Counter-Strike skins worth more than a fortune, AK-47 and knife fetch $500k in record sale

Counter-Strike skins have always been known to be expensive, but the recent sale of an AK-47 Case Hardened skin and a Karambit Case Hardened ‘Blue Gem’ knife took it to a whole new level. The sale, brokered by one of the most popular Counter-Strike skin traders, “zipeL” from Denmark, was worth over US$500,000. Karambit Case Hardened 'Blue Gem' knife in 'well-worn' condition, which sold for US$100,000

The AK-47 skin fetched the highest price, with its blue hue of the 661 pattern number making it one of the most coveted skins in the game. The skin is also the StatTrak "minimal wear" version 661, which is the best condition in existence. The sale included four Katowice 2014 Titan Holo stickers, each worth approximately US$60,000 and the most expensive stickers in the history of Counter-Strike.

The Karambit knife was in “well worn” condition and sold for US$100,000, which is a little over 6% of the “factory new” price. The Karambit in “factory new” condition is currently the most expensive Counter-Strike skin in existence, selling for US$1.5 million.

The seller's identity was not disclosed, but gaming sites speculate that he or she is a Chinese collector who also happens to be in possession of a Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore skin worth more than US$100,000.

Also read | Things you need to know about CS: GO Blast Paris Major, dates, teams, where to watch and more

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins continue to be popular, and prices have been skyrocketing, with investors and collectors willing to pay thousands. With the arrival of Counter-Strike 2 just around the corner, skin prices are expected to continue to increase. Skin traders are eagerly anticipating the release of Counter-Strike 2, hoping that it will lead to even higher skin prices.