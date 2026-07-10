Do not settle for just any HP laptop. Find the one that matches your routine, your goals, and your budget.

A good laptop should feel like a long-term investment rather than just another purchase. Whether you are studying, working from home, or editing documents, the right laptop makes everyday computing easier. It is equally useful for streaming your favourite shows or playing games after work.

Starting around ₹40,000, HP laptops cater to work, study, creativity, and gaming alike

HP's portfolio reflects those varied needs, with options ranging from budget-friendly everyday notebooks to AI-powered productivity laptops and dedicated gaming machines. Many models start at around ₹40,000 and come with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office pre-installed, so they are ready to use from day one.

To make your decision easier, we have shortlisted the best HP laptops currently available on Flipkart, highlighting the users each model suits best and the features that make them worth considering:

The HP 15 is built for users who need a reliable laptop for work, study, and everyday multitasking. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and fast SSD keep daily tasks running smoothly, while the Full HD display and bundled Microsoft Office make it ready for productivity straight out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) with Intel UHD Graphics Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.59kg Reasons to Buy 16GB RAM handles multitasking with ease Microsoft Office 2024 included Lightweight design at 1.59kg Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming Display colour coverage is average No keyboard backlight on select variants

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the HP 15's smooth multitasking, good display quality, and overall value for everyday use. However, some users have reported noticeable heating during extended use and feel the battery life could be better. They also note that the laptop is designed for productivity rather than gaming.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

If your workload involves web browsing, Microsoft Office, online classes, video calls, media streaming, and light productivity, this HP 15 offers excellent value. The combination of a 13th Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM, and a fast SSD ensures a responsive everyday computing experience without straining your budget.

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The HP 15 prioritises everyday performance over flashy extras. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD make multitasking effortless, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display offers ample screen space for spreadsheets, presentations, streaming, and everyday computing.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.59kg Reasons to Buy Smooth everyday multitasking 16GB RAM and fast SSD Microsoft Office included Reasons to Avoid Display colour quality is average Battery life could be better Not suitable for demanding gaming

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the HP 15 for its fast performance, smooth multitasking, lightweight design, and premium-looking build, making it well suited to students and office work. However, some users are disappointed with the display, noting it lacks brightness and sharpness compared with similarly priced laptops, including OLED-equipped alternatives.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The HP 15 is a good choice for professionals and students who regularly juggle multiple applications. Its Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM provide sufficient headroom for office work, web browsing, video conferencing, light photo editing, and everyday productivity, while remaining portable enough for daily commuting.

If your workload has outgrown an entry-level laptop, the HP 15 offers a meaningful upgrade. It pairs Intel's latest Core 5 processor with a generous 24GB of memory, giving you the freedom to multitask comfortably without compromising portability or day-to-day responsiveness.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 120U with Intel Graphics Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) anti-glare RAM 24GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Weight 1.59kg Reasons to Buy 24GB RAM for heavy multitasking Responsive Intel Core 5 processor Backlit keyboard included Reasons to Avoid Average display colour reproduction Integrated graphics limit gaming Battery life could be better

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the laptop's smooth day-to-day performance, fast boot times, and generous memory, making it well-suited for work and study. However, some users feel the display could offer better brightness and colour quality, especially when compared with similarly priced competitors.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

If your workflow involves juggling multiple browser tabs, office applications, video calls, and light creative work, this HP 15 is a strong option. The combination of an Intel Core 5 processor and 24GB of RAM provides ample headroom for multitasking, helping the laptop remain responsive even under heavier daily workloads.

Unlike conventional productivity laptops, the HP 14 AI PC is built with AI-powered computing in mind. The Core Ultra 7 processor delivers fast everyday performance, while Intel Arc graphics and a lightweight chassis make it equally well suited to creative projects and daily office work.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with Intel Arc Graphics Display 14-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) anti-glare IPS RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Weight 1.4kg Reasons to Buy Powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor Lightweight 1.4kg design Intel Arc graphics for creative workloads Reasons to Avoid No dedicated GPU for gaming Premium pricing Display refresh rate limited to 60Hz

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the laptop for its fast performance, lightweight design, and smooth everyday experience. Many also appreciate the value it offers during sales. However, some users feel the Full HD display could have been brighter and sharper for a laptop in this price range.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The HP 14 AI PC is ideal for professionals, students, and creators seeking a portable laptop that comfortably handles demanding productivity tasks. Its Core Ultra processor, Intel Arc graphics, and AI acceleration make it a capable option for multitasking, light content creation, and future AI-powered Windows features.

The HP Victus AI is built for gamers who want desktop-class performance in a portable package. Powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, it delivers smooth gameplay, fast rendering, and responsive multitasking. A 144Hz display and a 1TB SSD complete the performance-focused package.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 260 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 (8GB GDDR6) Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, 144Hz anti-glare RAM 24GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Weight 2.29kg Reasons to Buy Powerful RTX 5050 graphics 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD Smooth 144Hz display Reasons to Avoid Heavier than thin-and-light laptops Battery life is average Display brightness could be better outdoors

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers describe the Victus AI as a performance beast, praising its gaming capabilities, thermal management, premium design, and overall value for money. While most are happy with the experience, some note that battery life is only average, as is typical for a gaming laptop.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The HP Victus AI is an excellent choice for gamers and creators seeking strong performance without spending flagship money. Its Ryzen 7 processor, RTX 5050 GPU, generous memory, and fast storage make it capable of handling modern AAA games, video editing, 3D workloads, and AI-assisted applications with ease.

How Do These Laptops Stack Against Each Other?

Laptop Processor Display RAM Storage Weight HP 15 (15-fd0574TU / 15-fd0668TU) Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) with Intel UHD Graphics 15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080) Anti-glare 16GB DDR4 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 1.59kg HP 15 (15-fd0576TU / 15-fd0467TU) Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics 15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080) Anti-glare 16GB DDR4 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 1.59kg HP 15 (15-fd0262TU) Intel Core 5 120U with Intel Graphics 15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080) Anti-glare 24GB DDR4 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 1.59kg HP 14 AI PC (14-ep1151TU / 14-gr1036TU) Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with Intel Arc Graphics 14-inch FHD (1920 × 1080) IPS Anti-glare 16GB DDR5 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 1.40kg HP Victus AI (15-fb3185AX) AMD Ryzen 7 260 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 (8GB GDDR6) 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz Anti-glare 24GB DDR5 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD 2.29kg

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less {{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} laptopgaming laptops {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}