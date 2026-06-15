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    Dyson too expensive? These 5 cordless stick vacuums deliver similar cleaning power

    Dyson may dominate the conversation, but you do not always need to spend a fortune. These five cordless stick vacuums offer impressive cleaning performance.

    Published on: Jun 15, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    NUUK REN PRO Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 34kPa | Adaptive Suction Tech, Upto 60min Runtime | 180˚ Bending Flexistick™ | 8 Attachments for Home Use | Multi-Cyclone HEPA FiltrationView Details...

    ₹19,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Floors, 180° Flat Design, Clean Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Self-Cleaning Brush, 2 Yr WarrantyView Details...

    ₹19,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Shark PowerPro Pet IZ380INT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 180° Flex Wand & Handheld | Floor Detect Technology | Anti-Hair Wrap for Pet Hair | Anti-Allergen Seal | 181W Motor | 50 Min RuntimeView Details...

    ₹25,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 500W Brushless Motor, 28 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Rechargeable, Rotary Brush, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, RedView Details...

    ₹17,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    DREAME R20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Dual Brush Head, Smart Stick Handheld Vacuum，Powerful Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner, 90 Mins Max Runtime, Perfect for Hard Floor Carpet Pet HairView Details...

    ₹24,999

    ...
    Check Offers
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Cordless stick vacuums have become one of the most popular home cleaning upgrades, offering the convenience of lightweight designs, easy manoeuvrability, and the freedom to clean without dealing with tangled wires. For many buyers, however, one name often comes up first: Dyson. While its powerful suction and sleek design have earned it a loyal following, the premium price tag can make many shoppers think twice.

    Best cordless stick vacuum cleaners that clean as good as the Dyson. (AI Generated)
    Best cordless stick vacuum cleaners that clean as good as the Dyson. (AI Generated)
    Aishwarya Faraswal
    By Aishwarya Faraswal

    Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

    Read moreRead less

    The market has evolved quickly, and several brands now offer cordless stick vacuums that deliver strong suction, versatile attachments, and long battery life without costing as much as a flagship Dyson. Whether you need to tackle pet hair, everyday dust, or quick clean-ups around the house, there are capable alternatives available across different budgets.

    If you have been holding back because a Dyson feels out of reach, these five cordless stick vacuums could give you a very similar cleaning experience while leaving a lot more room in your budget.

    Top 5 cordless stick vacuum cleaners

    You do not always need to spend a premium to get a good clean at home. A well-designed cordless stick vacuum like the NUUK REN PRO can handle everyday dust, pet hair, and crumbs effectively when used regularly and with the right attachment. Its adaptive suction, flexible design, and HEPA filtration make it a practical option for families looking for a capable cleaner without stretching their budget too far.

    Specifications

    Suction Power
    34kPa
    Runtime
    Up to 60 minutes
    Motor Power
    500W
    Filtration
    Multi-Cyclone HEPA Filter
    Attachments
    8 cleaning tools included

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful suction with adaptive cleaning modes for different surfaces.

    ...

    Flexible bending stick and multiple attachments make under-furniture and upholstery cleaning easier.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    At 3.9kg, it is slightly heavier than some premium cordless models.

    ...

    Turbo mode offers a much shorter battery runtime.

    Why choose this vacuum cleaner?

    If you want strong everyday cleaning performance, useful accessories, and long battery life without paying flagship prices, this vacuum offers excellent value for most households.

    2. Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Floors, 180° Flat Design, Clean Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Self-Cleaning Brush, 2 Yr Warranty

    Loading Suggestions...
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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

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    A good home cleaner does not always have to be expensive or complicated. The Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 combines vacuuming and mopping in one step, helping you save time while keeping hard floors spotless. If used regularly, its smart water flow system and self-cleaning brush can handle everyday dust, spills, stains, and even pet hair, making it a value-for-money choice for busy homes.

    Specifications

    Cleaning Type
    Wet & Dry Vacuum + Mop
    Runtime Modes
    Auto, Max, and Suction
    Design
    180° Lay-Flat Body
    Filtration
    HEPA Filter
    Water Tank Capacity
    0.8 Litres

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Vacuums and mops simultaneously, reducing overall cleaning time.

    ...

    Self-cleaning brush and automatic drying system make maintenance easy.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Best suited for hard floors and not ideal for deep carpet cleaning.

    ...

    Slightly heavier than a standard cordless stick vacuum.

    Why choose this vacuum cleaner?

    If your home has mostly tiles, marble, or wooden flooring, this all-in-one wet and dry cleaner offers an easy, low-maintenance way to tackle daily dirt and spills.

    You do not need the most expensive vacuum to keep your home clean, especially if you pick one with the right features. The Shark PowerPro Pet IZ380INT is designed for homes with pets, carpets, and hard floors, offering strong suction and anti-hair wrap technology. With regular use and the correct attachments, it can easily tackle everyday dust, fur, and dirt while keeping maintenance simple.

    Specifications

    Motor Power
    181W
    Runtime
    Up to 50 minutes
    Dustbin Capacity
    0.7 litres
    Filtration
    HEPA with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
    Special Feature
    180° Flex Wand with Floor Detect Technology

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Anti-Hair Wrap brush roll is highly effective for pet hair and long hair.

    ...

    Flex Wand and automatic floor detection make cleaning under furniture and across surfaces easier.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Costs more than many budget cordless stick vacuums.

    ...

    Runtime may reduce noticeably when using high-power cleaning modes.

    Why choose this vacuum cleaner?

    If you have pets or deal with frequent hair shedding, this vacuum combines smart features, reliable suction, and easy maintenance to make everyday cleaning less of a chore.

    The AGARO Imperial proves that a well-equipped cordless vacuum can deliver reliable performance without crossing the premium price bracket. Its 500W brushless motor, multiple suction modes, and 2-in-1 handheld design make it suitable for cleaning floors, sofas, curtains, and car interiors. When used regularly, it can easily manage daily dust, crumbs, and pet hair around the house.

    Specifications

    Motor Power
    500W Brushless DC Motor
    Suction Power
    28kPa
    Runtime
    Up to 60 minutes
    Dustbin Capacity
    0.5 litres
    Filtration
    HEPA Filter

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight 2-in-1 design works as both a stick and handheld vacuum.

    ...

    Strong 28kPa suction and motorised floor brush clean hard floors and carpets effectively.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Maximum suction mode offers only around 8 minutes of runtime.

    ...

    Smaller 0.5-litre dustbin may need frequent emptying during large cleaning sessions.

    Why choose this vacuum cleaner?

    If you want a lightweight cordless vacuum with strong suction, versatile attachments, and good value for money, this model covers most everyday home cleaning needs.

    You do not have to spend a fortune to enjoy premium cleaning features at home. The DREAME R20 combines strong suction, intelligent dirt detection, and a long battery life to make everyday cleaning easier. Whether it is dust on hard floors, pet hair on carpets, or crumbs under furniture, using the right brush head and cleaning regularly can help this vacuum deliver excellent results without overspending.

    Specifications

    Suction Power
    190AW / 27,000Pa
    Runtime
    Up to 90 minutes
    Brush Heads
    Dual Brush System
    Filtration
    Five-Layer HEPA Filtration
    Special Feature
    Intelligent Dirt Detection with LED Dust Illumination

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long 90-minute battery life is ideal for cleaning larger homes in one go.

    ...

    Dual brush heads and automatic suction adjustment improve cleaning across different surfaces.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Slightly heavier than many compact cordless stick vacuums.

    ...

    Premium features come with a higher price than entry-level alternatives.

    Why choose this vacuum cleaner?

    If you want long battery life, smart cleaning technology, and versatile performance on both hard floors and carpets, this vacuum offers a strong all-round package for everyday use.

    Can a budget-friendly cordless stick vacuum provide strong enough suction for everyday cleaning?

    Yes, many affordable cordless stick vacuums now come with powerful motors and well-designed floor heads that can easily handle daily dust, crumbs, pet hair, and fine debris. For most homes, they offer more than enough cleaning performance without requiring a premium investment. The combination of suction power, brush design, and filtration often has a bigger impact than just the motor specifications.

    How important is battery life when choosing a cordless stick vacuum?

    Battery life is one of the most important factors because it determines how much you can clean in a single session. Most good models offer anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes of runtime, depending on the power mode. If you have a larger home or multiple floors, look for a vacuum with a removable battery or fast charging support for added convenience.

    Which features should I prioritise before buying a cordless stick vacuum?

    Focus on features that improve your everyday cleaning experience. Look for a lightweight design, easy manoeuvrability, washable filters, a decent-sized dustbin, and useful attachments for sofas, corners, and upholstery. If you have pets or carpets, a motorised brush roll can be especially helpful. Also, check the warranty and after-sales support to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience.

    Top 3 features of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners

    Vacuum CleanersSuction PowerSpecial FeaturesRuntime
    NUUK REN PRO Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner34kPaAdaptive Suction Technology, 180° FlexiStick™, Multi-Cyclone HEPA filtration, 8 attachments, Intelligent touch displayUp to 60 minutes
    Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2Not specifiedWet & dry vacuum + mop, 180° lay-flat design, Self-cleaning brush, Continuous fresh water cleaning system, Dual-edge cleaningVaries by mode (Auto/Max/Suction); exact runtime not specified
    Shark PowerPro Pet IZ380INT181W motor (suction not specified in kPa/AW)180° Flex Wand, Floor Detect Technology, Anti-Hair Wrap PowerFins, Anti-Allergen Complete Seal, Pet toolUp to 50 minutes
    AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner28kPa2-in-1 handheld and stick design, 500W brushless motor, 3 suction modes, Motorised multi-floor brush, Digital displayUp to 60 minutes
    DREAME R20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner190AW / 27,000PaDual brush heads, Intelligent dirt detection, Blue LED dust illumination, Five-layer HEPA filtration, Bendable brush accessoriesUp to 90 minutes

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    Cordless stick vacuum cleaners
    For most apartments and small to medium-sized homes, a good cordless stick vacuum can comfortably serve as the primary cleaner.
    Yes, especially models with motorised brush rolls that can lift dirt, hair, and dust trapped deep inside carpet fibres.
    Many models are designed for pet hair removal and include specialised brushes and filtration systems to capture fine allergens.
    It is a good idea to clean the washable filter every few weeks and replace it according to the manufacturer's recommendations.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Aishwarya Faraswal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

    Home/Technology/Dyson Too Expensive? These 5 Cordless Stick Vacuums Deliver Similar Cleaning Power
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