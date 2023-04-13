Counter Strike 2’s possible release date, platforms and more, details inside

Couple weeks back American Gaming Giant Valve announced Counter Strike 2, a complete overhaul to the most fan favorite FPS title Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Valve showcases multiple videos revealing new changes, new features, complete map makeover and more. At that time they also dropped the date for Limited Beta test which is going on currently and there is no update on its ending date on the official Counter Strike 2 blog post. Image Credit: Valve

With this announcement the hype for the Counter Strike franchise’s new installment went sky high. CS2 was announced on March 22 but fans are eagerly waiting for the full launch.

When is CS2 coming out?.

As of now, Valve has only announced that Counter Strike 2 will launch in Summer 2023. So the obvious assumption is the game will launch sometime between May to June. A speculation suggests that the limited beta will eventually become a closed beta and then open beta. So those who were not able get their Counter Strike 2 yet will get to try out ahead of its time. But there is also a high chance for delay due to some major bug fixes and extra polish.

Price and Platforms

On its announcement date Valve has confirmed that Counter Strike 2 will be a free-to-play game. Old CS fans know that at launch CS:GO was priced as $14.99 but they went into the free-to-play model back in 2018. It’s clear that CS2 will be adopting the free-to-play model with in-game microtransactions.

Release Notes of CS2

CS2’s Limited Beta is only available on PC for now and Valve has not revealed anything on console releases. But looking at the success of Call of Duty franchise’s recent installment they could do a port for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Follow Hindustan Times for more updates on CS2’s news.

Counter Strike 2 features the core mechanics of the first-person shooter pairing with smoke grenade rework, updated graphics, new maps, sub-tick server and more.