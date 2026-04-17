Best solo microwave ovens under ₹10,000 in India: Affordable picks for everyday cooking (2026)

Microwave ovens have been a staple home appliance in Indian kitchens for a long time. Their versatile design makes them ideal for cooking food using various methods, right from roasting vegetables and meat to baking cakes and desserts to grilling food for a crispy texture and even steaming dishes. While microwave ovens do offer diverse use cases, sometimes you don’t need so many functionalities. Sometimes, all you need is a simple appliance that can do all the boring work for you – reheating, defrosting and light cooking. That is where solo microwave ovens come in handy. A solo microwave oven consumes less energy than other microwave ovens. (Amazon)

What are solo microwave ovens and how are they different from other microwave ovens? A solo microwave oven is a basic microwave oven that is primarily designed to reheat and defrost food and cook simple dishes. It uses a magnetron to emit microwaves, which in turn causes the water molecules to vibrate and heat food. It comes with a relatively simple digital panel that features simple controls. These microwave ovens cannot be used for baking, roasting and grilling food.

A grill microwave oven, on the other hand, features an additional heating coil, in comparison to solo microwave ovens, that lets users grill, toast and brown food for a crispier texture. These microwave ovens are ideal for making dishes like pizza, sandwiches and meat-based dishes. They are also more costlier than solo microwave ovens.

A convection microwave oven is the most versatile one of the lot. They can do everything that the solo and grill microwave ovens can do. On top of it, they can also be used for baking cakes and other desserts, roasting and fast cooking various dishes. They use a combination of a magnetron (from solo microwave ovens), a heating element (from grill microwave ovens), and a fan to cook food. They feature the most complex controls to complement their use case and they are also a bit pricier than solo microwave ovens.

Solo vs grill vs convection microwave ovens: A simple comparison FEATURE SOLO MICROWAVE OVEN GRILL MICROWAVE OVEN CONVECTION MICROWAVE OVEN Primary Use Reheating, defrosting, basic cooking Reheating + grilling Baking, grilling, roasting, reheating Cooking Modes Microwave only Microwave + Grill Microwave + Grill + Convection Baking Capability Not supported Not supported Supported Grilling Capability Not supported Supported Supported Auto-Cook Menus Basic Moderate Advanced and diverse Power Consumption Low Medium High Ease of Use Very easy (beginner-friendly) Easy Slightly complex Cooking Speed Fast for simple tasks Moderate Fast + versatile Energy Efficiency High Moderate Lower (due to multiple modes) Simply put, a solo microwave oven is ideal for you if you don’t want to use it for cooking complex dishes. So, if you are looking for a microwave oven that helps you with everyday cooking, we have curated a list of the best solo microwave ovens for you. These models have been selected based on the details we shared above, our own expertise and user experiences on Amazon. So read on to find your next best buy.