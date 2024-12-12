Curious about heater prices? We've rounded up the most cost-effective options from top-rated choices

As cold temperatures pick up across North India, the demand for heaters is expected to rise. In fact, in some places, staying indoors can also be uncomfortable without the right heating devices. That’s where we come! A comparative study of the various types of heaters in India with their cost-effectiveness.

A room heater is a helpful solution, making your space cosy for work, relaxation, or spending time with family. These devices increase the room temperature, creating a pleasant atmosphere during the cold months.

When choosing a heater, it’s essential to think beyond the price. Consider the upfront cost and running expenses, including electricity usage and energy efficiency. Picking the right type of heater ensures not only comfort but also cost-effectiveness throughout the season. With various options available, finding one that suits your needs can make winter much more enjoyable.

Types of heaters and their costs

Fan heaters

Fan heaters are affordable and heat small rooms quickly by circulating warm air using a fan. They are portable and easy to use but consume more electricity, making them less efficient for extended usage. Priced between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000, they are ideal for occasional or short-term heating needs.

Our top picks

Oil-filled radiators

Oil-filled radiators provide consistent and safe warmth by heating oil inside their fins. They are silent, energy-efficient, and retain heat longer after being switched off. Costing between ₹6,000 and ₹12,000, they are perfect for families, especially with children or pets, and larger rooms needing prolonged heating.

Our top picks

Quartz or Halogen heaters

Quartz and Halogen heaters are compact and best suited for small spaces. They work by emitting infrared heat directly to nearby objects or people. Priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500, they are economical but not suitable for large areas or prolonged heating sessions due to limited coverage.

Our top picks

Ceramic heaters

Ceramic heaters use ceramic plates for quick and efficient heating. They are effective for medium-sized spaces, offering a balance between performance and cost. With prices ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹6,000, these heaters are energy-efficient, lightweight, and often feature advanced settings like timers and thermostats for better control.

Our top picks

Also read: Electric blankets vs traditional quilts: Which keeps you toasty warm during the chilly winter months?

Type Price Range ( ₹ ) Best For Efficiency Fan Heaters 1,500 – 3,000 Small rooms, short-term use Moderate Oil-Filled Radiators 6,000 – 12,000 Large rooms, families with kids High Quartz/Halogen Heaters 1,000 – 2,500 Compact spaces, spot heating Low to moderate Ceramic Heaters 2,500 – 6,000 Medium spaces, energy-efficient Moderate to high

Also read: How to take care of your pets in winter? A complete guide to shopping for your furry friend to keep them warm and safe

Cost of running a heater in India

Electricity costs in India vary by state, typically ranging from ₹4 to ₹8 per kilowatt-hour. To calculate the running cost:

Cost per hour = (Heater wattage × Hours of use per day × Electricity rate per kWh) ÷ 1000

For instance, if a 2000-watt heater runs for 5 hours daily at ₹6/kWh:

Cost per hour = (2000 × 5 × 6) ÷ 1000 = ₹60 per day.

Tips for finding a cost-effective heater

Compare prices across online platforms and local stores during the Amazon Sale or other festive offers. Opt for energy-efficient heaters with features like thermostats and timers. Consider the room size before choosing a heater to avoid excessive electricity usage.

Choosing the right heater in India involves balancing initial costs with long-term electricity expenses. Whether you need a budget-friendly fan heater or a high-efficiency oil-filled radiator, understanding your needs and using the tips above can help you make a smart purchase. Look for deals during the Amazon Great Indian Sale for additional savings!

Similar articles for you

Don’t let the cold wave catch you off guard: These winter gadgets are all you need to stay warm.

Prepare for the cold wave with big-screen TVs for your long binge-watching sessions.

Are room heaters causing dry skin? How to stay warm, avoid health risks, and protect your skin

How much do heaters cost in India: FAQs What is the price range of heaters in India? Heaters in India range from ₹1,000 for basic models like quartz heaters to ₹12,000 for high-end oil-filled radiators.

Which type of heater is the most affordable? Quartz or halogen heaters are the most affordable, priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500, ideal for small spaces.

Are oil-filled radiators worth the price? Yes, they offer efficient heating, safety, and durability, making them ideal for families and larger spaces, despite higher upfront costs.

Do heaters consume a lot of electricity? The electricity usage depends on the heater type and wattage. Energy-efficient options like oil-filled and ceramic heaters reduce running costs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.