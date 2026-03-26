Switched to air fryers and microwaves? Which one is actually the healthier choice

Quick cooking is no longer just about convenience—it has become a daily habit in most homes. From reheating leftovers in a microwave to preparing snacks and meals in an air fryer, these appliances are now used almost as frequently as traditional gas stoves. Using air fryer or microwave more often? Here’s the healthier pick! (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

At the same time, more people are trying to eat healthier. This is where the confusion begins. Air fryers are often marketed as a healthier alternative to deep frying, while microwaves are still viewed with some doubt when it comes to food quality and nutrition.

But the real question is not about perception. It is about what actually happens to nutrients when food is cooked using these methods. Does faster cooking preserve more vitamins? Does high heat reduce nutritional value? And is one clearly better than the other?

Why cooking method plays a key role in nutrition The nutritional value of food does not depend only on the ingredients. It is also heavily influenced by how the food is cooked.

Vitamins and minerals react differently to heat, water, and cooking duration. Water-soluble vitamins such as vitamin C and several B vitamins are particularly sensitive. They tend to break down when exposed to high temperatures or dissolve into water during cooking.

Fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and K are more stable, but they can still degrade when exposed to very high heat for extended periods.

There are three key factors that determine how much nutrition is retained: Temperature: Higher temperatures can break down sensitive nutrients

Cooking time: Longer cooking increases nutrient loss

Use of water: More water can lead to leaching of vitamins

An ideal cooking method would minimise all three. This is why modern appliances like microwaves and air fryers are often considered better alternatives to traditional boiling or deep frying. However, they achieve results in very different ways.

How microwave cooking affects nutrients Microwaves cook food by causing water molecules inside it to vibrate, which generates heat. This process allows food to cook quickly and often without the need for additional water.

Because of the shorter cooking time, food is exposed to heat for a limited duration. This helps in preserving heat-sensitive nutrients. In addition, since very little water is used, there is minimal loss of water-soluble vitamins.

For example, when vegetables are microwaved with a small amount of water or simply covered to retain moisture, they tend to retain more vitamin C compared to boiling. The structure and colour of vegetables are also better preserved in many cases.

Another advantage is efficiency. Microwaves heat food quickly and evenly when used correctly, which reduces the chances of prolonged exposure to heat.

However, there are some limitations. Uneven heating can occur if food is not arranged properly. Overcooking is also possible, especially when food is left unattended for too long. These factors can affect both texture and nutritional value.

A study from Harvard Medical School also concluded that microwaving is considered one of the better methods for preserving nutrients, particularly for vegetables and reheated meals.