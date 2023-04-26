Don’t miss out on Arkane’s Studio sale on Steam-save, Deathloop, Dishonored and more

Arkane Studios, the developer behind the most critically acclaimed Dishonored series and the upcoming co-op shooter, Redfall, is currently holding a sale on Steam. The sales include one of the other most critically acclaimed games of 2021, Deathloop, which can be purchased at an almost 85% discount for just under $20. The first-person-shooter game has been praised for its unique time mechanics, lucrative gameplay, and intriguing art design. The game recently achieved a sales milestone of over five million players, despite being initially released as a PC and PlayStation5 exclusive.

In addition to Deathloop, the Arkane Studios Sale features other games from the developer, such as the Dishonored franchise and Prey. The Dishonored: Definitive Edition, which includes the base game and all its DLC is available only for $4.00. Dishonored 2 and its expansion, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, can be bought for $4.50 and $6.00, respectively. The fan-favourite title, Prey, and its DLC are available as a $8.00 bundle. The Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle also includes Arx Fatails and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic for $20.

The sale is expected to continue until May 2; the same day that Redfall will make its debut on PC and Xbox Series X|S. This horror-action title will have players teaming up to fight vampires and human cultists and is likely to be exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles, as Arkane Studios’ parent company, ZeniMax Media, was acquired by Microsoft in 2021.

It is very common, games made by studios under ZeniMax’s ownership often go on sale in the days leading up to a new release or in celebration of an event such as QuakeCon. Bethesda, another studio under ZeniMax’s ownership, recently hosted a sale on the Switch eShop, which included some games selling for incredibly low prices. These sales provide players with the opportunity to experience titles they might have missed out on before a new release.

The Arkane Studios’ ongoing sale on Steam is a great opportunity for gamers to pick up some of the developer’s best craft at discounted prices and stack their game library. Whether you’re a fan of the Dishonored series, Prey, or Deathloop, there’s something for everyone in this sale. With the upcoming launch of Redfall, it’s an excellent chance for gamers to experience the titles that put Arkane Studios on the map.