Motor Speed
350 RPM
Speed Levels
5
Remote Range
Up to 15 feet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient with inverter compatibility

affiliate-tick

Timer and boost mode via remote

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly noisy at 65 dB

affiliate-cross

Remote range limited to 15 feet

Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, speed, and design. While many like its value and efficiency, opinions on noise and performance vary.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Orient Zeno if you're looking for a budget-friendly energy-saving fan with essential smart features. It’s a reliable pick for consistent performance, even during power fluctuations or outages.

Loading Suggestions...

The ACTIVA Gracia stands out in the remote controlled fans category for its smart features and ultra-efficient 28W BLDC motor. It includes a 6-speed fan speed control system, boost mode, and timer via remote. The integrated LED light functions as a night lamp, adding utility and ambiance. Operating at 380 RPM, it delivers strong airflow across the room. It’s one of the most value-packed fans with remote in its range.

Specifications

Power Consumption
28 Watts
Motor Speed
380 RPM
Speed Levels
6 + Boost mode
Special Feature
LED night light
Blade Sweep Size
1200 mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Built-in LED light with night mode

affiliate-tick

6-speed remote with timer and boost function

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

IR remote requires line-of-sight

affiliate-cross

Customer must handle warranty service centre visits

Click Here to Buy

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty (Silver Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, value, and style. Some report remote or sensor issues, with mixed views on airflow and noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smart remote control, LED lighting, and high airflow at a budget-friendly price.

Loading Suggestions...

This energy-efficient fan from Atomberg combines sleek looks with powerful performance. Its 5-star rated BLDC motor consumes only 35W, reducing electricity costs by up to 65%. Known for making the best remote fans in India, Atomberg adds convenience with a universal IR remote for fan speed control, timers, sleep and boost modes. The LED indicator shows current settings, while the fan runs quietly at just 57 dB, making it one of the best remote fans of 2025.

Specifications

Power Consumption
35W at full speed
Air Delivery
225 CMM
Speed Settings
6-speed control via remote
Noise Level
Less than 57 dB
Motor Type
BLDC energy-efficient motor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Saves power and runs longer on inverters

affiliate-tick

Works well even with voltage fluctuations

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Remote has no backlight for night use

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing compared to regular fans

Click Here to Buy

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, design, and energy efficiency. However, opinions vary on functionality, speed, noise, airflow, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines energy savings, modern design, and reliable performance in remote controlled fans.

Loading Suggestions...

This stylish Smoke Brown fan from DIGISMART blends performance with aesthetics. With a powerful 380 RPM speed and a 1200 mm sweep, it offers wide air coverage. The 28W BLDC motor ensures up to 65% energy savings, making it one of the best remote fans for budget-conscious users. Packed with features like LED light, 6-speed control, and double ball bearings, this fan with remote control adds convenience to any modern space with silent operation.

Specifications

Power Consumption
28 Watts
Motor Type
BLDC with 380 RPM speed
Blade Sweep Size
1200 mm
Control Options
IR Remote with 6 speeds, Timer, Sleep & Boost mode
Special Feature
LED light (12W, dimmable in 5 steps)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Consumes very low power with high-speed airflow

affiliate-tick

Comes with a sleek LED light for dual functionality

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Remote batteries not included in the box

affiliate-cross

Installation must be self-managed

Click Here to Buy

DIGISMART Autum Mark-1 Premium Series 1200 Mm Bldc Motor Fan (28 W) 5 stars Rated With Led Light |Remote| 3 Blade 380 Rpm High Speed Ceiling Fan Come With 5 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, premium design, smooth speed settings, and adjustable light. Views differ on overall functionality and performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers energy-saving performance, full remote access, and modern looks for home use.

Loading Suggestions...

Atomberg Efficio Alpha is one of the best remote fans in the market with LED speed indicators and high-performance airflow. It uses only 28W power, thanks to its BLDC motor, offering consistent performance even during voltage drops. This fan with remote control supports fan speed control with 6 speeds and features like sleep mode and boost mode. It's a practical choice for anyone looking for energy-saving remote control fans with stylish appeal.

Specifications

Power Consumption
28 Watts
Motor Type
BLDC (5-star rated)
Air Delivery
230 CMM
Speed
365 RPM
Control Features
IR Remote with timer, boost, and sleep mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Runs 3 times longer on inverter power

affiliate-tick

Stylish LED speed indicator with glossy finish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No smart app or voice control support

affiliate-cross

Slightly louder than some premium fans at 57 dB

Click Here to Buy

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, airflow, and energy efficiency. It cools rooms fast, though views differ on speed, noise, and remote.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable fan speed control, energy savings, and remote-controlled convenience for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

Polycab Silencio Cruiser is a high-performance fan with remote control and energy-efficient BLDC motor. It consumes only 40W and delivers wide air circulation with its hawk-wing shaped ABS blades. This fan with remote control comes with 7 speed settings, sleep mode, timer, and even a reverse mode for winter use. As one of the best remote control fans, it also includes free installation and a stylish metallic finish.

Specifications

Power Consumption
40 Watts
Blade Design
Aerodynamic ABS blades
Remote Type
RF remote with point-anywhere control
Speed Options
7 speeds with boost and reverse modes
Timer Settings
2, 4, 6, and 8-hour options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reverse mode for winter use

affiliate-tick

RF remote allows operation from any angle

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher power consumption than 28W fans

Click Here to Buy

Polycab Silencio Cruiser 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting【White Chrome】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan stylish, quiet, and reliable. They appreciate its quality and performance, calling it both functional and a statement piece.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fan speed control, reverse mode, and sleek design in remote controlled fans.

Do remote fans consume more electricity?

Not necessarily. In fact, many remote fans today are energy-efficient and come with inverter or BLDC motors that consume significantly less electricity than traditional fans. You can also use timer settings to automatically switch off the fan after a certain time, saving more energy. Models from brands like Atomberg and Orient are known for low power usage. Always check the wattage and energy-saving features before buying, especially during Amazon Summer Fest for good deals on power-efficient models.

Are remote fans durable and long-lasting?

Yes, most remote-controlled fans from reputed brands like Crompton, Havells, and Bajaj are designed to last for years. Look for fans with ABS plastic bodies, copper motors, and sturdy blades for long-term performance. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors found in many modern fans also reduce wear and tear, improving lifespan. Choose fans with a warranty of at least 2 years and good after-sales support. Reviews on Amazon can also help gauge real-world performance and durability before you buy.

Can I control a remote fan with my smartphone or voice assistant?

Yes, some advanced remote control fans now offer smart connectivity. Brands like Atomberg and Orient have fans that work with smartphone apps, Google Assistant, or Alexa. This allows you to adjust settings, schedule timers, or turn the fan on/off using just your voice or mobile device. Make sure to check product specifications for smart features. These fans are perfect for tech-savvy users who want complete control and automation. You’ll often find them with attractive Amazon deals during sales and seasonal offers.

Factors to consider while buying remote control fans

  • Type of fan: Choose between pedestal, tower, wall-mounted, or ceiling fans depending on your room size and placement needs.
  • Remote range & functions: Check if the remote offers speed control, timer, swing, and mode selection and works from a reasonable distance (10–15 feet).
  • Noise levels: Look for fans with low-noise or sleep mode for undisturbed use in bedrooms or quiet spaces.
  • Power consumption: Go for energy-efficient models with BLDC or inverter motors to reduce electricity usage.
  • Air delivery & speed settings: Choose a fan with multiple speed levels and strong air throw for effective cooling in all corners.
  • Build quality & design: Look for sturdy materials like ABS plastic or metal, and choose a design that matches your home décor.
  • Smart features: Some fans support app control, voice assistants (Alexa/Google), or remote scheduling, ideal for smart homes.
  • Brand reputation & warranty: Stick to trusted brands like Atomberg, Usha, Havells, Crompton, and check for at least a 1–2 year warranty.

Top 3 features of the best remote fans of 2025

Best remote fans of 2025

Blade Length

Wattage

No. of Speeds

Havells FAB BLDC I1200 mm30 W5
Crompton Energion Hyperjet1200 mm‎35 Watts5
Bajaj Frore Turbo1200 mm‎52 Watts3
atomberg Studio+1200 mm35 Watts6
Orient Zeno BLDC1200 mm‎32 Watts5
ACTIVA Gracia1200 mm28 W5
atomberg Renesa Enzel1200 mm‎35 Watts6
DIGISMART Autum Mark-11200 mm28 W6
atomberg Efficio Alpha1200 mm‎35 Watts6
Polycab Silencio Cruiser1200 mm40 W7

Similar articles for you

Your comfort, elevated: Here are the best premium ceiling fans, where technology meets design for unparalleled cooling

Best fan brands in 2025: Explore top 10 cooling solutions from Crompton, Bajaj, and Atomberg for your home

Premium ceiling fans to keep your room cooler and fresher: Top 10 fans on Amazon in 2025

Ceiling fans vs tower fans: An in-depth guide covering every detail you need to know before making your choice

Best selling fans on discount: Up to 60% off on ceiling fans, smart fans, table fans and more

Best fans in India 2025: Top 10 Atomberg, Havells, Orient fans with smart features, BLDC motors, and energy savings

FAQs on remote control fans

  • Are remote control fans expensive?

    They are slightly more expensive than basic fans, but with Amazon deals and offers, you can grab great models at affordable prices.

  • Do remote fans make noise?

    Many remote fans have silent or sleep modes designed for quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms and study areas.

  • Are remote fans suitable for kids' rooms?

    Absolutely! They're safe, easy to operate from a distance, and many come with child-safe designs and low noise levels.

  • How far can the remote work from?

    Most fan remotes work within a range of 10–15 feet, depending on the brand and model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Control your ceiling fan speed at your convenience with the best remote fans on Amazon in 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On