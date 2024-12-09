Don’t let the cold wave catch you off guard: These winter gadgets are all you need to stay warm

Get ready for a chilly week ahead as temperatures in Delhi are expected to plunge to 6 degrees Celsius by December 10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This sharp dip will bring cold wave conditions to Delhi and neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, with the chill likely to linger until December 14. Seek relief from the cold wave with the best winter gadgets: A guide to staying warm in chilly weather.

As the cold wave grips the region, staying warm and comfortable becomes a priority. Chilly winds and plummeting temperatures not only make daily life challenging but can also impact health and productivity. So, have you prepped up for the chilly days ahead? How to stay warm in winter?

Whether you're cosying up at home, heading to work, or planning outdoor activities, the right winter gadgets can make a world of difference. Let’s explore the must-have winter gadgets and discover how they can make your season more comfortable and stress-free.

Essential winter gadgets for home

Those cold winter days aren’t too far when, no matter how tightly you shut your doors and windows, the cold wave from outside still creeps into your home. But your home should be your sanctuary, a place where you can escape the harsh winter chill and relax in warmth and comfort. So, how do you turn your house into a cosy retreat, where the cold has no place to settle? With the right gadgets, you can easily turn your space into a warm haven, where the cold has no chance of getting in. Let’s explore a few essential winter gadgets that will get you going through those unbearable chilly days.

Room heaters

Have you ever walked into a room and instantly felt a sigh of relief because of the warm air? That’s the magic of room heaters. Whether you opt for oil-filled radiators or fan heaters, these gadgets are perfect for bringing personalised warmth into any room.

Our best room heater recommendations for you:

Wish to know more about room heaters and which one will be right for you? Here’s our room heater buying guide: Know all about room heater types with top 5 options to beat the winter chill

Electric blankets

If you're anything like me, you know how frustrating it is to wait for a blanket or quilt to warm up and provide comfort. Luckily, electric blankets are here to understand that pain and bless us with their warm embrace that’s not too hot, not too cold, just perfect. These blankets are energy-efficient and safe, providing just the right amount of heat without the hassle of extra layers.

Here are our best electric blanket picks for you

Humidifiers

In addition to gadgets that keep your home warm, it's essential to have devices that protect your skin and help combat dry winter air. The cold air can leave your skin feeling cracked, your throat itchy, and your nose stuffy. This is where humidifiers come in. Humidifiers help balance indoor moisture levels, keeping your skin hydrated and your breathing comfortable.

Check out our best humidifier recommendations for you

Winter kitchen essentials

“I love cooking and doing the dishes in winter” - said no one ever! It’s tough enough to get out of bed when it’s freezing outside, but then we have to face the kitchen and get our hands cold while washing dishes or preparing meals. Does this sound familiar? I’ve definitely had those moments when I just wanted to skip cooking entirely because the cold made it feel like too much of a hassle. But we all know how important it is to eat healthy, warm meals, especially during winter. So, how can we make cooking and meal prep easier?

The good news is that there are a few kitchen gadgets designed specifically to make winter cooking and eating more manageable. Read on to find out.

Kitchen geysers: A kitchen geyser provides instant hot water for cooking and cleaning, saving time and effort, especially during the cold months when heating water can be a hassle.

Electric kettles and coffee makers: These handy gadgets heat water quickly for tea, coffee, or soups, making it easy to prepare warm beverages and snacks without waiting long in the cold kitchen.

Slow cookers and toaster ovens: Ideal for making hearty winter stews and soups, slow cookers and toaster ovens let you prepare comforting meals with minimal effort, leaving you free to enjoy the warmth of your home.

Check out these essentials and grab them from Amazon right away

Also read: Is your room heater losing efficiency? Fix it with these easy heater maintenance hacks

Office winter essentials



Ever find yourself daydreaming about how cosy it must be for those working from home, surrounded by blankets and warm drinks? I know I have! But what if you could turn your office into a warm and comfortable space too? After all, no one wants to be freezing at their desk all day, struggling to focus because of the cold.

So, how can you stay productive and cosy while working in your office during the winter months? With the right office winter gadgets, you can! Let’s take a look at some office winter essentials that can help you create the perfect workspace and boost your productivity while keeping the cold at bay.

Compact desk heaters: These small, energy-efficient heaters are perfect for your desk, providing direct warmth without taking up much space, so you can stay comfortable and focused all day.

Heated cushions and pads: Heated cushions offer soothing warmth for your seat, making long hours at your desk more comfortable by keeping your lower back and seating area cosy. Perfect for comfort during cold days, they help relax tense muscles and promote relaxation, offering a cosy, pain-free experience while you are at your desk.

USB gadgets: USB-powered heated mouse pads and footrests offer an easy way to stay warm while you work, adding comfort and warmth to your desk setup with minimal effort.

Check out these office winter gadgets

Also read: What are the long-term effects of constant room heater usage?

Winter travel essentials



Do you love to travel but find yourself hesitating when the cold weather hits? I get it—there’s nothing worse than freezing during your trip, especially when you're exploring new places. But what if you could stay warm while on the go, without letting the winter chill hold you back?



The good news is, you can! There are a variety of portable gadgets that can keep you toasty warm, no matter where your travels take you. Whether you're out exploring the city or enjoying a winter adventure, these travel essentials will ensure that the cold won’t stop you from enjoying the journey. Let’s take a look at some must-have winter travel gadgets that will help you stay warm and comfy while you explore the world.



Wearable heating devices: Heated gloves, jackets, and socks provide instant warmth, ensuring you stay comfortable during cold weather travels, whether you're sightseeing or adventuring outdoors.

Electric portable lunch boxes: These electric food warmers are the perfect lunch boxes to heat up your food anytime anywhere making them perfect for long trips. Not only while travelling, you can also carry these to your work or other outdoor activities.

Portable hand warmers: Compact, rechargeable hand warmers fit easily into pockets, offering convenient, on-the-go warmth during cold weather, perfect for chilly outdoor adventures or long winter commutes.

Do not miss out on these essentials, shop from here!

Also read: Air purifier or humidifier? A guide to choosing the right one for your home

Additional smart solutions for a cosy winter lifestyle

Winter can be harsh, but with the right smart solutions, you can stay warm and comfortable all season long. Here are a few smart solutions designed to bring warmth and relaxation to your winter routine.

Heater massager

A heater massager combines soothing warmth with therapeutic massage to melt away stress and tension. Ideal for chilly winter nights, it provides targeted heat and massage to relax sore muscles, making it a smart, cosy choice for ultimate relaxation.

Heating pad for neck pain

A heating pad for neck pain is a smart way to relieve discomfort during the colder months. Offering targeted heat therapy, eases muscle stiffness and tension in the neck and shoulders, helping you unwind after a long day. Stay warm and relaxed, no matter how cold it gets outside.

Heated foot mat

A heated foot mat is the perfect smart solution to keep your feet warm during those cold winter mornings. Simply place it under your desk or by your bedside, and enjoy the gentle warmth that soothes tired feet. It’s an energy-efficient and cosy way to stay comfortable while working or relaxing.

Temperature-controlled coffee mugs

For coffee lovers, a temperature-controlled mug is the ultimate winter companion. These smart mugs keep your beverage at the perfect temperature for hours, ensuring you never have to sip a cold drink again. Whether you're working or unwinding, it adds an extra layer of comfort to your day.

While traditional methods like layering up and using blankets work, gadgets like heaters, electric blankets, and humidifiers provide targeted warmth and convenience. Portable options like heated gloves and hand warmers are perfect for staying warm on the go. In short, winter gadgets aren’t a necessity for everyone, but they can certainly enhance comfort and make the cold wave much more manageable.

FAQs on winter essential gadgets Why should I invest in winter gadgets? Winter gadgets enhance comfort, efficiency, and warmth during the colder months. They help maintain a cosy environment at home, improve your health by keeping you warm, and make everyday tasks like cooking or working easier in cold weather.

Can winter gadgets help reduce my heating bills? Yes, investing in gadgets like smart thermostats and energy-efficient room heaters can help optimize your energy usage, ensuring that you're only heating the areas you need, which can reduce your heating costs.

Are winter gadgets safe to use? Most winter gadgets, like electric blankets, room heaters, and humidifiers, are designed with safety features such as automatic shut-offs and overheat protection. Always follow manufacturer guidelines to ensure safe use.

What benefits do winter gadgets offer for people who work outdoors or travel? Winter gadgets such as portable hand warmers, wearable heating devices, and insulated bottles can help you stay warm while travelling or working outdoors, allowing you to enjoy your activities without being held back by the cold.

How do winter gadgets improve my daily routine? From keeping your workspace warm with desk heaters to helping you enjoy hot beverages on the go with electric kettles, winter gadgets streamline your daily routine, making your life more comfortable and efficient during the colder months.

