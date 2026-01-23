Delhi Police to wear AI smart glasses to spot suspects in real time during Republic Day
The Delhi Police will use AI-powered smart glasses equipped with facial recognition and thermal imaging technology to identify suspects in crowded areas.
Delhi Police will deploy AI-powered smart glasses for the first time during the Republic Day celebrations to strengthen security in the national capital. The devices, equipped with facial recognition software (FRS) and thermal imaging, will allow officers to identify suspects in real time without stopping crowds, officials said. The smart glasses, developed by an Indian company, are directly connected to police databases that contain records of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and other individuals under surveillance.
How the Technology Works
According to senior police officials, the glasses will work in tandem with mobile phones issued to field officers. When a person is scanned, the system compares their facial data with the database. A green signal indicates no criminal history, while a red alert flags an individual with a known record. This setup enables officers to act immediately if required, reducing the need for manual checks in crowded areas.
Officials noted that the facial recognition system can match faces within seconds and can identify individuals even if their appearance has changed over the years. The system compares live images with historical photographs to verify identities efficiently.
In addition to facial recognition, the smart glasses feature thermal imaging technology. This function can detect concealed metal objects or potential weapons, adding another layer of security. Officers can monitor large gatherings more effectively, especially in areas where traditional visual inspection may be insufficient.
Additional Commissioner of Police Mahla told PTI, “The glasses are connected to officers’ mobile phones, which carry the complete criminal database. A green box shows no criminal involvement, while a red box indicates a criminal record. The officer can verify the details quickly and take action if necessary.”
Deployment During Republic Day
Police confirmed that sub-inspectors and other field officers will use the smart glasses during Republic Day events. However, officials did not disclose the number of devices procured or the cost, stating only that sufficient units have been deployed for the celebrations.
The introduction of AI-powered smart glasses marks a new step in Delhi Police’s efforts to combine technology with traditional security measures. Authorities believe the devices will improve crowd management, ensure faster identification of suspects, and enhance overall safety along the parade route and surrounding areas.
