Do you want to use Reliance's 5G services? Here's how to access the network

On October 1, 5G technology was launched in India by prime minister Narendra Modi. Since then, two of the country's three largest telecom operators – Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel – have made their respective 5G services available in various cities. The third, Vodafone Idea, will roll out its services soon.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance calls its network ‘Jio True 5G,’ and began its beta trial on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra, in four cities – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi – by sending invitation to select customers in their ‘My Jio’ app.

How to access Reliance's 5G services in these cities?

The first condition to access the network is that you should have received invitation to join it, with the second being that you should have a 5G handset.

The third, meanwhile, is that subscribers (both prepaid and postpaid) should have a plan of minimum ₹239 active on their smartphone. Once you gain access to Reliance's services, you will be able to enjoy this next-generation technology at 1Gbps speed and without any data limit. Also, no additional fee is required to use this network.

Does your phone support 5G?

To check this, go to ‘Settings’ in your device and click on ‘Wi-Fi & Network.’ Now go to ‘SIM & Network'; here, you will see ‘Preferred Network Type.’ If your smartphone supports 5G, then, on the right side, you will get to select your network from amongst 2G/3G/4G/5G.

