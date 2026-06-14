Delhi NCR heat becoming unbearable? These ACs kept rooms cool even during 45°C summer days

Summers in Delhi NCR have always been intense but in 2026, the conditions are proving to be brutal. With temperatures touching a scorching 48°C, unpredictable dust storm patterns and warm wind keeping the city blistering hot even at late evening, staying cool and comfortable has become a challenge for a lot of people. This situation is worse for people who live on top floors of apartments as rooms can easily become a furnace for them by noon. All of this makes having a reliable AC an absolute necessity.

Buyers should look for inverter technology. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

It is worth mentioning that not all ACs are built to handle extreme heat wave and temperatures beyond 45°C. A lot of the AC available in the market come with a threshold of 45°C and they fail once temperature crosses this mark. This is why getting the right AC, the one with higher temperature threshold and high energy efficiency, becomes important.

To help you make an informed purchase, we have created a list of the best ACs that can deliver effective cooling even when the temperature crosses 45°C mark.

Factors to consider while buying an AC for extreme heat wave conditions

- High temperature threshold: Look for an AC that can withstand temperatures beyond 45°C. More specifically, look for ACs that can sustain temperatures ranging between 52°C to 55°C.

- Inverter technology: Extreme heat wave conditions mean that your AC will run for a long time. Non-inverter or fixed-speed ACs would switch on and off constantly throughout that time period. However, an inverter or a variable speed AC will vary its cooling capacity, which would cool more effectively without spiking the electricity bills.

- Coil material: Choose for copper coils over aluminum ones as they are more efficient and durable. Also look for Blue Fin or Hydrophilic coatings to protect against harsh weather conditions.

- Other features: Other features to consider include PM2.5 filter, 4-way swing and stabilizer-free operation.

Best ACs to beat the heat in Delhi NCR this summer

This AC features a clean, modern design with a concealed LED display that blends seamlessly into modern interiors. It is powered by an inverter compressor, which automatically adjusts cooling output based on room conditions to deliver efficient performance while keeping power consumption under control. Its standout feature is the 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode, which allows users to adjust cooling capacity from lower power settings to enhanced cooling when temperatures soar. It is also equipped with Turbo Cool, Smart 4-Way Swing, and high-ambient cooling technology.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star ISEER Rating 5.75 Temperature Threshold Up to 54°C Convertible Type 6-in-1 Convertible Filters Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter Cooling Features Turbo Cool, Smart 4-Way Swing, Long Air Throw, High Ambient Cooling, Ice Clean, DG Mode, Inverter Compressor Capacity 2 Ton Reasons to Buy Great cooling performance Low noise levels High energy efficiency Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality, with excellent cooling performance that chills rooms up to 220 square feet quickly. They appreciate its value for money, energy efficiency, and low noise levels.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its high energy efficiency, cooling performance and low noise level.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This AC is designed for buyers who want powerful cooling, smart connectivity, and energy-efficient performance in one package. Its sleek white finish and hidden display give it a clean, modern look that blends effortlessly into modern bedrooms and living rooms. It is equipped with Panasonic's 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling technology, which lets the AC to adjust cooling capacity based on occupancy and weather conditions. The unit also features True AI mode, 4-Way Swing, and Turbo Cooling for faster and more uniform airflow. Additionally, it gets a PM 0.1 filter and Ag Clean+ filtration system that help improve indoor air quality and an inverter compressor that ensures efficient cooling even during extreme summer temperatures of up to 55°C.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5L ISEER Rating 5.10 Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Type 7-in-1 Convertible Filters PM 0.1 Filter, Ag Clean+ Filter, Dust Filter Cooling Features True AI Cooling, Turbo/Powerful Mode, 4-Way Swing, High Airflow, Auto Clean, Dehumidification Reasons to Buy Great cooling performance Low noise levels High energy efficiency Good air quality Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this AC's cooling performance, with one highlighting its 4-way swing for excellent air distribution, and appreciate its quiet operation and value for money. They also praise it for its high energy efficiency.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its high energy efficiency and cooling performance.

This AC by LG is designed for users who want powerful cooling and long-term reliability. Its minimalist white finish and hidden Magic Display give it a clean, modern appearance. It is powered by LG's AI Dual Inverter Compressor, which automatically adjusts cooling output for improved efficiency and consistent comfort. The highlight is LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling technology, which allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on occupancy and weather conditions. Additional features such as Viraat Mode, 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and Gold Fin+ protection ensure rapid cooling, cleaner air, and enhanced durability.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5L ISEER Rating 5.20 Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Type 6-in-1 Convertible Filters HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, EZ Clean Filter Cooling Features AI Dual Inverter Compressor, Viraat Mode, 4-Way Swing, AI Cooling, Comfort Air, Auto Clean, Dehumidifier Reasons to Buy Good overall quality Low noise levels High energy efficiency Good air quality Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this AC's cooling performance, with one highlighting its 4-way swing for excellent air distribution, and appreciate its quiet operation and value for money. They also praise it for its high energy efficiency.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its high energy efficiency and cooling performance.

This inverter split AC is designed for small bedrooms and compact spaces that demand efficient cooling during harsh Indian summers. It features a sleek, minimalist indoor unit with a hidden LED display that lends a modern look to contemporary interiors. It is powered by an AI-driven inverter compressor, which intelligently adjusts cooling performance based on room conditions. Its standout Flexi Convertible Cooling technology allows users to operate the AC at multiple capacity levels depending on cooling requirements. Additional features include Fast Cooling, 8-in-1 Flexi Mode, HD Compressor, Dual Gold Fin protection, and 4-Way Air Swing.

Specifications Energy Rating 3 Star Capacity 1L ISEER Rating 4.35 Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Type 8-in-1 Convertible Filters PM 0.3 Filter, HD Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter Cooling Features AI-Powered Cooling, Fast Cooling Mode, 4-Way Air Swing, Auto Clean, Humidity Control, Heavy Duty Compressor Reasons to Buy Good cooling performance Good quality Good performance High energy efficiency Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality with effective cooling performance. They consider it good value for money and appreciate its performance. They also highlight its high energy efficiency.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its good product quality and cooling performance.

This Blue Star AC designed for small bedrooms, study rooms, and home offices. It features a clean, minimalist indoor unit with a discreet LED display, which blends well with modern interiors. It is powered by an inverter compressor, which adjusts cooling performance according to room conditions to deliver efficient operation and lower power consumption. Its Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling technology allows users to select different cooling capacities based on occupancy and weather conditions. Other features include Turbo Cool mode, Precision Cooling Technology, and a wide-angle airflow system.

Specifications Energy Rating 3 Star Capacity 0.8L ISEER Rating 3.9 Temperature Threshold Up to 52°C Convertible Type 5-in-1 Convertible Filters Dust Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter Cooling Features Turbo Cool, Precision Cooling Technology, Convertible Cooling, Auto Restart, Self Diagnosis, Wide Angle Airflow Reasons to Buy Good cooling performance Good quality Low noise level Reasons to Avoid Some users report mixed installation experiences

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of superb quality, with excellent cooling performance and low noise levels, making it particularly suitable for small rooms. Moreover, they appreciate its energy efficiency, noting very low power consumption.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its low noise operations and cooling performance.

Top 3 features of the best ACs to beat the heat in Delhi NCR this summer

NAME ENERGY RATING CAPACITY TEMPERATURE THRESHOLD Lloyd 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-Star 2-Ton Up to 54°C Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 5-Star 1.5-Ton Up to 55°C LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC 5-Star 1.5-Ton Up to 55°C IFB 1 Ton 3 Star,New star rated, AI Powered Inverter Split AC 3-Star 1-Ton Up to 55°C Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC 3-Star 0.8-Ton Up to 52°C

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air conditioners both window and split AC models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of ACs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their filters, cooling technology and factors that make it energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best ACs to beat the heat in Delhi NCR this summer Which type of AC is best for Delhi NCR summers? Inverter split ACs are generally the best choice for Delhi NCR.

What AC capacity should I choose for my room? A 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 sq ft, a 1.5-ton AC works well for rooms between 120-180 sq ft, and a 2-ton AC is recommended for larger rooms above 180 sq ft.

Do air filters in ACs make a difference? Yes. Filters such as PM 2.5, PM 0.1, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial filters help improve indoor air quality by trapping dust, allergens, and pollutants.

What features should I look for in an AC for Delhi NCR? Prioritize high ambient cooling (52°C or above), inverter technology, convertible modes, copper condenser coils, air purification filters, and a 5-star energy rating.

How often should I service my AC during summer? Experts recommend servicing your AC at least once before summer begins and cleaning the filters every two to four weeks during heavy usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.