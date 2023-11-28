Best 2000-watt electric room heaters: Top 8 choices to pick from

Everybody loves quick action and efficiency, especially during the cold winter season when getting warm fast is a top priority. That's why an electric room heater is a reliable partner that can provide you with the necessary warmth you need. This guide will focus on the best 2000-watt electric room heaters that you can find in the market today. A 2000-watt electric room heater can go a long way in helping you deal with fierce winter chill.

Electric room heaters have revolutionized the way we combat the cold. With their powerful heating capabilities, they are designed to rapidly transform any chilly room into a cosy haven. These heaters are engineered to provide you with the warmth you crave at a moment's notice.

Throughout this article, we will explore the key factors to consider when choosing a 2000-watt electric room heater. From energy efficiency and safety features to design aesthetics and user-friendliness, we leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of helping you find the ideal heating solution for your space. Whether you're looking to heat a small bedroom, a spacious living room, or even your office, we've got you covered. Our recommendations are diverse, catering to various preferences and room sizes. Say goodbye to the shivers and welcome the warmth with our carefully curated list of the best 2000-watt electric room heaters.

So, if you're ready to bid farewell to the winter chill and embrace the cosiness of a well-heated space, join us as we unveil the top eight choices of electric room heaters. Our goal is to present you with a curated list of the most efficient, stylish, and feature-rich options, ensuring that you can make an informed decision that suits your heating needs perfectly. It's the perfect time to discover the best companion that will keep you snug and comfortable during the coldest months of the year.

1. Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White)

Instant warmth and personalized comfort await with the Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater. Featuring 2000 watts of PTC heating power for quick, efficient warmth, this heater lets you customize the temperature with an adjustable thermostat and power selector knob. The 3-pin plug and overhead protection ensure safety and convenience, while the easy-carry handle helps you place the stylish white design wherever you need an extra boost of cozy heat. A reliable companion during chilly days and nights, the Aristo comes with a 2-year warranty. Simply plug in and let this versatile room heater take the bite out of winter's chill. Infuse your space with the perfect balance of warmth and style.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White)

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) Heater

Color: White

Pros Cons Efficient heating Limited color options PTC technology for safety Portable and easy to use Compact design

2. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater (White/Black)

This Bajaj fan heater is a blast of hot air that will warm up spaces up to 250 square feet in no time. Its 100% pure copper motor ensures a long-lasting performance to keep you toasty, while the automatic thermal cut-off and overheat protection features provide added safety. The non-sagging heating element and stitching type construction mean this heater is built to last, while two heat settings allow you to select the perfect warmth for your room. Powered by 2000 watts of heating, this space heater is perfect for small to medium rooms, offices, bedrooms and more. Simply plug it in, turn it on, and enjoy instant warmth in minutes. The compact and portable design makes it easy to move from room to room as needed.

Specifications of Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater (White/Black)

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Fan Heater

Colors Available: White/Black

Pros Cons Quick heating with fan Can be noisy at higher settings Portable and easy to move Limited color options

3. Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater || Priya Smart 2 Rod Electric Room Heater 2000 Watt Ideal for small to medium room/area || Make in India || QA343

This double rod room heater from Enamic makes heating up even the largest rooms feel cozy and homey. The high-quality reflector and nickel chrome-plated mesh grid ensure heat is distributed evenly throughout the space, while the 2000 watt heating elements provide fast, efficient warmth. Built to the highest international standards with ISO 2015 certification, this durable heater offers overheat protection for peace of mind.

Specifications of Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Fan Heater

Colors Available: White/Black

Pros Cons Double rod design for warmth Limited availability Suitable for small to medium rooms Basic design Made in India

4.AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 80° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor (Black)

This heater is perfect for warming up any room quickly. Within seconds of turning it on, the 2000-watt PTC ceramic heating element creates cozy heat that covers spaces up to 260 square feet. The multiple safety features ensure worry-free heating, including an overheat sensor that shuts the unit off automatically if it gets too hot and a tip-over protection function that stops heating if knocked over. You can adjust the temperature between 50 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit using the thermostat for energy-efficient heating. The oscillation function evenly distributes warm air around the whole room so there are no cold spots and you feel consistent warmth. The low 40-decibel noise level and included remote control make it convenient to switch between heat levels and timer options. Plus, the one-year warranty covers any defects so you can feel secure in your purchase.

Specifications of AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater

Power: 1000 Watts/2000 Watts (Adjustable)

Type: PTC Ceramic Heater

Features: Remote control, 80° oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12-hour timer

Color: Black

Pros Cons PTC ceramic heating technology Higher power consumption at 2000W Adjustable heat settings Remote may require batteries 80° oscillation for even heating Overheat and tip-over protection

5.Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (White, ISI Approved)

This mighty little heater’s simple yet elegant white design allows it to blend in discreetly while providing customizable comfort with an adjustable thermostat and two heat settings. Safety features like auto shut off, and the versatile two-way installation means you can position it horizontally or vertically as needed. Whether you need instant warmth for a chilly room or a gentle breeze during warmer months, this multi-tasking Bajaj Majesty heater delivers reliable, safe heating and cooling with ISI approval and a two-year warranty to back it up. This powerful yet affordable heater makes winter feel wonderful again.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Heat Convector Room Heater

Color: White

ISI (Indian Standards Institute) Approved

Pros Cons Convection heating for quick warmth Can be noisy ISI approved for safety Limited color options Adjustable thermostat Portable and easy to move

6. Candes Radiant 2000 Watts All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater (White)

This handy room heater provides instant warmth during winter in an instant. The whisper-quiet blower and rust-free metal grill make it ideal for using in any room while you relax. Its lightweight and compact design means you can easily carry it between rooms and even take it outside the house, providing comfortable warmth wherever you want. The cool-touch body, overheating safety, adjustable thermostat control, oscillation function and tip-over switch ensure convenient and safe use, while the filter keeps the air clean as you enjoy the cozy heat.

Specifications of Candes Radiant 2000 Watts All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Silent Blower Fan Room Heater

Color: White

Pros Cons Silent operation Limited color options Quick heating with fan Basic design Adjustable thermostat Portable and easy to use

7. Inalsa Electric Fan Heater Hotty - 2000 Watts Variable Temperature Control Cool/Warm/Hot Air Selector | Over Heat Protection | ISI Certification, White

This powerful room heater boasts 2000 watts of heating power into a lightweight, portable design. The adjustable temperature control knob lets you select between cool, warm or hot air depending on your needs, helping you precisely dial in the perfect room temperature. The rust resistant metal grill and plastic housing make for a durable heater that is safe for homes. Use the carry handle to position the heater vertically or horizontally, and enjoy quick heating from the copper winded motor. Plug into a 16 amp socket to operate this 2 kilowatt heater at max heat setting.

Specifications of Inalsa Electric Fan Heater Hotty

Power: 2000 Watts

Variable Temperature Control (Cool/Warm/Hot Air Selector)

Overheat Protection

ISI (Indian Standards Institute) Certification

Color: White

Pros Cons Variable temperature control Limited color options Overheat protection Basic design ISI certification for safety Portable and easy to move

8. Elixxeton US Double Rod Type Heater || Priya Smart 2 Rod Electric Room Heater 2000 Watt Ideal for small to medium room/area || Make in India ||AG365

This Elixxeton heater unleashes a powerful blast of warmth for chilly rooms of any size. Crafted from high-grade materials, this double rod heater boasts a bright nickel chrome plated reflector and mesh grid for superior heat distribution. The 2000 watt heating elements provide ample warmth for small to medium spaces, while overheating protection ensures safety. The limited edition design combines stylish looks with robust performance to keep you toasty through any season. Simply turn the dial to unleash precise, efficient heating that will quickly warm up your room or office. Compact and lightweight, this heater provides a powerful yet affordable solution to chill-free comfort.

Specifications of Elixxeton US Double Rod Type Heater || Priya Smart 2 Rod Electric Room Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Double Rod Electric Heater

Ideal for small to medium rooms/areas

Country of Origin: India

Pros Cons Double rod design for warmth Limited availability Suitable for small to medium rooms Basic design Made in India Portable and easy to use

9. Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater, White | 1 Year Warranty - 2000 Watts

The Candes Nova all-in-one blower fan and room heater provides up to 2000 watts of warmth from its compact, portable design. The cool-touch body, adjustable thermostat, and oscillation function let you customize your comfort, while the dust filter keeps things clean. Safety features like the tip-over switch and overheat protection guard against hazards. An integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport between rooms so you can heat up wherever you want to unwind. Its efficient design provides instant heating for small rooms, making it perfect for the home office, bedroom, or bathroom. Get warmth and comfort wherever you need it, the easy way, with the Candes Nova heater.

Specifications of Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater,

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Silent Blower Fan Room Heater

Color: White

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Silent operation Limited color options Quick heating with fan Basic design Adjustable thermostat Portable and easy to use

10. USHA Heat Convector 812 T 2000-Watt with Instant Heating Feature Room Heater(Black)

This petite powerhouse is designed to heat up a small room in no time. With its twin turbo design and side vents that draw in air easily, the USHA Heat Convector 812 T 2000-Watt kicks on its inbuilt fan to deliver instant, efficient heating for spaces up to 12 square feet. Perfect for the home office, nursery or guest room, this compact heater features an ISI mark, safety thermostat and adjustable temperature control to keep you cosy and comfortable. Its simple black design blends in anywhere while the powerful heating elements warm you up in a flash. Small in stature but mighty in function, this little heater proves that good things come in compact packages.

Specifications of USHA Heat Convector 812 T 2000-Watt with Instant Heating

Power: 2000 Watts

Type: Heat Convector Room Heater

Features: Instant Heating

Color: Black

Pros Cons Instant heating feature Limited color options Convection heating for quick warmth Can be noisy Portable and easy to move Overheat protection

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater Efficient heating PTC technology for safety Portable and easy to use Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater Quick heating with fan Portable and easy to move Overheat protection Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater Double rod design for warmth Suitable for small to medium rooms Made in India AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater PTC ceramic heating technology Adjustable heat settings 80° oscillation for even heating Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater Convection heating for quick warmth ISI approved for safety Adjustable thermostat Candes Radiant 2000 Watts All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater Silent operation Quick heating with fan Adjustable thermostat Inalsa Electric Fan Heater Hotty - 2000 Watts Variable temperature control Overheat protection ISI certification for safety Elixxeton US Double Rod Type Heater Double rod design for warmth Suitable for small to medium rooms Made in India Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater Silent operation Quick heating with fan Adjustable thermostat USHA Heat Convector 812 T 2000-Watt with Instant Heating Feature Room Heater Instant heating feature Convection heating for quick warmth Portable and easy to move

Best overall product

Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater boasts a sleek and stylish nickel chrome finish that adds warmth to any space. Powered by a high-grade 2000 watt heating element, it delivers efficient and reliable heating for small to medium rooms. The nickel chrome mesh grill ensures even heat distribution while the overheating protection keeps you safe. Made with superior materials, this heater meets international quality standards for performance, efficiency and durability. It’s a perfect choice to keep you cozy on chilly nights or cool mornings.

Value for money product

Enjoy instant warmth and customizable comfort right at your fingertips. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater ensures you stay cozy during chilly winter days with its 2000 watt heating power and adjustable thermostat with two heat settings. The auto thermal shutoff and thermal fuse ensure safety by preventing overheating, while the vertical or horizontal installation options allow you to place the heater wherever you need that extra warmth most. Plus, the dependable construction and two-year warranty back it up, so you can focus on hygging up your space instead of worrying about the heater.

How to find the best electric room heater for the winters?

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you determine the right wattage for your specific needs:

Measure Your Room Size:

The first step is to measure the dimensions of the room you want to heat. You'll need the length, width, and height to calculate the room's cubic footage.

Determine the Heating Requirements:

The ideal wattage for your electric room heater is primarily determined by the size of the room and the desired temperature increase. A general guideline is to use approximately 10 watts per square foot of room space.

For example, if you have a 200-square-foot room, you would need a heater with a minimum output of 2,000 watts (200 sq. ft. x 10 watts/sq. ft.).

Consider Room Insulation:

Take into account the level of insulation in your room. If your room is well-insulated, you may require fewer watts to achieve the desired temperature. On the other hand, poorly insulated rooms may require higher wattage heaters.

Choose the Right Heater Type:

Different types of electric heaters have varying levels of efficiency. Radiant heaters are effective for spot heating, while convection heaters distribute heat more evenly. Infrared heaters are known for their quick heating capabilities.

Consider the specific heating needs of your space when choosing the heater type.

Check Adjustable Settings:

Opt for an electric room heater with adjustable heat settings. This allows you to customize the wattage based on your comfort and energy-saving preferences.

Factor in Safety Features:

Ensure that the heater you choose has safety features like tip-over protection and overheating protection. These features help prevent accidents and make it easier to use higher wattage heaters safely.

Read Product Reviews and Ratings:

Research various electric room heaters, read user reviews, and consider expert recommendations. This can provide valuable insights into the performance, reliability, and efficiency of different models.

Consult Manufacturer Guidelines:

Manufacturers often provide guidelines for the recommended room size and wattage for their heaters. Review these guidelines to make an informed decision.

Consider Energy Efficiency:

If energy efficiency is a priority, look for heaters with Energy Star certification or models that mention energy-saving features. This can help you reduce your electricity consumption and save on energy bills.

