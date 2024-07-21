 Crowdstrike-related IT outage affected 8.5 million Windows devices: Microsoft - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Crowdstrike-related IT outage affected 8.5 million Windows devices: Microsoft

Reuters |
Jul 21, 2024 12:52 AM IST

The air travel industry was recovering on Saturday from the outage that caused thousands of flights to be cancelled and delayed.

A global tech outage that was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices, Microsoft said in a blog post on Saturday.

Crowdstrike-related IT outage affected 8.5 million Windows devices: Microsoft(Reuters)
"We currently estimate that CrowdStrike's update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows machines," it said in the blog.

A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.

"While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services," Microsoft said in its blog post.

CrowdStrike has helped develop a solution that will help Microsoft's Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix, Microsoft said, adding that it was working with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, sharing information about the effects Microsoft was seeing across the industry.

The air travel industry was recovering on Saturday from the outage that caused thousands of flights to be cancelled, leaving passengers stranded or grappling with hours of delays as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage. Delta Air Lines, one of the hardest-hit airlines, said that as of 10 a.m EDT (1400 GMT) on Saturday, more than 600 flights had been canceled, adding that additional cancellations were expected.

