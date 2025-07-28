Data of nearly 14 Lakh Americans exposed in massive insurance company hack: Report

Data breaches are becoming increasingly commonplace these days, affecting people across the globe with leaked sensitive data, which puts them at unnecessary risk. Now, in the latest incident, around 1.4 million Americans have been affected after hackers gained access to the Allianz Life Insurance Company. Social engineering is the latest technique hackers on the prowl are using.(Pixabay)

This comes after a report by CBS News confirmed that Allianz Life, a subsidiary of the Germany-based Allianz SE, on 16 July, was affected after a hacker gained access to a third-party system that the company uses.

Social Engineering Hacking Used

Based on the report, the hacker was able to obtain data related to Allianz Life Insurance customers, select Allianz Life employees and more using a social engineering technique.

CBS News quoted the company as saying: “The threat actor was able to obtain personally identifiable data related to the majority of Allianz Life's customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees, using a social engineering technique.”

It added, “We took immediate action to contain and mitigate the issue and notified the FBI.”

What Is Social Engineering Hacking?

What is known is that this cyber-attack was facilitated using a social engineering technique, where hackers trick users into giving away their login credentials and other sensitive details by impersonating a specific employee or someone else from the company.

They may impersonate someone you know, like your boss or even the company’s HR. To stay safe, always verify the person’s identity before sharing any sensitive information. Also, avoid clicking on a unverified links in an email you receive from unknown parties, as they could be masquerading as an official but have a nefarious agenda behind the mail.

