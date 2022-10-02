Do you have Airtel SIM card? Here's how to connect to telecom major's 5G network

5G technology is now available in India, with prime minister Narendra Modi launching its services on Saturday. At the launch event, telecom majors Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea presented a use case each in front of PM Modi and the audience. Also, in his address, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in 8 cities, with the entire country to be covered by March 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: PM Modi launches 5G, calls it step in new era

The 8 cities are: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Siliguri and Varanasi. Therefore, if you are a resident of one of these cities, use an Airtel SIM and have a 5G smartphone, you can use this next-generation technology by changing network settings of your device.

Also Read: Industry stalwarts hail 5G rollout

How to change network settings in 5G smartphone?

(1.) Go to ‘Settings’ in your smartphone and tap on ‘Mobile Networks’ or ‘SIM Cards & Mobile Networks.’

(2.) Now, navigate to ‘Network Mode’ or ‘Preferred Network Type' and select 5G network type.

(3.) After selecting the 5G (Auto) option, the device will search for 5G signals and when this network is available, it will appear on the screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: 5G launched in India. How will next-gen technology change your life?

After doing this, will services be available immediately?

If you see ‘5G’ on your phone's screen, it means you have started receiving signals, and you are in an area where these services are available. On the other hand, if the technology has been rolled out for your city, but you are not getting its signals, then you may have to wait a bit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail