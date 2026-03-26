Switched to air fryers and microwaves? Which one is actually the healthier choice
Switched to air fryers and microwaves for cooking? Here’s how each of these affects nutrients, health, and everyday eating habits in ways you may not expect.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)View Details
₹7,550
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels)View Details
₹7,690
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)View Details
₹11,040
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity)View Details
IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 Standard Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie, Weight Defrost, Steam Clean, Grill & 4 combi cook modes, 10 Power Levels)View Details
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Quick cooking is no longer just about convenience—it has become a daily habit in most homes. From reheating leftovers in a microwave to preparing snacks and meals in an air fryer, these appliances are now used almost as frequently as traditional gas stoves.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
At the same time, more people are trying to eat healthier. This is where the confusion begins. Air fryers are often marketed as a healthier alternative to deep frying, while microwaves are still viewed with some doubt when it comes to food quality and nutrition.
But the real question is not about perception. It is about what actually happens to nutrients when food is cooked using these methods. Does faster cooking preserve more vitamins? Does high heat reduce nutritional value? And is one clearly better than the other?
Why cooking method plays a key role in nutrition
The nutritional value of food does not depend only on the ingredients. It is also heavily influenced by how the food is cooked.
Vitamins and minerals react differently to heat, water, and cooking duration. Water-soluble vitamins such as vitamin C and several B vitamins are particularly sensitive. They tend to break down when exposed to high temperatures or dissolve into water during cooking.
Fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and K are more stable, but they can still degrade when exposed to very high heat for extended periods.
There are three key factors that determine how much nutrition is retained:
Temperature: Higher temperatures can break down sensitive nutrients
Cooking time: Longer cooking increases nutrient loss
Use of water: More water can lead to leaching of vitamins
An ideal cooking method would minimise all three. This is why modern appliances like microwaves and air fryers are often considered better alternatives to traditional boiling or deep frying. However, they achieve results in very different ways.
How microwave cooking affects nutrients
Microwaves cook food by causing water molecules inside it to vibrate, which generates heat. This process allows food to cook quickly and often without the need for additional water.
Because of the shorter cooking time, food is exposed to heat for a limited duration. This helps in preserving heat-sensitive nutrients. In addition, since very little water is used, there is minimal loss of water-soluble vitamins.
For example, when vegetables are microwaved with a small amount of water or simply covered to retain moisture, they tend to retain more vitamin C compared to boiling. The structure and colour of vegetables are also better preserved in many cases.
Another advantage is efficiency. Microwaves heat food quickly and evenly when used correctly, which reduces the chances of prolonged exposure to heat.
However, there are some limitations. Uneven heating can occur if food is not arranged properly. Overcooking is also possible, especially when food is left unattended for too long. These factors can affect both texture and nutritional value.
A study from Harvard Medical School also concluded that microwaving is considered one of the better methods for preserving nutrients, particularly for vegetables and reheated meals.
Best microwave ovens for everyday cooking
How air fryer cooking impacts nutritional value
Air fryers use rapid hot air circulation to cook food. This creates a crispy outer layer similar to frying, but with little to no oil.
One of the biggest advantages of air fryers is the reduction in oil consumption. Traditional deep frying significantly increases calorie and fat intake, while air frying can achieve a similar texture with a fraction of the oil. This makes it a healthier option in terms of overall calorie control and heart health.
However, when it comes to nutrient retention, the situation is slightly different.
Air fryers typically operate at high temperatures, often ranging from 180°C to 200°C. While this helps in achieving the desired texture, prolonged exposure to high heat can lead to the breakdown of certain vitamins, especially those that are heat-sensitive.
Cooking time is another factor. Air fryers generally take longer than microwaves, which increases the duration of heat exposure. This can contribute to a gradual loss of nutrients.
That said, the impact is not extreme. Compared to deep frying, air frying still retains more nutrients and avoids the harmful effects associated with excessive oil usage.
In practical terms, air fryers offer a balance between improved taste and reduced oil, but they may not always be the best choice for preserving delicate nutrients.
Air fryer vs microwave: A closer comparison
A direct comparison helps in understanding where each appliance performs better.
For vegetables: Microwaves are generally more effective at preserving nutrients due to shorter cooking time and minimal water usage. Air fryers can enhance flavour and texture but may result in slightly higher nutrient loss.
For reheating food: Microwaves are faster and better at retaining moisture. Air fryers can improve texture, especially for fried or baked items, but may dry out food if not carefully monitored.
For protein-rich foods: Both appliances perform well. Nutrient retention depends more on cooking time and temperature rather than the appliance itself. Air fryers may provide better texture, while microwaves offer speed and convenience.
For reducing oil intake: Air fryers have a clear advantage. They allow users to prepare crispy foods with significantly less oil compared to traditional frying methods.
For overall nutrient preservation: Microwaves have a slight edge due to reduced cooking time and lower exposure to high temperatures.
Common misconceptions around both appliances: Air fryers vs microwave
There are several myths that influence how people perceive these cooking methods.
Microwaves destroy nutrients: This is not accurate. In many cases, microwaving preserves nutrients better than boiling or frying because of shorter cooking times and minimal water use.
Air fryers are always the healthiest option: Air fryers are healthier than deep frying, but they are not automatically superior in every aspect. Nutrient retention depends on how food is cooked, not just the appliance used.
Reheating food removes all nutrition: Reheating can reduce some nutrients, but it does not eliminate them entirely. The extent of loss depends on the duration and method of reheating.
Cooking without oil guarantees healthy food: While reducing oil is beneficial, overall health depends on the type of food, portion size, and cooking method.
Which one should you choose for everyday cooking: Air fryer or microwave
Choosing between an air fryer and a microwave depends on your specific needs rather than a single definition of “healthy.”
A microwave is a better option when the priority is speed and nutrient retention. It works especially well for vegetables, simple meals, and reheating food without significant loss of vitamins.
An air fryer is more suitable when the goal is to reduce oil intake while still enjoying crispy textures. It is ideal for snacks, roasted foods, and protein-based dishes.
In most kitchens, the best approach is not to replace one with the other but to use both strategically. Each appliance serves a different purpose and offers its own advantages.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More