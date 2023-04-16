Things you need to know about CS: GO Blast Paris Major, dates, teams, where to watch and more

The last CS: GO event, the Blast Paris Major, is set to begin on May 8. On Saturday, Valve announced the 24 finalized teams for the upcoming major. There were 56 CS: GO professional teams around the world who tried their best to qualify for the $1.25 million tournament, but only 24 teams secured their spot for the major. They tweeted a post announcing the name of the 24 teams on CS2's official Twitter handle. Image Credit: Blast.tv

Due to the region’s strength, most of the 24 teams are Europe (17), followed by the American (5) teams and APACs (2).

Image Credit: Blast.tv

Where to watch Blast Paris Major

The Blast Paris Major will be broadcast on Blast’s Youtube and Twitch channels and Blast’s very own streaming platform blast.tv. All the matches will be hosted by top of the English-speaking broadcaster. You can also watch streams in several other languages.

Teams qualified for CS: GO Blast Paris Major

European Teams-

· NAVi (Legend)

· Fnatic (legend)

· Into the Breach (Legend)

· Bad News Eagle (Legend)

· Heroic (Legend)

· 9INE (Legend)

· Team Vitality (Legend)

· Gamer Legion (Challenger)

· OG (Challenger)

· Apeks (Challenger)

· MOUZ (Challenger)

· FORZE (Challenger)

· NIP (Challenger)

· ENCE (Challenger)

· G2 Esports (Challenger)

· Monte Esports (Challenger)

· Faze (Challenger)

American Teams-

· FURIA (Legend)

· paiN (Challenger)

· Complexity (Challenger)

· Fluxo (Challenger)

· Liquid (Challenger)

APAC Region Teams-

· Greyhound (Challenger)

· TheMongolz (Challenger)

CS: GO insider Aleksey OverDrive Biryukov stated that there will be some major changes on the CS pro scene.

ALSO READ| Counter Strike 2’s possible release date, platforms and more, details inside