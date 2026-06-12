Everyone is swapping old appliances on Amazon this week! I tracked top 25 deals to score biggest discounts

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If your old washing machine rattles through every cycle, your AC struggles to cool the room, or your refrigerator has seen better days, this might be the right week to upgrade. Amazon’s latest appliance sale is packed with exchange offers that let you trade in old products and slash the price of a brand-new replacement. Combined with instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and limited-time deals, the savings can be surprisingly substantial.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
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To help separate the genuinely good bargains from the marketing hype, I tracked and compared dozens of offers across major appliance categories, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, water purifiers, and kitchen essentials. After checking prices, exchange benefits, and overall value, I narrowed the list down to the top 25 deals that deliver the biggest discounts. Whether you’re replacing an outdated appliance or furnishing a new home, these exchange offers could help you save thousands on your next purchase.
Air conditioners starting at ₹20,999
Planning to replace your old AC this summer? Amazon’s exchange offers make the upgrade much more affordable, with air conditioners now available at effective prices starting from just ₹20,999. By trading in an older unit, buyers can unlock additional discounts on top of ongoing sale offers and bank deals. Whether you’re looking for an energy-efficient inverter AC, a smart Wi-Fi-enabled model, or a budget-friendly cooling solution, this sale features options from leading brands at significantly reduced prices. It’s a great opportunity to cut electricity bills while enjoying better cooling performance and modern features.
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Up to 55% off on refrigerators
If your refrigerator is outdated or struggling to keep up with your family’s needs, this Amazon sale could be the perfect time for an upgrade. With discounts of up to 55% and additional exchange offers on select models, buyers can save even more by trading in an old appliance. From compact single-door units to spacious double-door and convertible refrigerators, the sale covers a wide range of options from top brands. Added bank offers and no-cost EMI plans make these deals even more attractive for budget-conscious shoppers.
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Washing machines at up to 55% off
Thinking about replacing your old washing machine? Amazon’s ongoing appliance sale brings discounts of up to 55% on a wide range of top-load and front-load models. You can maximise your savings by combining these offers with exchange benefits, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options. Whether you need a fully automatic machine for a large family or a compact model for everyday laundry, there are plenty of choices from leading brands at attractive prices. It’s a smart time to upgrade to a more efficient and feature-packed washing machine.
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Best deals on chimneys
A kitchen chimney upgrade can instantly make cooking more comfortable, and Amazon’s latest sale brings some of the best deals on leading models. Buyers can enjoy hefty discounts along with exchange offers, bank benefits, and no-cost EMI options on select products. Whether you’re looking for an auto-clean chimney, a powerful suction model for heavy Indian cooking, or a sleek design to match a modern kitchen, there are plenty of attractive options available. It’s a great opportunity to replace an old chimney and save big on a feature-rich upgrade.
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Microwaves at big discounts
Whether you’re replacing an old microwave or buying your first one, Amazon’s appliance sale offers excellent value with big discounts across solo, grill, and convection models. Shoppers can combine sale prices with exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI plans to maximise savings. From compact microwaves for quick reheating to feature-packed convection ovens for baking and grilling, there are options to suit every kitchen and budget. It’s an ideal time to upgrade your cooking setup without overspending.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More
Home/Technology/Everyone Is Swapping Old Appliances On Amazon This Week! I Tracked Top 25 Deals To Score Biggest Discounts