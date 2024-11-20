Room heater buying guide: Know all about room heater types with top 5 options to beat the winter chill

Come winters and all we dream of is lazying in a warm and cosy room, under the quilt on the couch. And that is when room heaters become our best buddies! Room heater buying guide: All you need to know

Room heaters are an amazing appliance that keep your rooms and workplace warm during the chilling winter weather. And as the weather has started nipping, the right time to buy a room heater is just now.

However, choosing the right room heater could be a daunting task and so, we are here to help you. We have put together all things you need to know about room heaters in this comprehensive buying guide on room heaters.

This detailed and comprehensive guide will help you know all about the type of room heaters, their specifications, pros and cons, top 5 choices and a lot more. So, read on to find your best bet.

Why are room heaters necessary?

Apart from giving you a warm and cosy atmosphere, a heater has several other purposes to serve in order to give you a comfortable atmosphere amidst the chilling weather.

Temperature Regulation: They provide warmth and comfort by maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature when it’s cold outside.

Preventing Cold-Related Discomfort: A chilly environment can make daily activities uncomfortable, especially for children, the elderly, or those with medical conditions sensitive to cold.

Preventing Hypothermia: In freezing conditions, heaters can prevent the body from losing heat too quickly, which could lead to hypothermia.

Reducing Risk of Respiratory Problems: Cold, damp environments can exacerbate conditions like asthma or bronchitis. A heater helps in keeping the air warm and dry.

Minimizing Joint Pain: For individuals with arthritis, cold temperatures can aggravate joint pain; heaters can alleviate this discomfort.

Avoiding Moisture and Mold: Cold weather can lead to condensation and dampness, which can cause mould growth. Heaters help keep rooms dry.

Improving Sleep Quality: A warm room improves comfort, promoting better sleep.

Facilitating Work and Activities: Warm environments are more conducive to concentration and efficiency in work or study.

Types of room heaters

Room heaters come in a wide range. Based on your choice and comfort, here are the different types of room heaters for you:

Blower or a fan heater

A blower heater is a compact and efficient device designed to quickly heat a room by combining heating elements with a fan or blower. The heating element, typically made of ceramic or metal, warms the air, while the blower circulates the hot air evenly throughout the space. This design ensures rapid and effective heating, making it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Blower heaters often come with adjustable thermostat controls, multiple heat settings, and safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches. Lightweight and portable, they are commonly used as supplemental heating sources during colder months, providing both convenience and comfort.

Oil filled room heaters

Oil-filled room heaters are a popular choice for efficient and comfortable indoor heating. These heaters operate by using electricity to heat oil contained within the unit's sealed columns or fins. The heated oil radiates warmth evenly throughout the room, maintaining a consistent temperature for extended periods, even after the heater is turned off. They are silent in operation since there are no fans involved, making them ideal for bedrooms or quiet spaces. Additionally, oil-filled heaters are energy-efficient compared to traditional fan heaters, as they retain heat well and reduce electricity usage over time.

Convector heaters

Convector heaters are a type of heating appliance that work by circulating warm air throughout a space. They operate by using a heating element, such as an electric coil or ceramic plate, to warm the surrounding air, which then rises and displaces cooler air in a continuous cycle. This natural airflow creates a steady and even distribution of heat without the use of fans, making convection heaters, quiet and energy-efficient for consistent heating. They are ideal for enclosed spaces and are often equipped with thermostats to maintain a desired temperature.

Halogen room heaters

Halogen room heaters are a popular choice for providing efficient and localised heating in small to medium-sized spaces. These heaters use halogen-filled bulbs as a heat source, which emit infrared radiation to directly warm objects and people within their range, rather than heating the surrounding air. This makes them energy-efficient and ideal for quick, targeted heating. Halogen heaters are lightweight, portable, and often equipped with features like adjustable heat settings, oscillation, and safety mechanisms such as tip-over protection and overheat cut-off.

Quartz Room Heaters

Quartz room heaters are an efficient and cost-effective heating solution that uses quartz heating elements to generate warmth. These heaters operate by emitting infrared radiation, which directly warms objects and people in their path rather than the surrounding air, making them highly effective in small to medium-sized spaces. Compact and lightweight, quartz heaters are easy to move and often include safety features like tip-over protection and overheat shut-off.

Factors to consider before buying a room heater

When buying a room heater, consider the following factors to ensure it meets your needs effectively and safely:

1. Room Size

Match the heater's power (measured in watts) to the room size. For example: 1000–1500 watts: Small rooms (100–150 sq. ft.). 1500–2000 watts: Medium rooms (150–250 sq. ft.). Over 2000 watts: Large rooms.



2. Energy Efficiency

Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

Consider heaters with programmable thermostats, eco-modes, or timers to minimize power usage.

3. Safety Features

Overheat Protection: Automatically shuts off if the heater overheats.

Automatically shuts off if the heater overheats. Tip-Over Switch: Turns off the heater if it falls over.

Turns off the heater if it falls over. Cool-to-Touch Surface: Especially important for households with kids or pets.

4. Portability

Lightweight or with wheels/handles for easy movement between rooms.

5. Noise Levels

Choose quieter options (e.g., oil-filled or infrared heaters) if you need a heater for a bedroom or office.

6. Aesthetic and Design

Ensure it matches the room decor, especially for permanent fixtures.

7. Maintenance

Look for easy-to-clean models. Avoid designs prone to dust clogging, which can reduce efficiency over time.

8. Climate Considerations

In very cold climates, consider heaters with higher wattage or dual heating technologies.

For milder climates, lower wattage or fan-based heaters may suffice.

Pros and cons of a room heater:

Pros Cons Efficient Heating: Heats up rooms quickly, providing immediate comfort. Energy Consumption: Can be energy-intensive, leading to higher electricity bills. Portable and space-saving: Many models are portable, have compact design, allowing for flexibility in where they are used. Dry Air: Some heaters can dry out the air, which may cause discomfort for some people. Cost-Effective: Relatively inexpensive to purchase compared to other heating systems. Safety Risks: Can pose a fire hazard if not used properly, especially if left unattended. Quick Setup: Easy to set up and doesn’t require professional installation. Noise: Some models, especially fan heaters, can be noisy. No Installation Required: Can be plugged in and used right away, making them convenient for temporary heating. Limited Coverage: Not ideal for large spaces, as they only heat the area they are placed in.

North India is currently gripped under a blanket of smog, along with a cold and chilling breeze. In this situation, opting for a room heater is a wise decision. However, look out for all the factors, options, and space available at your home before finalising your choice.

FAQ for room heaters What size heater do I need for my room? Heater size depends on room size: Small rooms: 750–1,500 watts Medium rooms: 1,500–2,000 watts Large rooms: Over 2,000 watts or multiple units.

Are room heaters safe to use overnight? Yes, if the heater has: Overheat protection. Tip-over safety switches. A timer or auto shut-off feature. However, avoid leaving it on while sleeping if unsupervised.

Do room heaters use a lot of electricity? Yes, most heaters consume 1,500–2,000 watts, increasing electricity bills. Consider using a thermostat-controlled or energy-efficient model to reduce costs.

How do I clean my room heater? Unplug and allow the heater to cool. Wipe exterior surfaces with a damp cloth. Use a vacuum to remove dust from vents and grills. Never immerse the heater in water.

Do room heaters dry out the air? Yes, heaters can reduce humidity levels. Use a humidifier alongside the heater to maintain moisture in the air.

