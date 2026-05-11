Beyond reheating: 5 microwaves that can actually make a 3-course meal (with no guesswork)

For decades, the microwave has been the most underutilised tool in the kitchen—relegated to reheating coffee or defrosting forgotten bags of peas. But in 2026, a new generation of "smart" appliances is flipping the script. We aren't just talking about better heating; we’re talking about precision engineering that can handle everything from delicate poached salmon to decadent lava cakes at the push of a button. Check out the best microwave ovens with auto cook options. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less If you’ve ever stared at a stovetop after a long day and wished dinner would just "happen," this list is for you. These 5 standout microwaves feature over 100 auto-cook recipes, effectively acting as a built-in sous-chef that eliminates the guesswork of timing and temperature. Whether you’re living in a compact apartment or just looking to slash your weeknight "active" cooking time, these models prove that a three-course feast is only a few taps away. It’s time to move beyond the "reheat" button and discover what your kitchen is truly capable of. Best microwave ovens with auto-cook recipes

This LG Charcoal Convection model is a powerhouse for anyone who wants "real" cooking from a microwave. The standout feature is the Charcoal Lighting Heater, which mimics traditional outdoor grilling to keep your tandoori chicken crunchy outside while staying juicy inside. With the Scan-To-Cook Wi-Fi feature, it removes the guesswork for busy professionals—just scan your food and let the 301-recipe brain handle the rest.

Specifications Capacity 28 Litres Type Charcoal Convection Auto Cook Menu 301 Recipes Power Output 900 Watts Cavity Material Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Versatile Cooking Smart Integration Reason to avoid Power Demand Complex Interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praised the microwave oven for its good heating performance, kitchen-friendly size, and easy-to-use features after understanding the manual. Customers also appreciated the Wi-Fi cooking support through the LG ThinQ app, which offers hundreds of recipe options. Why buy this microwave? Buy this if you want an all-in-one kitchen assistant that replaces your grill, air fryer, and oven while offering "Heart Healthy" presets for guilt-free, delicious family meals.

2. IFB 34 L, Built In 360° Convection Microwave, Auto Reheat, Auto Defrost, 10 Temprature Setting, Auto Cook Recipes (34BIC1, Silver) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The IFB 34L Built-In microwave is a high-end centerpiece designed for those who treat their kitchen as a professional studio. Since it’s a built-in model, it frees up your counter space entirely, offering a sleek, integrated look that’s perfect for modern modular homes. With its massive 34L capacity and 360° convection, it’s not just a microwave—it’s a full-scale oven capable of handling large family roasts or multi-tier baking with consistent, even heat.

Specifications Capacity 34 Litres Installation Built-In (Cabinet) Convection Power 2050 Watts Temperature Settings 10 Levels (110–200°C) Body Material Premium Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Exceptional Space Long-Term Support Reason to avoid Installation Requirements Limited Auto-Presets

What are buyers saying on Amazon? While most buyers liked the product, some buyers expressed disappointment with the microwave’s long-term durability and after-sales service. Why buy this microwave? Choose this model if you are designing a modular kitchen and need a high-capacity, durable "workhorse" that blends seamlessly into your decor while providing professional-grade baking and roasting power.

This LG Convection model is a dream for those who love authentic Indian flavors but want to skip the grease. Its "Roti Basket" feature, a patent-pending tech, is a lifesaver for making soft, home-style rotis without a tandoor. If you're someone who values tradition but has a busy schedule, the ability to make fresh Ghee in just 12 minutes with zero mess is a game-changer for your weekly meal prep.

Specifications Capacity 28 Litres Type Convection with Motorised Rotisserie Auto Cook Menu 251 Recipes Power Output 900 Watts Cavity Material Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Health-conscious cooking Even grilling Reason to avoid Accessory costs Pre-heating time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praised the microwave oven for its smooth heating performance, user-friendly controls, and wide range of cooking options. Customers also appreciated its stylish design and value for money, with one reviewer highlighting successful preparation of dishes like tandoori chicken. Why buy this microwave? Buy this if you want an affordable, high-rated appliance that masters Indian staples, like rotis, ghee, and curd, while giving you the freedom to host weekend barbeques with ease.

This IFB Solo model is the ultimate choice for those who need a reliable, "no-nonsense" kitchen companion for daily tasks. It excels in efficiency—perfect for the busy student or a working professional who wants a hot meal in seconds without the complexity of an oven. The standout "Mug Recipes" feature is a clever, real-world touch, allowing you to whip up a quick chocolate cake or a savory snack in a single cup with zero cleanup.

Specifications Capacity 24 Litres Type Solo Microwave Auto Cook Menu 69 Recipes Power Output 900 Watts Cavity Material Anti-Bacterial Enamel Reasons to buy User-Friendly Maintenance Exceptional Longevity Reason to avoid Basic Cooking Only No Accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciated the microwave oven for its compact design, ease of use, and suitability for small families and senior citizens. Customers also liked its premium look, value for money, and efficient performance for everyday cooking needs. Why buy this microwave? Buy this if you want an affordable, energy-efficient workhorse for reheating and quick "One-Pot" meals that won't clutter your counter or your electricity bill.

This LG model is the "heavyweight champion" of the kitchen, perfect for large families or those who love to host. Its standout Charcoal Lighting Heater and Air Fry capabilities mean you can ditch the standalone air fryer and still enjoy crunchy fries or smokey, tandoori-style kebabs. With the Scan-To-Cook Wi-Fi feature and a massive 431-recipe library, it’s essentially a professional chef that lives on your countertop, handling complex multi-course meals with zero effort.

Specifications Capacity 32 Litres Type Convertible Convection Auto Cook Menu 431 Recipes Max Power 2400 Watts (Convection) Special Tech Charcoal Lighting Heater Reasons to buy Ultimate Versatility Smart Convenience Reason to avoid Higher Power Draw Large Footprint

Why buy this microwave? Buy this if you have a large family and want a single, smart appliance that can do everything from air frying healthy snacks to roasting a full chicken with authentic charcoal-grilled flavor. Can it actually brown and crisp food, or will my meal be soggy? The short answer is yes, but only if you choose a Convection or Grill Microwave. Standard microwaves use only radio waves, which heat water molecules but can’t create a "crust." To get that oven-quality 3-course meal, look for models with Inverter Technology or a built-in Heating Element. These machines can roast, bake, and grill just like a traditional oven. Many modern units even include a "Crisp Plate" that sizzles the bottom of your food while the grill browns the top, ensuring your main course is juicy on the inside and perfectly golden on the outside. Does it have "Sensor Cooking" to prevent overcooking? True "no guesswork" cooking relies on Internal Humidity Sensors. Unlike a basic timer that just counts down, these sensors "breathe" the air inside the microwave to detect the exact moment your food releases steam. Once the sensor detects that specific moisture level, the microwave automatically calculates the remaining time or shuts off. This is a game-changer for 3-course meals, it means your salmon won’t turn into rubber and your chocolate lava cake will stay gooey in the center, regardless of the portion size. How many "Auto-Cook" slots are actually customisable? While the 100+ presets cover almost every staple from steamed veggies to risotto, the best models offer Multi-Stage Cooking and Memory Slots. Multi-stage cooking allows the microwave to automatically shift gears, for example, it can defrost your meat at 30% power, switch to 100% power to cook it, and finish with the grill for a final sear, all from one single "Start" press. Look for machines that allow you to save at least 3 to 5 of your own custom "sequences." This allows you to turn your grandmother's secret recipe into a one-touch button, ensuring the perfect 3-course result every single time you host. Factors to consider before buying a microwave 1. Cooking Technology: Decide between solo, grill, or convection models. Convection is essential if you want to bake or roast meals rather than just reheating leftovers. 2. Internal Capacity: Check the liter capacity and turntable size. Ensure it’s large enough to fit your favorite dinner plates or family-sized casserole baking dishes. 3. Power and Wattage: Higher wattage, typically 900 to 1100 watts, cooks food faster and more evenly. Avoid lower-powered units if you plan on frequent heavy cooking. 4. Smart Sensor Features: Look for humidity sensors that automatically adjust time and power. This "no guesswork" tech prevents overcooking and keeps your proteins juicy and tender. 5. Dimensions and Fit: Measure your countertop or cabinet space carefully. Ensure there is enough clearance for proper ventilation to prevent the appliance from overheating during use. Top 3 features of the best microwave ovens

Microwave Ovens Capacity Power Auto Cook Menus LG 28 L Scan-To-Cook Wi-Fi Charcoal Convection 28 Litres 900W Output / 1950W Convection 301 Recipes IFB 34 L Built-In 360° Convection 34 Litres 900W Output / 2050W Convection 8 Recipes LG 28 L Convection with Roti Basket 28 Litres 900W Output / 1950W Convection 251 Recipes IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven 24 Litres 900W Output 69 Recipes LG 32 L Convertible Charcoal Convection 32 Litres 900W Output / 2400W Convection 431 Recipes

Microwaves Which microwave is best for home use? Solo microwaves suit basic reheating, while convection microwaves are better for baking, grilling, and everyday cooking needs. What microwave capacity is ideal for families? 20-25 litres works well for couples, while 28 litres or above suits medium to large families better. Can metal utensils be used inside microwaves? Metal utensils should only be used in convection mode if the manufacturer specifically allows them for safe cooking. What features should you check before buying a microwave? Look for auto-cook menus, child lock, defrost function, convection mode, power levels, and easy-to-clean interiors before purchasing.